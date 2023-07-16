4 Montrose talking points as Angus side stun St Mirren to get off to flying start in Viaplay Cup

Montrose got their Viaplay Cup campaign off to a flying start as Rory McAllister’s second-half winner helped them see off St Mirren.

It was a hugely deserved win for Montrose who were excellent for 90 minutes.

Courier Sport was at Links Park to witness the 1-0 victory and here are three talking points from the game:

Emotional day for Montrose star Craig Brown

Craig Brown junior is a real credit to his late grandad and the rest of the Brown family.

The way he handles himself on and off the park is exemplary and in tune with the way the legendary ex-Scotland manager conducted himself in his 82 years on earth.

The tributes for Brown, since news of his passing emerged, have been fulsome and far-reaching from ordinary punters to iconic figures in football.

But strip that aside, and you have a family grieving the lost of a loved one.

Brown junior has previously told Courier Sport how much he respects and has been inspired by his grandad.

Brown senior avidly followed his grandson’s football career.

And, as the Montrose star stood shoulder to shoulder with team-mates during the minute’s applause, he could have been forgiven for being overcome with emotions.

He held his head high, rolled up his sleeves and turned in a tremendous display.

Credit must also go to Montrose as a club for the way they handled what was a difficult day for the Browns.

They invited his dad and uncle to the match and allowing the midfielder to say the final word in the post-match debrief.

Able Aidan Quinn, classy Cammy Gill, maverick Matheus Machado, solid Sean Dillon and terrior Terry Masson

This win was richly deserved.

It’s so hard to pick a man of the match. Aidan Quinn ultimately want it for a composed 90 minutes in defence.

Alongside him, Sean Dillon was just as effective as he rolled back the years for another flawless defensive display.

Cammy Gill’s first half double save from Greg Kiltie was worth his wage alone.

Brazilian Matheus Machado showed more than just Sambas skills, he showed game awareness and a willingness to defend and get forward.

Terry Masson already looks to have upped his levels again and is a midfield force to be reckoned with.

And we haven’t even started on the strikeforce yet…

Kane Hester and Rory McAllister: A potent partnership for Montrose against St Mirren

There’s not been a lot broken at Montrose in recent years.

But as they looked for a squad refresh this summer, they strategically identified problem areas.

They were keen to support McAllister in adding more of a goal threat.

And credit where it’s due, the club’s board backed Stewart Petrie in splashing the cash to secure record signing Kane Hester.

Hester has yet to score but he’s a menace.

His pace and link-up play will prove invaluable for Montrose and he showed clever feet and penalty box awareness at the goal.

He selflessly released the ball to McAllister who coolly dispatched into the top corner. The early signs are very promising for this partnership.