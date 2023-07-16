Beautiful waterfront East Neuk townhouse with stunning glass atrium on sale for £675k

A three storey townhouse in St Monans has a beautiful harbourside setting and a £675,000 price tag.

Number 16 West Shore also has a glass atrium to enjoy plenty of natural light without being hampered by Scotland’s frequently changeable weather.

Spread over three storeys, the townhouse has a living room with dining area, kitchen and WC on the ground floor. The first floor has a master bedroom and en suite shower room. Meanwhile the attic floor has two more bedrooms.

Also on the first floor is an annex studio. This has a bedroom, breakfasting kitchen and shower room. With its own entrance it can be self-contained or used as part of the main house.

Glass atrium

The external staircase connecting the main house to the annex has been covered by a glass atrium. This provides an additional reception space and allows you to feel like you’re outside while being protected from the elements.

Internally, the townhouse has been nicely modernised by its owners. The pretty rear garden is accessed by stone steps from ground level or through the annex.

Elevated and south facing it is a sheltered sun trap. A new patio is perfect for outdoor dining, while at the top of the garden a decked area provides an additional spot to enjoy the sunshine.

The living room, master bedroom and front facing upper bedroom all enjoy wonderful views over St Monans Harbour and out to sea.

The Fife Coastal Path passes directly in front of the house and the beach is just a few steps away.

16 West Shore, St Monans is on sale with Fife Properties for o/o £675,000.