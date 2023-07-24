David Goodwillie: Police probing leak of confidential documents in rapist footballer’s civil case

The leaking of confidential documents from the David Goodwillie rape case has been reported to police, it has been confirmed.

The private correspondence emerged on social media and was shared by supporters of the shamed footballer.

It came just days after Goodwillie gave his first interview about the 2017 hearing that saw a judge rule the then-Dundee United striker and former teammate David Robertson raped Denise Clair six years earlier.

One top defence lawyer called it “an appalling invasion into someone’s privacy”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, 24 July, we received a report relating to confidential information posted online and officers will be speaking to the reporter to gather more information on this matter.”

Shamed striker’s media offensive

Goodwillie, 34, has mounted a PR campaign this month, vowing to tell “his truth” about the events of 2011.

In a series of tweets three weeks ago, he apologised to the families of Ms Clair and Robertson before saying: “I’m no saint, I hold my hands up. But I’m also not a rapist.”

The former United and Raith Rovers forward then claimed his wife and children deserved “a better life and not suffer from my poor life choices when I was a young 21-year-old boy”.

Goodwillie also moaned he had been “hounded” out of jobs and was fighting mental health issues, adding: “I see people say that I haven’t shown any sort of remorse – every day I show remorse.”

Last week he gave an hour-long interview about the case to podcaster James English.

On Saturday, Glasgow United were warned by council leader Susan Aitken that the club could be evicted from its home ground if it signs the ex-Scotland player.

Judge slammed players’ version of events

Lord Armstrong heard from 20 witnesses during the civil case, which hinged on whether Ms Clair was too drunk to give consent to have sex with the players.

Goodwillie and Robertson said it was consensual.

Witnesses testified to Ms Clair being extremely drunk when she left a club in a taxi with the pair.

Medical and forensic witnesses backed her story and Lord Armstrong ruled Ms Clair had been raped, awarding her around £100,000 in damages.

The judge was scathing of the players’ testimony.

Of Goodwillie, he said: “My general impression was that, particularly in relation to his assessment of the pursuer’s condition, his evidence was given with a view to his own interests rather than in accordance with the oath which he had taken.

“I did not find his evidence to be persuasive.”

Robertson was slammed as “selective as to what he was prepared to tell the court”.

Ms Clair later revealed lawyers for the footballers – who haven’t paid a penny out of the court-ordered compensation – had offered her up to £115,000 to drop the case.

The duo also lost an appeal against the civil ruling in November 2017.

Goodwillie – arrested and charged with rape six years earlier before the Crown Office dropped the charges and said there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to court – was declared bankrupt 17 months later.

Robertson, who was never charged, quit football after the civil court ruling.