Border Force workers at Heathrow begin four-day strike in rosters row

Border Force workers have mounted a picket line at Heathrow Airport after launching a four-day strike in a dispute over working conditions.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said more than 300 of its members will take part in the industrial action, which started at 5am on Monday and will continue until 7am on Friday.

The union said the workers, based at Heathrow’s Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5, are protesting against plans to introduce new rosters they claim will see around 250 of them forced out of their jobs at passport control.

Chantal Norris, 55, a chief immigration officer at Heathrow and a vice chairman at PCS, said she is opting for an exit package to avoid the “hideous” new roster, making her unemployed as of May 1.

She said: “I always knew that I would never work that roster because I think it’s dangerous … so I decided to take the exit package, not that it’s a particularly excellent package but it was the best option for me.

“A lot of us are hoping that this will turn out to be a blessing in disguise and that it will give us an opportunity to work somewhere where we are valued and appreciated, which certainly isn’t the case at the moment.

“When you’re working on immigration control, you’re seeing passengers constantly, every 30 seconds to a minute, you’re having to make a decision about whether or not you’re granting entry to somebody. That requires concentration for 10 and a half hours every day.

“We’re on a 52-hour working week … sometimes starting at 5am and getting up at 3am then finishing just before 4pm, to then get home at six. It’s not healthy or reasonable for those of us in our 50s on original contracts.”

Sundeep Aeri, 55, an assistant immigration officer at Heathrow Terminal 2, said he had also opted for the exit package, adding: “Since August last year, up until yesterday, the way they (Border Force) introduced the changes was terrible. No co-ordination, you’re left to your own devices. I was panicking, stressed with anxiety.

A sign on the picket line at Heathrow Airport as more than 300 PCS union members take part in industrial action (Jamel Smith/PA)

“I look at my unemployment as a blessing in disguise. The way things are going at work the toxicity, the culture is not good … there is too much negativity.”

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “It’s disappointing that, despite talks last week, the Home Office is not prepared to grant any flexibility to their new roster.

“None of our dedicated and highly experienced members in the Border Force want to take strike action but the way they’ve been treated by their employer leaves them with no option.

“The Home Office still have time to prevent tomorrow’s strike if they agree to abandon this unworkable new system.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “We are disappointed with the union’s decision to strike but remain open to discussing a resolution with the PCS.

“The changes we are implementing will bring the working arrangements for Border Force Heathrow staff in line with the way staff work at all other major ports, provide them with more certainty on working patterns, and improve the service to the travelling public.

“We have robust plans in place to minimise disruption where possible, but we urge passengers to check the latest advice from operators before they travel.”

The Home Office has not applied to use a new law aimed at guaranteeing a minimum level of service during strikes.

The department is confident about its plans to minimise potential disruption.