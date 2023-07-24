St Johnstone close-in on 3rd signing as Steven MacLean targets three more recruits

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is closing in on his third summer signing.

The Perth boss looks to have recruited well with the first two players he’s brought to McDiarmid Park – Dimitar Mitov and Luke Jephcott.

And progress is being made on completing a transfer hat-trick.

“We’re getting close to another signing,” said MacLean. “Hopefully we’ll get the next one over the line soon.

“Things are moving again.

“A couple have fallen through but fingers crossed we can keep adding quality. I’m happy with the two we’ve done and hopefully we can bring another three in.”

Carey good news

Meanwhile, Graham Carey has a chance of featuring in Tuesday night’s Viaplay Cup clash with Ayr United.

The ankle injury that forced the Irishman to come off against Alloa has turned out to be not as bad as it looked when he hobbled out of the Indodrill Stadium at the weekend.

“He’s better and we’ll give him every opportunity,” MacLean reported.

The Saints manager described Carey as the “shining light” of pre-season after the Alloa game.

And the former Plymouth playmaker is set to be a key man in 2023/24.

“You can see the quality Graham’s got,” said MacLean. “It’s about getting him into good areas.

“He was playing well at the end of last season and he’s come back in great condition. Players know when they’re flying and that’s the case with Graham.

“He’ll have taken confidence from how things have gone since we came back.

“He’s a good character, which is important on and off the pitch.

“The senior ones are always crucial in any squad. They run your dressing room.”

New pitch

Carey is one of the ball players who should thrive on a new McDiarmid Park pitch.

“Good pitches help good players,” said MacLean. “That’s a fact.

“But you need to find a way on whatever surface you’re playing on – like the astro at Alloa on Saturday.

“That one and Stenhousemuir’s were dry so the ball wasn’t moving quickly.

“The lads are looking forward to playing on the new one here.

“We’ve stayed off it but it’s looking good.

“We’ve got two home games this week and we want to back-up Saturday’s win and top the group.

“Ayr will give us a tough game but we’re looking forward to it.”

Dan Phillips will be available after suffering no reaction to his return to action at Alloa but James Brown, Chris Kane, Nicky Clark and Cammy MacPherson will all miss out again.