Property

Fife home overlooking stunning beach hits the market

The property offers panoramic views over Elie bay.

By Andrew Robson
An outside view of The Terrace, Elie, from the beach
The property for sale (middle) on The Terrace in Elie. Image: Savills

A home that overlooks a stunning Fife beach has gone on the market.

Just a few yards separate the property on The Terrace with the beach at Elie.

The garden and several rooms in the home boast amazing views out over the bay.

Estate agent Savills says the house, which is for sale for nearly £700,000, offers prospective buyers an “exciting opportunity to modernise” in a sought-after location.

The view from the front garden of 3 The Terrace in Elie, overlooking the beach.
The view from the front garden. Image: Savills

Spread across three floors, the “characterful Georgian house” has four bedrooms, one bathroom, a family room, a sitting room and a kitchen.

Savills property agent Harry Maitland said: “The Terrace in Elie is one of Scotland’s most sought-after coastal addresses.

“No 3 offers the rare opportunity to modernise a traditional home with panoramic views over Elie Beach.”

The ground-floor sitting room at 3 The Terrace in Elie, overlooking the beach.
The ground-floor family room. Image: Savills
The kitchen at 3 The Terrace, Elie, overlooking the enclosed back garden
The kitchen is to the rear. Image: Savills

The south-facing family room boasts a log-burning stove and looks directly across to Elie Granary and North Berwick Law in the distance.

Adjacent to the sitting room is the kitchen, which overlooks the rear garden.

The staircase curves up from the main hallway leading to a halfway landing where the only bathroom is located.

Bathroom at 3 The Terrace, Elie
The property’s only bathroom. Image: Savills
The staircase with a halfway landing at 3 The Terrace, Elie
The stairs leading to the second floor. Image: Savills

Further up the stairs is the sitting room, compete with a window seat, from which to enjoy the panoramic views.

Also on the first floor are two single bedrooms.

The sitting room at 3 The Terrace in Elie, overlooking the beach.
The sitting room with a view. Image: Savills
Family room at 3 The Terrace, Elie
The property provides the opportunity to create a more contemporary living space. Image: Savills

Both double bedrooms are south-facing and located on the top floor.

The pair of them have dormer windows overlooking the beach.

The larger bedroom features fully-fitted cupboards.

A bedroom at 3 The Terrace, Elie, with views over the beach
Both bedrooms are south-facing. Image: Savills
Second bedroom at 3 The Terrace, Elie
The second double bedroom. Image: Savills

In addition to the front garden, there is a fully-enclosed rear garden with a private garage and access to the high street.

It is also a short walk from the iconic Ship Inn and two golf courses.

The enclosed rear garden at 3 The Terrace, Elie
The house has two gardens. Image: Savills
Rear garden at 3 The Terrace, Elie
The rear garden provides access to the street. Image: Savills
View of Elie beach from the garden of 3 The Terrace
The stunning views over Elie beach. Image: Savills
Another of the panoramic views from 3 The Terrace, Elie, including the beach and harbour
Another of the panoramic views from the Elie property. Image: Savills

The Elie propert is on the market with Savills for offers over £675,000.

It is just one of several eye-catching properties for sale in the East Neuk, including an townhouse in St Monans with a stunning glass atrium.

