Dundee United in centre-back chase as Jim Goodwin eyes new arrival before Carlisle trip

Dundee United hope to have a new centre-back in their ranks ahead of Saturday’s trip to Carlisle.

Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin is adamant the Tangerines have plenty of depth throughout their squad — barring the heart of defence, where 21-year-old Ollie Denham is their only right-footed option.

Goodwin is on course to remedy that in the next 24 to 48 hours, with United seeking to build upon the arrivals of Ross Docherty, Liam Grimshaw, Kevin Holt, Jack Walton, Louis Moult and Denham.

“It (centre-back) is the final bit of the squad we need to strengthen,” said Goodwin.

“We have two players in every position in the squad but at right-sided centre-half we only have young Ollie Denham.

“We don’t want to leave ourselves short. That is the one area we are looking at.

“Hopefully, it will be done on Tuesday or Wednesday and we can get him into the squad for the weekend.”

Movement both ways

While a seventh incoming could be imminent, Goodwin confirmed that outgoings are also likely before the summer transfer window closes.

“There are one or two others who are attracting interest from elsewhere,” added Goodwin.

“I would expect a bit of movement both ways over the coming days and weeks.”

Ilmari Niskanen is among those who have been linked with a potential departure from Tayside, with Goodwin revealing that the player is cognisant that playing in the Championship could have a knock-on effect on his international hopes.

Nevertheless, the Finland wide-man — who was part of his nation’s last gathering — is expected to return to first-team contention for Tuesday evening’s Viaplay Cup tie against Falkirk.

“I would imagine Ilmari will be back in the squad for Falkirk,” added Goodwin. “We will try to get him some minutes.

“Ilmari is still here and a part of it. At the end of last season, he spoke about the impact of playing in the Championship might have on his international hopes. He had been playing for Finland and he has had one or two conversations with the Finnish manager.

“Whether something happens with Ilmari before the window remains to be seen. But he is still very much here and we look forward to getting him involved over the coming games.”

Ringing the changes

Chris Mochrie is a fitness doubt and Aziz Behich is still on extended leave in Australia ahead of a fixture against the Bairns that is an exercise in momentum and fitness, given United’s hopes of progression are realistically long gone.

“Another win would be nice to keep the momentum going and carry on building confidence in the group,” added Goodwin.

“We will mix it up, make some changes and try to get more minutes for those who haven’t played as much as they would have liked.”