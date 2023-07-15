Jim Goodwin adamant Dundee United defeat at Spartans is ‘not the end of the world’ as Tannadice boss makes improvement vow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin adamant Dundee United defeat at Spartans is ‘not the end of the world’ as Tannadice boss makes improvement vow

Blair Henderson secured a famous Viaplay Cup triumph

By Alan Temple
A dejected Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin strides off the field at Ainslie Park
A dejected Jim Goodwin strides off the field at Ainslie Park. Image: SNS

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin insists he shares the frustration of the travelling Arabs who jeered the Tangerines off the field at Ainslie Park.

However, Goodwin is adamant the chastening 1-0 defeat against The Spartans is not “the end of the world” as they seek to bounce back immediately against Partick Thistle.

Blair Henderson notched the only goal, tapping in from close-range following a dismal start to the game by the visitors.

We are not feeling overly sorry for ourselves or thinking it is the end of the world – because it’s not.

Jim Goodwin

United dominated after the break and saw Tony Watt miss a penalty, Miller Thomson hit the bar and Spartans keeper Blair Carswell make a string of super stops. The North Edinburgh outfit top Viaplay Cup Group B.

The full-time whistle prompted an understandably negative reaction from 1000-plus fed-up Arabs.

Tony Watt's penalty is saved by Blair Carswell.
Tony Watt sees his spot-kick saved. Image: SNS

“We want to send the fans home happy every week but we know that will be difficult,” said Goodwin. “We never for one minute thought it would be easy. We were well prepared but didn’t do enough on the day.

“The fans’ reaction after the game is a natural one of frustration and disappointment. That’s what we’re all feeling in the dressing room as well.”

Solutions

There will be a swift opportunity for the wounded Terrors to right a few wrongs when Championship rivals Thistle visit Tannadice on Tuesday.

Dundee United's Rory MacLeod forces a save from Blair Carswell
Rory MacLeod forces one of several super saves from Blair Carswell. Image: SNS

“The beauty of this competition is that you can have one bad result as long as you have three very good ones on the back of that,” added Goodwin.

“We need to come up with better solutions than we did today.

“There will be a few teams that will set up that way, and we need to find ways to break them down.

“It is something we will continue to work on. It is very early days from that point of view. We are not feeling overly sorry for ourselves or thinking it is the end of the world – because it’s not.

We have a lot to work on, a lot to build on and a lot to improve on. But we will get better.”

More from Dundee United

Tony Watt's penalty is saved by Blair Carswell.
The Spartans 1-0 Dundee United: Penalty pain for Tony Watt as Tangerines crash to…
Tony Watt in action for Dundee United at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock.
Tony Watt making 'incredible' injury progress as Dundee United narrow striker search to final…
A split image of Mark Birighitti and Charlie Mulgrew at Dundee United
Jim Goodwin opens up on Mark Birighitti and Charlie Mulgrew futures amid squad number…
Luigi Capuano discusses Dundee United's relegation at Tannadice Park
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United 'trust' admission is welcome - now those in charge must…
Adam Hutchinson, Darren Watson and Finn Robson have all made permanent moves from Dundee United. Image: SNS and Forfar Athletic.
Ex-Dundee United trio can fulfil their professional dreams at Forfar says Ray McKinnon as…
Dougie Samuel following Spartans' promotion last term.
Meet Dougie Samuel MBE: Spartans legend talks Princess Anne, his secret Dundee United connection…
Paul Mathers, pictured after joining St Johnstone in 2015
Dundee United appoint ex Dundee and St Johnstone man as new goalkeeping coach as…
Luigi Capuano speaks to Courier Sport at Tannadice
Luigi Capuano: Dundee United 'lost trust' of fans — and we've made changes
Luigi Capuano, Dundee United chief executive, pictured at Tannadice
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano spells out financial reality of relegation for Dundee United as Tannadice…
Aziz Behich and David Wotherspoon, representing Dundee United and St Johnstone
Dundee United and St Johnstone bank six-figure fees as World Cup windfalls drop