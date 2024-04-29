Met police officer who punched medical worker spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met police officer who punched medical worker spared jail

By Press Association
Metropolitan Police officer Jonathan Marsh, arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, central London, for sentencing after he was found guilty of common assault for punching a medical worker in November 2022 after mistaking him for a suspect. Picture date: Monday April 29, 2024.
A police constable who punched a medical worker after mistaking him for a suspect has been spared jail.

Metropolitan Police officer Jonathan Marsh, 34, was called to a medical clinic in Atlanta Boulevard, Romford, east London, on November 13 2022 by a man who said someone was damaging his surgery sign.

After receiving a message from their control centre, he mistook Rasike Attanayake, who had called 999, for the suspect, arrested him and punched him in the back of the head.

The medical worker was handcuffed and put in the back of a police car, before the officers realised their mistake and de-arrested him.

Marsh, from Canvey Island in Essex, was found guilty of common assault and was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also to pay Mr Attanayake £1500 in compensation and a standard surcharge of £154.

The court heard that Marsh had no prior convictions and had received a number of positive character references.

But District Judge Annabel Pilling described his actions as “disgusting and unwarranted”.

She told the court: “I accept it was out of character and you lost self control.

“As a police officer, you were in a position of significant responsibility. (These actions) will reduce trust and confidence in police.”

Speaking after the trial, father-of-two Mr Attanayake, 42, originally from Sri Lanka, told the PA news agency the incident had left him with both psychological and physical damage.

He said: “I play cricket as a bowler, but I have been unable to play because of issues I now have with my shoulder. It will get better but I have missed two seasons already.

“Psychologically, I now get triggered by alarms and people in uniforms. I have been a law abiding citizen since I have lived in the UK.”

Mr Attanayake also confirmed he was yet to receive an apology from the Metropolitan Police, and claimed he had instead been told the incident was a case of “mistaken identity”.

Metropolitan Police officer Jonathan Marsh, arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, central London, for sentencing (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

On Monday’s sentencing, he said: “There has been justice and this shows the resilience of our legal system. No one is above the law.

“This has dented my trust in local police and I believe more training is needed for these type of incidents.

“But I have no grudge against (Marsh) and have no bad feeling for police. Has there been justice? Absolutely.”

The Met has referred the case to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to investigate.

Marsh remains suspended by the force.