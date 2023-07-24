Fife home overlooking stunning beach hits the market

A home that overlooks a stunning Fife beach has gone on the market.

Just a few yards separate the property on The Terrace with the beach at Elie.

The garden and several rooms in the home boast amazing views out over the bay.

Estate agent Savills says the house, which is for sale for nearly £700,000, offers prospective buyers an “exciting opportunity to modernise” in a sought-after location.

Spread across three floors, the “characterful Georgian house” has four bedrooms, one bathroom, a family room, a sitting room and a kitchen.

Savills property agent Harry Maitland said: “The Terrace in Elie is one of Scotland’s most sought-after coastal addresses.

“No 3 offers the rare opportunity to modernise a traditional home with panoramic views over Elie Beach.”

The south-facing family room boasts a log-burning stove and looks directly across to Elie Granary and North Berwick Law in the distance.

Adjacent to the sitting room is the kitchen, which overlooks the rear garden.

The staircase curves up from the main hallway leading to a halfway landing where the only bathroom is located.

Further up the stairs is the sitting room, compete with a window seat, from which to enjoy the panoramic views.

Also on the first floor are two single bedrooms.

Both double bedrooms are south-facing and located on the top floor.

The pair of them have dormer windows overlooking the beach.

The larger bedroom features fully-fitted cupboards.

In addition to the front garden, there is a fully-enclosed rear garden with a private garage and access to the high street.

It is also a short walk from the iconic Ship Inn and two golf courses.

The Elie propert is on the market with Savills for offers over £675,000.

It is just one of several eye-catching properties for sale in the East Neuk, including an townhouse in St Monans with a stunning glass atrium.