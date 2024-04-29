Jack Butland and James Tavernier on four-man shortlist for PFA Scotland award

Rangers pair Jack Butland and James Tavernier have been named on the shortlist for the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year Award.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland and Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley make up the four-man list.

Tavernier has netted 24 times for Rangers while England international goalkeeper Butland underlined his credentials with several excellent saves in his side’s 2-1 win over St Mirren on Sunday.

Shankland has scored 28 goals for Hearts this season as well as one with Scotland while O’Riley has produced 13 goals and 11 assists in the league.

The Hearts captain has scored 29 times for club and country this season (Steve Welsh/PA)

There are four midfielders on the shortlist for the Young Player award – Kilmarnock’s David Watson, Lennon Miller of Motherwell, Dundee’s Lyall Cameron and Rangers winger Ross McCausland.

Rangers also have two players in the running for the SWPL1 award – Kirsty MacLean and Rachel Rowe. Celtic forward Amy Gallacher and Hibernian’s Jorian Baucom are also on the shortlist.

MacLean is also on the shortlist for the SWPL1 Young Player award along with Gers team-mate Mia McAulay. Aberdeen’s Bayley Hutchison and Partick Thistle goalkeeper Ava Easdon are also among the contenders.