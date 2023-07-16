Beautiful waterfront East Neuk townhouse with stunning glass atrium on sale for £675k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Beautiful waterfront East Neuk townhouse with stunning glass atrium on sale for £675k

The house on West Shore enjoys views over St Monans Harbour.

By Jack McKeown
This £675k home is on the waterfront in St Monans. Image: Fife Properties.
This £675k home is on the waterfront in St Monans. Image: Fife Properties.

A three storey townhouse in St Monans has a beautiful harbourside setting and a £675,000 price tag.

Number 16 West Shore also has a glass atrium to enjoy plenty of natural light without being hampered by Scotland’s frequently changeable weather.

Spread over three storeys, the townhouse has a living room with dining area, kitchen and WC on the ground floor. The first floor has a master bedroom and en suite shower room. Meanwhile the attic floor has two more bedrooms.

16 West Shore is right on the waterfront. Image: Fife Properties.
The living room has a dining area. Image: Fife Properties.

Also on the first floor is an annex studio. This has a bedroom, breakfasting kitchen and shower room. With its own entrance it can be self-contained or used as part of the main house.

Glass atrium

The external staircase connecting the main house to the annex has been covered by a glass atrium. This provides an additional reception space and allows you to feel like you’re outside while being protected from the elements.

A glass atrium has brought the rear courtyard indoors. Image: Fife Properties.
The glass atrium provides another superb reception space. Image: Fife Properties.

Internally, the townhouse has been nicely modernised by its owners. The pretty rear garden is accessed by stone steps from ground level or through the annex.

Elevated and south facing it is a sheltered sun trap. A new patio is perfect for outdoor dining, while at the top of the garden a decked area provides an additional spot to enjoy the sunshine.

The garden has been landscaped. Image: Fife Properties.

The living room, master bedroom and front facing upper bedroom all enjoy wonderful views over St Monans Harbour and out to sea.

The Fife Coastal Path passes directly in front of the house and the beach is just a few steps away.

 

16 West Shore, St Monans is on sale with Fife Properties for o/o £675,000.

 

