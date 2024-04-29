Starmer welcomes Tory defector to Labour and promises mental health reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer welcomes Tory defector to Labour and promises mental health reform

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomes MP and psychiatrist Dr Dan Poulter to the Labour Party at the Francis Crick Institute in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Dr Dan Poulter, who quit the Tory Party in anger over the NHS crisis, to Labour, saying the part-time medic’s concerns may echo those of many disillusioned Conservative voters.

Sir Keir and Dr Poulter visited the Francis Crick Institute in London as the Labour leader promised to “overhaul” the way mental health is approached if he wins the election.

Dr Poulter, a former Tory health minister, made the shock announcement that he was crossing the floor to Labour on Saturday.

He said on Monday that his work as an NHS mental health doctor had informed the decision, saying: “The service and the NHS of today is so very different to the service of 10 or 15 years ago when I was practising full time, and it’s not providing the right quality of care for my patients.

“It has become increasingly difficult for me to look at patients and my medical colleagues, my constituents in the eye as a Conservative MP, because of that mismanagement of the health service – because of the fact that patients are not receiving the service that they deserve.”

Dr Poulter added: “The Labour Party will do a much better job of running the NHS.”

He urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to call an election as soon as possible.

Dr Poulter has said he would support Sir Keir and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting on NHS policy.

Sir Keir and Dr Poulter highlighted a future Labour government’s focus on mental health reform during the visit to the Francis Crick Institute.

The Labour leader said: “We have a mission on health, which includes mental health, and I’m really pleased that Dan Poulter has now joined us and will support that work.

“In leaving the Conservatives and coming to Labour, Dan has said that that’s driven by his sense of wanting to support and ensure the future of the NHS and only Labour is going to do that.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomes MP and psychiatrist Dr Dan Poulter to the Labour Party at the Francis Crick Institute in London
“He probably speaks for very many Tory voters who equally think that their party has drifted away from what it once was and I say to them, as I said to Dan, you are very welcome to join us.”

Labour pointed to NHS data showing some 120,000 children waited six months or longer between referral for mental health support and treatment in 2022-23.

The party said it plans to improve the Mental Health Act and provide 8,500 specially trained mental health staff, support in every school and an open access early intervention hub in every community, paid for by closing tax loopholes.

Sir Keir had said earlier that a Labour government would “inject resource and reform into NHS mental health services” to reduce waiting times and overhaul the country’s approach to mental health.

Dr Poulter will take the Labour whip until the general election but will not be standing again to be the MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, a traditionally safe Tory seat where he was first elected in 2010.

It is the first time a Conservative MP has crossed the floor to Labour since Christian Wakeford did so in 2022.

Dr Poulter’s move is the second defection under Mr Sunak, after former Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson left the party for Reform earlier this year.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomes MP and psychiatrist Dr Dan Poulter to the Labour Party at the Francis Crick Institute, north London
It could spook already restive Tory MPs who are considering moving against Mr Sunak in the case of a disastrous set of local and mayoral elections results for the Conservatives on May 2.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said: “Sir Keir Starmer’s own shadow mental health minister resigned over Labour’s failing to take mental health seriously.

“What’s more, where Labour are in power in Wales, they are failing patients with more people left waiting longer for the care they need.

“Labour would take us back to square one.

“Under the Conservatives, the NHS is receiving record funding, including £4.7 billion more in mental health funding since 2019, and we are driving forward the first ever long-term workforce plan so that we can train the doctors and nurses we need for the future.”