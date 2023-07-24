David Goodwillie: Police probing leak of confidential documents in rapist footballer’s civil case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

David Goodwillie: Police probing leak of confidential documents in rapist footballer’s civil case

The correspondence emerged days after the disgraced striker gave his first interview about the 2017 ruling.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Rapist footballer David Goodwillie in action for Clyde in 2021.
Rapist footballer David Goodwillie in action for Clyde in 2021.

The leaking of confidential documents from the David Goodwillie rape case has been reported to police, it has been confirmed.

The private correspondence emerged on social media and was shared by supporters of the shamed footballer.

It came just days after Goodwillie gave his first interview about the 2017 hearing that saw a judge rule the then-Dundee United striker and former teammate David Robertson raped Denise Clair six years earlier.

One top defence lawyer called it “an appalling invasion into someone’s privacy”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, 24 July, we received a report relating to confidential information posted online and officers will be speaking to the reporter to gather more information on this matter.”

Shamed striker’s media offensive

Goodwillie, 34, has mounted a PR campaign this month, vowing to tell “his truth” about the events of 2011.

In a series of tweets three weeks ago, he apologised to the families of Ms Clair and Robertson before saying: “I’m no saint, I hold my hands up. But I’m also not a rapist.”

The former United and Raith Rovers forward then claimed his wife and children deserved “a better life and not suffer from my poor life choices when I was a young 21-year-old boy”.

denise clair
Denise Clair.

Goodwillie also moaned he had been “hounded” out of jobs and was fighting mental health issues, adding: “I see people say that I haven’t shown any sort of remorse – every day I show remorse.”

Last week he gave an hour-long interview about the case to podcaster James English.

On Saturday, Glasgow United were warned by council leader Susan Aitken that the club could be evicted from its home ground if it signs the ex-Scotland player.

Judge slammed players’ version of events

Lord Armstrong heard from 20 witnesses during the civil case, which hinged on whether Ms Clair was too drunk to give consent to have sex with the players.

Goodwillie and Robertson said it was consensual.

Witnesses testified to Ms Clair being extremely drunk when she left a club in a taxi with the pair.

Medical and forensic witnesses backed her story and Lord Armstrong ruled Ms Clair had been raped, awarding her around £100,000 in damages.

The judge was scathing of the players’ testimony.

Of Goodwillie, he said: “My general impression was that, particularly in relation to his assessment of the pursuer’s condition, his evidence was given with a view to his own interests rather than in accordance with the oath which he had taken.

David Goodwillie pictured during short stint at Raith Rovers.

“I did not find his evidence to be persuasive.”

Robertson was slammed as “selective as to what he was prepared to tell the court”.

Ms Clair later revealed lawyers for the footballers – who haven’t paid a penny out of the court-ordered compensation – had offered her up to £115,000 to drop the case.

The duo also lost an appeal against the civil ruling in November 2017.

Goodwillie – arrested and charged with rape six years earlier before the Crown Office dropped the charges and said there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to court – was declared bankrupt 17 months later.

Robertson, who was never charged, quit football after the civil court ruling.

More from News

A man tries to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos on the island of Rhodes (Petros Giannakouris/AP/PA)
Britons tell of Rhodes evacuation trauma as more repatriation flights scheduled
The first walkout by consultants in England in almost 50 years led to thousands of appointments being cancelled (Dave Higgens/PA)
More than 67,000 hospital appointments cancelled due to strike by consultants
Most milk alternatives don’t measure up to cow’s milk in terms of calcium, vitamin D and protein, according to new research (Yui Mok/PA)
‘Nutritional content of most plant-based milk doesn’t match cow’s milk’ – study
Unison members are to protest outside Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) next Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Union to protest against job cuts at Glasgow museums
The King paid tribute to RAF veterans on a visit to the home of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
King pays tribute to RAF veterans as he marks Dambusters’ 80th anniversary
A High Court judge has explained why he has decided against handing a jail sentence to an 88-year-old retired businessman Sir Frederick Barclay (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Judge explains why jail term for Sir Frederick Barclay ‘is not the way forward’
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Custody cell bog break hell
screenshot of deer swimming across the choppy waters of Loch Leven.
Watch moment DEER swims past boat in Loch Leven
John Woodcock and his son Lewis, aged two, who were killed by drug-driver James Gibson (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Drug-driver jailed for 12 years for killing a father and his two-year-old son
Paris St Germain have given Al Hilal permission to speak to Kylian Mbappe after receiving a world record bid (Martin Rickett/PA)
PSG give Kylian Mbappe permission to talk to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal