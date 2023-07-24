St Johnstone close-in on 3rd signing as Steven MacLean targets three more recruits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone close-in on 3rd signing as Steven MacLean targets three more recruits

There is also news on Graham Carey's ankle injury.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is closing in on his third summer signing.

The Perth boss looks to have recruited well with the first two players he’s brought to McDiarmid Park – Dimitar Mitov and Luke Jephcott.

And progress is being made on completing a transfer hat-trick.

“We’re getting close to another signing,” said MacLean. “Hopefully we’ll get the next one over the line soon.

“Things are moving again.

“A couple have fallen through but fingers crossed we can keep adding quality. I’m happy with the two we’ve done and hopefully we can bring another three in.”

Carey good news

Meanwhile, Graham Carey has a chance of featuring in Tuesday night’s Viaplay Cup clash with Ayr United.

The ankle injury that forced the Irishman to come off against Alloa has turned out to be not as bad as it looked when he hobbled out of the Indodrill Stadium at the weekend.

“He’s better and we’ll give him every opportunity,” MacLean reported.

The Saints manager described Carey as the “shining light” of pre-season after the Alloa game.

And the former Plymouth playmaker is set to be a key man in 2023/24.

“You can see the quality Graham’s got,” said MacLean. “It’s about getting him into good areas.

“He was playing well at the end of last season and he’s come back in great condition. Players know when they’re flying and that’s the case with Graham.

“He’ll have taken confidence from how things have gone since we came back.

“He’s a good character, which is important on and off the pitch.

“The senior ones are always crucial in any squad. They run your dressing room.”

New pitch

Carey is one of the ball players who should thrive on a new McDiarmid Park pitch.

“Good pitches help good players,” said MacLean. “That’s a fact.

“But you need to find a way on whatever surface you’re playing on – like the astro at Alloa on Saturday.

“That one and Stenhousemuir’s were dry so the ball wasn’t moving quickly.

“The lads are looking forward to playing on the new one here.

“We’ve stayed off it but it’s looking good.

“We’ve got two home games this week and we want to back-up Saturday’s win and top the group.

“Ayr will give us a tough game but we’re looking forward to it.”

Dan Phillips will be available after suffering no reaction to his return to action  at Alloa but James Brown, Chris Kane, Nicky Clark and Cammy MacPherson will all miss out again.

More from St Johnstone FC

Luke Jephcott combined well with Stevie May on his St Johnstone debut.
St Johnstone analysis: StatsBomb data on who will be the best strike-partner for Luke…
Luke Jephcott loved his first game for St Johnstone.
Luke Jephcott: 10-hour drive from Cornwall to Perth wasn't ideal but new St Johnstone…
Tony Gallacher, Dimitar Mitov and Cammy Ballantyne all had excellent games for St Johnstone at Alloa.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Cammy Ballantyne's best position, Mannus v Clark all over…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean was happy with his two new signings, Luke Jephcott and Dimitar Mitov.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean praises Luke Jephcott and Dimitar Mitov and gives Graham…
Cammy Ballantyne scored the St Johnstone opening goal against Alloa.
St Johnstone back on track in Viaplay Cup with 4-0 win at Alloa as…
Graham Carey believes Luke Jephcott is the type of striker St Johnstone need.
Luke Jephcott is exactly the type of striker St Johnstone need, says former Plymouth…
Steven MacLean and Luke Jephcott.
Luke Jephcott: Steven MacLean hopes he's got St Johnstone a fox in the box…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean separating real sufferers from shirkers
New St Johnstone striker Luke Jephcott celebrates a goal for Plymouth.
Who is Luke Jephcott? New St Johnstone striker's £5 million price tag and Welsh…
Luke Jephcott.
St Johnstone confirm Luke Jephcott has signed on a 2-year deal and striker declares…