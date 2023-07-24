Fire crews extinguish cabin fire in Glenrothes

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to a Glenrothes street after a portakabin went on fire.

The service were called to Poplar Road just after 6pm on Monday evening following reports of a blaze near The Coach Works repair store.

Two fire engines attended the scene, extinguish the fire in over 90 minutes.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: ““We were in attendance at a fire on Poplar Road at 6.05pm.

“Two appliances from Glenrothes Fire Station attended a fire to an industrial portakabin.

“Crew members used two hose reel jets and two stack drags.

“The fire was extinguished at 7.41pm and crew members returned to the station.”