Dozens of Dundee residents left without food larder after third ‘sickening’ break-in this month

Boomerang Community Centre on Kemback Street in Stobswell was targeted overnight.

By James Simpson
Boomerang Community Centre in Dundee has been broken into again
Image: Boomerang/DC Thomson

Dozens of people have been left without access to a Dundee food larder after it was hit with its third break-in this month.

Boomerang Community Centre on Kemback Street in Stobswell was targeted overnight from Sunday into Monday.

Staff returned to find a brick had been used to force entry, with items of food worth about £10 stolen.

Workers say it is the third time it has happened in recent weeks.

‘Massive frustration’ at latest Boomerang centre break-in

Centre manager Gill Bain told The Courier: “It’s massively frustrating that this has happened again – it’s the third break-in in the last two weeks.

“The food larder runs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“We were unable to run the service last Friday due to the break-in last week and we’ve been forced to cancel it again.

“It’s probably around £10 worth of shopping that’s been taken but there is the added cost of getting the window fixed.

Shattered glass outside Boomerang Community Centre in Dundee
Image: Boomerang Community Centre

“We’re here to help those in need. If someone is needing a food parcel we’d be happy to support them.”

While other parts of the centre have been able to run as normal, the larder is closed until Wednesday.

Gill added: “We probably have 60 people coming in to get these food bags which, in reality, is supporting around 200 people locally.

‘People are not getting access to the larder’

“This has now impacted on this service again and has meant others are not getting access to the larder.”

Locals have hit out at the latest break-in on Facebook, branding it “unbelievable” and “sickening”.

Police Scotland confirmed a probe has been launched.

A spokesman said: “We were made aware of a break-in at premises on Kemback Street in Dundee at around 9am on Monday.

“Inquiries are ongoing and at an early stage.”

