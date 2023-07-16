4 Montrose talking points as Angus side stun St Mirren to get off to flying start in Viaplay Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 Montrose talking points as Angus side stun St Mirren to get off to flying start in Viaplay Cup

Links Park men beat Premier League side St Mirren to go join top of Group H after the first game.

Montrose beat St Mirren in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS
Montrose beat St Mirren in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS
By Ewan Smith

Montrose got their Viaplay Cup campaign off to a flying start as Rory McAllister’s second-half winner helped them see off St Mirren.

It was a hugely deserved win for Montrose who were excellent for 90 minutes.

Courier Sport was at Links Park to witness the 1-0 victory and here are three talking points from the game:

Emotional day for Montrose star Craig Brown

Montrose star Craig Brown produced a performance to make his grandad proud. Image: SNS

Craig Brown junior is a real credit to his late grandad and the rest of the Brown family.

The way he handles himself on and off the park is exemplary and in tune with the way the legendary ex-Scotland manager conducted himself in his 82 years on earth.

The tributes for Brown, since news of his passing emerged, have been fulsome and far-reaching from ordinary punters to iconic figures in football.

But strip that aside, and you have a family grieving the lost of a loved one.

Brown junior has previously told Courier Sport how much he respects and has been inspired by his grandad.

Brown senior avidly followed his grandson’s football career.

Craig Brown and his namesake grandson were on opposite sides during an Aberdeen v Kilmarnock game. Image: Craig Brown.

And, as the Montrose star stood shoulder to shoulder with team-mates during the minute’s applause, he could have been forgiven for being overcome with emotions.

He held his head high, rolled up his sleeves and turned in a tremendous display.

Credit must also go to Montrose as a club for the way they handled what was a difficult day for the Browns.

They invited his dad and uncle to the match and allowing the midfielder to say the final word in the post-match debrief.

Able Aidan Quinn, classy Cammy Gill, maverick Matheus Machado, solid Sean Dillon and terrior Terry Masson

This win was richly deserved.

It’s so hard to pick a man of the match. Aidan Quinn ultimately want it for a composed 90 minutes in defence.

Alongside him, Sean Dillon was just as effective as he rolled back the years for another flawless defensive display.

Cammy Gill’s first half double save from Greg Kiltie was worth his wage alone.

Brazilian Matheus Machado showed more than just Sambas skills, he showed game awareness and a willingness to defend and get forward.

Terry Masson already looks to have upped his levels again and is a midfield force to be reckoned with.

And we haven’t even started on the strikeforce yet…

Kane Hester and Rory McAllister: A potent partnership for Montrose against St Mirren

There’s not been a lot broken at Montrose in recent years.

But as they looked for a squad refresh this summer, they strategically identified problem areas.

They were keen to support McAllister in adding more of a goal threat.

Rory McAllister and Kane Hester impressed for Montrose against St Mirren. Image: Montrose FC.

And credit where it’s due, the club’s board backed Stewart Petrie in splashing the cash to secure record signing Kane Hester.

Hester has yet to score but he’s a menace.

His pace and link-up play will prove invaluable for Montrose and he showed clever feet and penalty box awareness at the goal.

He selflessly released the ball to McAllister who coolly dispatched into the top corner. The early signs are very promising for this partnership.

More from Football

Zak Rudden scored the only goal of the game. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from narrow Cove Rangers victory
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and James McPake counterpart. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
What the managers said after Dunfermline's Viaplay Cup penalty shootout win
Matty Todd scored the winning penalty. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers v Dunfermline: Matty Todd scores winning penalty after derby draw
A dejected Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin strides off the field at Ainslie Park
Jim Goodwin adamant Dundee United defeat at Spartans is 'not the end of the…
Montrose star Craig Brown produced a performance to make his grandad proud. Image: SNS
Craig Brown overcomes emotional tribute to late namesake grandad to do ex-Scotland boss proud…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
'Livid' St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean reveals two signings 'done' as 'soft' side lose…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty says 'we are ready' for new season after showing mettle…
Tony Watt's penalty is saved by Blair Carswell.
The Spartans 1-0 Dundee United: Penalty pain for Tony Watt as Tangerines crash to…
Stenhousemuir's Euan O'Reilly scores against St Johnstone.
St Johnstone suffer Stenhousemuir nightmare and lose 1-0 in Viaplay Cup opener
Zak Rudden celebrates the winner. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee complete pre-season with victory at Cove Rangers thanks to Zak Rudden header