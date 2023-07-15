Jim Goodwin adamant Dundee United defeat at Spartans is ‘not the end of the world’ as Tannadice boss makes improvement vow

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin insists he shares the frustration of the travelling Arabs who jeered the Tangerines off the field at Ainslie Park.

However, Goodwin is adamant the chastening 1-0 defeat against The Spartans is not “the end of the world” as they seek to bounce back immediately against Partick Thistle.

Blair Henderson notched the only goal, tapping in from close-range following a dismal start to the game by the visitors.

We are not feeling overly sorry for ourselves or thinking it is the end of the world – because it’s not. Jim Goodwin

United dominated after the break and saw Tony Watt miss a penalty, Miller Thomson hit the bar and Spartans keeper Blair Carswell make a string of super stops. The North Edinburgh outfit top Viaplay Cup Group B.

The full-time whistle prompted an understandably negative reaction from 1000-plus fed-up Arabs.

“We want to send the fans home happy every week but we know that will be difficult,” said Goodwin. “We never for one minute thought it would be easy. We were well prepared but didn’t do enough on the day.

“The fans’ reaction after the game is a natural one of frustration and disappointment. That’s what we’re all feeling in the dressing room as well.”

Solutions

There will be a swift opportunity for the wounded Terrors to right a few wrongs when Championship rivals Thistle visit Tannadice on Tuesday.

“The beauty of this competition is that you can have one bad result as long as you have three very good ones on the back of that,” added Goodwin.

“We need to come up with better solutions than we did today.

“There will be a few teams that will set up that way, and we need to find ways to break them down.

“It is something we will continue to work on. It is very early days from that point of view. We are not feeling overly sorry for ourselves or thinking it is the end of the world – because it’s not.

“We have a lot to work on, a lot to build on and a lot to improve on. But we will get better.”