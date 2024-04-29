Border Force workers at Heathrow begin four-day strike in rosters row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Border Force workers at Heathrow begin four-day strike in rosters row

By Press Association
Members of the Public and Commercial Services Union on the picket line at Heathrow Airport (Jamel Smith/PA)
Border Force workers have mounted a picket line at Heathrow Airport after launching a four-day strike in a dispute over working conditions.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said more than 300 of its members will take part in the industrial action, which started at 5am on Monday and will continue until 7am on Friday.

The union said the workers, based at Heathrow’s Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5, are protesting against plans to introduce new rosters they claim will see around 250 of them forced out of their jobs at passport control.

Chantal Norris, 55, a chief immigration officer at Heathrow and a vice chairman at PCS, said she is opting for an exit package to avoid the “hideous” new roster, making her unemployed as of May 1.

She said: “I always knew that I would never work that roster because I think it’s dangerous … so I decided to take the exit package, not that it’s a particularly excellent package but it was the best option for me.

“A lot of us are hoping that this will turn out to be a blessing in disguise and that it will give us an opportunity to work somewhere where we are valued and appreciated, which certainly isn’t the case at the moment.

“When you’re working on immigration control, you’re seeing passengers constantly, every 30 seconds to a minute, you’re having to make a decision about whether or not you’re granting entry to somebody. That requires concentration for 10 and a half hours every day.

“We’re on a 52-hour working week … sometimes starting at 5am and getting up at 3am then finishing just before 4pm, to then get home at six. It’s not healthy or reasonable for those of us in our 50s on original contracts.”

Sundeep Aeri, 55, an assistant immigration officer at Heathrow Terminal 2, said he had also opted for the exit package, adding: “Since August last year, up until yesterday, the way they (Border Force) introduced the changes was terrible. No co-ordination, you’re left to your own devices. I was panicking, stressed with anxiety.

Border Force strikes
A sign on the picket line at Heathrow Airport as more than 300 PCS union members take part in industrial action (Jamel Smith/PA)

“I look at my unemployment as a blessing in disguise. The way things are going at work the toxicity, the culture is not good … there is too much negativity.”

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “It’s disappointing that, despite talks last week, the Home Office is not prepared to grant any flexibility to their new roster.

“None of our dedicated and highly experienced members in the Border Force want to take strike action but the way they’ve been treated by their employer leaves them with no option.

“The Home Office still have time to prevent tomorrow’s strike if they agree to abandon this unworkable new system.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “We are disappointed with the union’s decision to strike but remain open to discussing a resolution with the PCS.

“The changes we are implementing will bring the working arrangements for Border Force Heathrow staff in line with the way staff work at all other major ports, provide them with more certainty on working patterns, and improve the service to the travelling public.

“We have robust plans in place to minimise disruption where possible, but we urge passengers to check the latest advice from operators before they travel.”

The Home Office has not applied to use a new law aimed at guaranteeing a minimum level of service during strikes.

The department is confident about its plans to minimise potential disruption.