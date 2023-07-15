Craig Brown overcomes emotional tribute to late namesake grandad to do ex-Scotland boss proud in shock Montrose Viaplay Cup win

Craig Brown was praised by Montrose No 2 Ross Campbell for overcoming an emotional day to help his side stun St Mirren.

Brown junior took part in a minute’s applause for his namesake grandad – and ex-Scotland manager – before facing Saints.

His dad and uncle watched on from the stands as Brown walked off to a standing ovation for a fantastic 80 minutes in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup win over Saints.

He then took charge of the post-match team talk to thank his team-mates and do his grandad proud.

“We made a special thing about Craig today,” said Montrose assistant boss Ross Campbell.

“We knew how emotional this would be for him.

Craig Brown ovation was ‘lovely to see’

“His dad and uncle were here and I was delighted to see the response when he came off the park.

“Craig is probably our fittest player in the squad so to see him coming off with cramp tells how much he put into that.

“He got a lovely ovation from the fans and that was nice.

“Craig has handled himself superbly well throughout and it was lovely to see him finishing off our team-talk at the end.

“He was saying how much his grandad would have loved to be a part of that and thanking his team-mates for their support.”

Rory McAllister praised

Meanwhile, Campbell believes goal hero Rory McAllister can kick on after a stunning winner.

McAllister has netted over 300 goals in a glittering career.

But he has had a new lease of life with the arrival of strike partner Kane Hester.

And after Hester set him up for the crucial goal, McAllister’s renewed vigour was noted by Campbell as he coolly dispatched from 15 yards.

“When you have a strikeforce like we do with Kane and Rory you want them to connect,” added Campbell.

If there’s a more enthusiastic stadium announcer than the one at @MontroseFC then I’ve yet to hear him. 1-0 to the Links Park men, cool finish by Rory McAllister after superb link-up from Machado and Hester. pic.twitter.com/qO0OSUtuQS — 𝐄𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 📝 (@ewansmithpr) July 15, 2023

“Yes you want a rivalry so they push each other on but you also want a connection.

“Kane could have been greedy but he slid it in for Rory and Rory does what he does.

“He has come back hungry. He’s come back sharp and looking fit and raring to go.”