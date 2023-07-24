Fife Fire crews extinguish cabin fire in Glenrothes Two appliances arrived at the Poplar Road fire just after 6pm on Monday evening. By Ben MacDonald July 24 2023, 9.33pm Share Fire crews extinguish cabin fire in Glenrothes Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4584148/cabin-fire-extinguished-glenrothes/ Copy Link Fire crews extinguished an industrial portakabin fire at Poplar Road. Image: Fife jammer locations/FJL Services The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to a Glenrothes street after a portakabin went on fire. The service were called to Poplar Road just after 6pm on Monday evening following reports of a blaze near The Coach Works repair store. Two fire engines attended the scene, extinguish the fire in over 90 minutes. A spokesperson for SFRS said: ““We were in attendance at a fire on Poplar Road at 6.05pm. “Two appliances from Glenrothes Fire Station attended a fire to an industrial portakabin. “Crew members used two hose reel jets and two stack drags. “The fire was extinguished at 7.41pm and crew members returned to the station.”