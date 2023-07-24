Fire crews extinguish cabin fire in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fire crews extinguish cabin fire in Glenrothes

Two appliances arrived at the Poplar Road fire just after 6pm on Monday evening.

By Ben MacDonald
Poplar Road fire
Fire crews extinguished an industrial portakabin fire at Poplar Road. Image: Fife jammer locations/FJL Services

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to a Glenrothes street after a portakabin went on fire.

The service were called to Poplar Road just after 6pm on Monday evening following reports of a blaze near The Coach Works repair store.

Two fire engines attended the scene, extinguish the fire in over 90 minutes.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: ““We were in attendance at a fire on Poplar Road at 6.05pm.

“Two appliances from Glenrothes Fire Station attended a fire to an industrial portakabin.

“Crew members used two hose reel jets and two stack drags.

“The fire was extinguished at 7.41pm and crew members returned to the station.”

More from Fife

Sandy Mitchell soaks rival Jonny Adam in the Portimao podium celebration. Image: McMedia
Courier country racers Adam and Mitchell star in British GT's sun-kissed Portuguese away day
Fly tipping at Jawbanes Road
Asbestos dumped near Kirkcaldy as probe launched
Dr Akbar is happy justice has been served but was hoping for a longer prison term. Image: DC Thomson.
Doctor welcomes prison term for businessman's 'callous and despicable' Fife house sale con
the B921 in Fife
Drivers escape injury as wheelie bins thrown from Fife flyover hit vehicles
An outside view of The Terrace, Elie, from the beach
Fife home overlooking stunning beach hits the market
John Amson, former St Andrews lecturer and Anstruther sailing commodore
John Amson: Former St Andrews lecturer and Anstruther sailing commodore dies
Humza Yousaf could face a leadership challenge from an SNP activist. Image: PA.
Fife activist plots to oust Humza Yousaf as SNP leader
Post Thumbnail
'Lowest of the low' jewellery thief raided Glenrothes house with Staffy
The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy bridal shop to close due to 'massive building repairs'
Lochleven Road, Lochore
Man arrested following one-vehicle crash in Fife village