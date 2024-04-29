Foreign Office investigating after China critical MP deported from Djibouti

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Foreign Office investigating after China critical MP deported from Djibouti

By Press Association
Tim Loughton has been a fierce critic of Beijing (PA)
Tim Loughton has been a fierce critic of Beijing (PA)

The Foreign Office is seeking further information after an MP clamed he was deported during a visit to Djibouti.

Conservative former minister Tim Loughton said he was detained before being escorted onto a flight leaving the African nation, adding he believed this was because of its close links with China.

Mr Loughton, a fierce critic of Beijing, is among a group of UK MPs sanctioned by China in 2021.

He was visiting Djibouti on a return journey from Somaliland, when he faced scrutiny at the country’s passport control.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “I believe that in this specific case that you refer to the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) provided consular support to Mr Loughton at the time and they have also raised this case with the Djiboutians.

“Whilst obviously the authorities have the right to refuse entry at their own discretion, the FCDO have sought further information about this specific case.”

Mr Loughton had earlier told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I had been on a delegation to neighbouring Somaliland for a few days before, which is a really interesting part of the world and one where China poses a bit of a threat.

“The rest of my colleagues came back via Ethiopia but I thought I would come back via Djibouti… to see what is going on there, but also to have a meeting with the ambassador for a debrief on my way back.

“I was literally going to spend about 30 hours there before getting the plane home to London, but they wouldn’t let me in.”

Mr Loughton told the BBC he had received “strange looks” when he handed over his passport at immigration control, adding that it “all went very frosty” when he said he was an Member of Parliament.

He claimed there was “no reason not to let me into the country”, and said: “Djibouti is effectively a vassal state of China. We have been making quite a lot of criticisms of China in our trip to Somaliland because of the threat they pose in the region.”

He added: “Basically what China wants, Djibouti kowtows to, and having a troublesome MP who has been sanctioned by China turning up on their doorsteps clearly was something they didn’t want to entertain, so I was escorted onto the first plane home.”

A Chinese embassy spokesman is reported by the BBC to have said the accusations were baseless.

The embassy has been contacted for comment.