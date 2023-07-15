Craig Brown overcomes emotional tribute to late namesake grandad to do ex-Scotland boss proud in shock Montrose Viaplay Cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Brown overcomes emotional tribute to late namesake grandad to do ex-Scotland boss proud in shock Montrose Viaplay Cup win

Brown took part in a minute's applause for his grandad before conducting an emotional post-match team talk as Montrose beat St Mirren.

By Ewan Smith
Montrose star Craig Brown produced a performance to make his grandad proud. Image: SNS
Craig Brown was praised by Montrose No 2 Ross Campbell for overcoming an emotional day to help his side stun St Mirren.

Brown junior took part in a minute’s applause for his namesake grandad – and ex-Scotland manager  – before facing Saints.

His dad and uncle watched on from the stands as Brown walked off to a standing ovation for a fantastic 80 minutes in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup win over Saints.

He then took charge of the post-match team talk to thank his team-mates and do his grandad proud.

“We made a special thing about Craig today,” said Montrose assistant boss Ross Campbell.

“We knew how emotional this would be for him.

Craig Brown ovation was ‘lovely to see’

Legendary ex-Scotland boss Craig Brown was paid tribute to by fans at Montrose as his namesake grandson starred. Image Shutterstock

“His dad and uncle were here and I was delighted to see the response when he came off the park.

“Craig is probably our fittest player in the squad so to see him coming off with cramp tells how much he put into that.

“He got a lovely ovation from the fans and that was nice.

“Craig has handled himself superbly well throughout and it was lovely to see him finishing off our team-talk at the end.

“He was saying how much his grandad would have loved to be a part of that and thanking his team-mates for their support.”

Rory McAllister praised

Rory McAllister, who has netted over 300 career goals, has kicked on from last season. Image: Mike McFarlane, Phoenix Photography / Montrose FC

Meanwhile, Campbell believes goal hero Rory McAllister can kick on after a stunning winner.

McAllister has netted over 300 goals in a glittering career.

But he has had a new lease of life with the arrival of strike partner Kane Hester.

And after Hester set him up for the crucial goal, McAllister’s renewed vigour was noted by Campbell as he coolly dispatched from 15 yards.

“When you have a strikeforce like we do with Kane and Rory you want them to connect,” added Campbell.

“Yes you want a rivalry so they push each other on but you also want a connection.

“Kane could have been greedy but he slid it in for Rory and Rory does what he does.

“He has come back hungry. He’s come back sharp and looking fit and raring to go.”

