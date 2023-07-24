EXCLUSIVE: Declan Glass opens up on ‘mentally draining’ loan spells as he vows to make Dundee United grade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Declan Glass opens up on ‘mentally draining’ loan spells as he vows to make Dundee United grade

Glass has had six loan spells and won four medals but feels it's time to finally become a Dundee United regular at the age of 23.

Declan Glass starring for Dundee United FC
Declan Glass is hoping to make the grade at Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Ewan Smith

At 23, Declan Glass has already packed a lot into his career.

A serious knee injury, six loan spells, four major honours. You’d be forgiven for thinking he was already a veteran of hundreds of games.

In reality, the immensely talented midfielder has still to light the fire of a burning desire to make the grade at Dundee United.

Glass has shown flashes of real brilliance in a United career that was hampered by a knee injury that saw him go 21 MONTHS without a start.

His solo run and goal against Hibernian on Boxing Day 2021 is a measure of his talents.

But he’s never quite nailed down a regular spot at United with just 32 appearances.

The playmaker found last year’s loan spells at Derry City and Cove Rangers ‘mentally draining.’

And after turning 23, Glass feels this is a massive year for him to finally make his United dream come true.

“I have suffered a lot mentally in my career already,” Glass told Courier Sport.

“Looking back now, being injured was probably the easy part.

Doubts

“I found things tough last year.

“From being on my own in Derry and not playing to then signing for Cove Rangers full of hope only to sit on the bench.

“I respect other people’s opinions but the Cove move is almost something I’ll put a line through now.

When you are fit and working your b****s off but don’t play then it can be really frustrating.

“When you are injured it’s easier to accept not playing.

“You go into training every day and know what the crack is.

“But when you are fit and working your b***s of and feel like you deserve to play and you don’t then that can be very frustrating.

“Mentally, that can be tough.

“Like every footballer or athlete, I have spent a lot of time doubting myself.

“But I’ve shaken that doubt off and this is a fresh start. It’s a new season and I’m desperate to grasp my opportunity.

“I’m 23 now. I don’t look at myself as a kid anymore.

“I’m someone who should be pushing and playing regular first team football.

“I think I can do that at Dundee United and I’m going to give it the best shot I can.

“I’ve been at this club for a while and have been fortunate enough to play for United a good few times.

“It’s always been my goal to play for Dundee United. I’ve been lucky enough to do it and I really want to make my mark this year.”

Declan Glass says his heart belongs to Dundee United

Declan Glass celebrating the FAI Cup win at Derry City FC.
Declan Glass celebrates winning the FAI Cup. Image: Shutterstock

Glass has won two Championship titles with Kilmarnock and Dundee United, League Two with Cove and an FAI Cup with Derry.

He also scored a hat-trick on his debut for Derry in the first round of the FAI Cup.

But home is where his heart is and his heart is firmly at Tannadice.

And after coming back for the new term feeling rejuvenated, he wants to repay boss Jim Goodwin and returning sports scientist Allan Gartshore for their support.

“Mentally, I feel like I’m in a better place than I’ve ever been before,” added Glass.

“I have everyone around me to thank for that. The gaffer has been brilliant with me.

“Even last season when I was at Cove and wasn’t playing he brought me back in to train with the first team.

Declan Glass says he’s ‘putting a line through’ his time with Cove Rangers: SNS

“He was always speaking to me while I was on loan.

“That was a big boost for me. It gave me the belief for this season.

“The club has brought Allan Gartshore back in a sport science role and he’s had a huge influence on my career.

“I worked with Allan during my cruciate injury and I can’t thank him enough for everything he has done for me.

Declan glass in action for Dundee United
Declan Glass has impressed Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

“Even when I wasn’t at the club last season he was still working with me.

“I feel in the best physical shape I ever have because of Allan. I’m sure all players at Dundee United will benefit from having him back.

“The fans here have been absolutely fantastic with me, as has the club. Now is the time for me to repay everyone.”

