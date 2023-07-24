EXCLUSIVE: Declan Glass opens up on ‘mentally draining’ loan spells as he vows to make Dundee United grade

At 23, Declan Glass has already packed a lot into his career.

A serious knee injury, six loan spells, four major honours. You’d be forgiven for thinking he was already a veteran of hundreds of games.

In reality, the immensely talented midfielder has still to light the fire of a burning desire to make the grade at Dundee United.

Glass has shown flashes of real brilliance in a United career that was hampered by a knee injury that saw him go 21 MONTHS without a start.

His solo run and goal against Hibernian on Boxing Day 2021 is a measure of his talents.

But he’s never quite nailed down a regular spot at United with just 32 appearances.

The playmaker found last year’s loan spells at Derry City and Cove Rangers ‘mentally draining.’

And after turning 23, Glass feels this is a massive year for him to finally make his United dream come true.

“I have suffered a lot mentally in my career already,” Glass told Courier Sport.

“Looking back now, being injured was probably the easy part.

Doubts

“I found things tough last year.

“From being on my own in Derry and not playing to then signing for Cove Rangers full of hope only to sit on the bench.

“I respect other people’s opinions but the Cove move is almost something I’ll put a line through now.

When you are fit and working your b****s off but don’t play then it can be really frustrating.

“When you are injured it’s easier to accept not playing.

“You go into training every day and know what the crack is.

“But when you are fit and working your b***s of and feel like you deserve to play and you don’t then that can be very frustrating.

“Mentally, that can be tough.

“Like every footballer or athlete, I have spent a lot of time doubting myself.

“But I’ve shaken that doubt off and this is a fresh start. It’s a new season and I’m desperate to grasp my opportunity.

“I’m 23 now. I don’t look at myself as a kid anymore.

“I’m someone who should be pushing and playing regular first team football.

“I think I can do that at Dundee United and I’m going to give it the best shot I can.

“I’ve been at this club for a while and have been fortunate enough to play for United a good few times.

“It’s always been my goal to play for Dundee United. I’ve been lucky enough to do it and I really want to make my mark this year.”

Declan Glass says his heart belongs to Dundee United

Glass has won two Championship titles with Kilmarnock and Dundee United, League Two with Cove and an FAI Cup with Derry.

He also scored a hat-trick on his debut for Derry in the first round of the FAI Cup.

But home is where his heart is and his heart is firmly at Tannadice.

And after coming back for the new term feeling rejuvenated, he wants to repay boss Jim Goodwin and returning sports scientist Allan Gartshore for their support.

“Mentally, I feel like I’m in a better place than I’ve ever been before,” added Glass.

“I have everyone around me to thank for that. The gaffer has been brilliant with me.

“Even last season when I was at Cove and wasn’t playing he brought me back in to train with the first team.

“He was always speaking to me while I was on loan.

“That was a big boost for me. It gave me the belief for this season.

“The club has brought Allan Gartshore back in a sport science role and he’s had a huge influence on my career.

“I worked with Allan during my cruciate injury and I can’t thank him enough for everything he has done for me.

“Even when I wasn’t at the club last season he was still working with me.

“I feel in the best physical shape I ever have because of Allan. I’m sure all players at Dundee United will benefit from having him back.

“The fans here have been absolutely fantastic with me, as has the club. Now is the time for me to repay everyone.”