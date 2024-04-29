We are in sobering times – BBC boss says abuse of journalists is escalating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

We are in sobering times – BBC boss says abuse of journalists is escalating

By Press Association
BBC director-general Tim Davie outlined the threats journalism faces (Hannah McKay/PA)
BBC director-general Tim Davie outlined the threats journalism faces (Hannah McKay/PA)

The director-general of the BBC Tim Davie has warned that abuse and harassment of journalists is “escalating”.

Speaking on the first day of the World Service Presents conference, he outlined how this is a “critical moment of challenge for stability and democracy around the world” with conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine and several elections going on throughout the world.

BBC Director General
Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC, discussed media freedom (Andrew Milligan/PA)

On Monday, Mr Davie said that “free and fair reporting has never been more essential” or “critical”.

“But when it comes to media freedom, all the warning lights – and I’m an optimist – they are flashing red,” he said.

“Every major indicator is pretty much in decline. Journalism completely or partly blocked in over 70% of the world. That’s a pretty shocking statistic.”

He added that the BBC was suspended from reporting in Burkina Faso, and Russia has labelled some journalists “foreign agents” and there has been “increased levels of persecution and harassment, and ever more subtle modes of intimidation” of reporters.

“The harassment and abuse that journalists now face just for doing their job, particularly online, has grown rapidly in recent years in frequency and intensity,” he added.

“Women journalists above all face escalating threat levels from co-ordinated campaigns and online abuse that we all need to call out.

“Nearly three-quarters reporting that they have experienced online violence in connection with their work. So sobering times but in all this, we know, there is real cause for optimism.”

BBC Stock
BBC Broadcasting House in London (Ian West/PA)

Mr Davie added that the journalists in the room and watching online can “stand up for media freedom and democracy worldwide” and he cited the “incredible” work of BBC Arabic, BBC Ukrainian, BBC Persian and the Russian service in Latvia.

“No one else can look out for the interests of the 72% of those audiences who are in extreme need in low media freedom states, we’re there for them,” he added.

Mr Davie also paid tribute to Liliane Landor, who the corporation announced in April would leave as senior controller of BBC News International Services and BBC World Service director in July.

“You have been one hell of a formidable champion for the World Service, an inspirational leader,” he said. “And we owe you so much. So thank you.”

He also advocated for the World Service to be “properly funded”.

“We face a growing funding challenge and we’ll be having that fight because it’s worth winning and it should be won,” he added.

More funding has been announced for the service, however, it largely receives money from the licence fee.

Under the current support package, the BBC World Service has agreed not to close any language services, but this condition is set to be lifted in 2025.

The House of Commons’ International Development Committee (IDC) has launched an inquiry into funding the service’s reporting and work throughout the world.