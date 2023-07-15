The Spartans 1-0 Dundee United: Penalty pain for Tony Watt as Tangerines crash to shock defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

The Spartans 1-0 Dundee United: Penalty pain for Tony Watt as Tangerines crash to shock defeat

United kicked off their campaign in dire fashion in North Edinburgh

By Alan Temple
Tony Watt's penalty is saved by Blair Carswell.
Tony Watt sees his spot-kick saved. Image: SNS

Dundee United slipped to a humbling 1-0 defeat against League Two Spartans to kick off their Viaplay Cup campaign in nightmare fashion.

Blair Henderson bagged the only goal of the game and, on the balance of the opening 45 minutes, the lead at the interval was richly merited.

United dominated after the break but found Blair Carswell in inspired fashion between the sticks for Spartans, denying Glenn Middleton, Rory MacLeod and saving a Tony Watt penalty.

Miller Thomson rattled the cross-bar in injury-time but the hosts held firm for a famous victory in their first EVER game as an SPFL operation; and leaving the Tangerines with no further room for error in their bid to qualify from Group B.

Slow start

The Spartans fired an early warning shot across United bows after six minutes when Henderson latched on to a Rhys Armstrong flick and fired narrowly over the bar.

But Henderson would not be denied. The powerful No.9 crept in at the back-post to slot home a scuffed Cameron Russell cross after Ollie Denham has been beaten by Armstrong in midfield.

Blair Henderson scores for Spartans against Dundee United
Blair Henderson slots home from close range. Image: SNS

The advantage was the least the North Edinburgh outfit deserved. Indeed, it could have got worse when a looping Jamie Dishington delivery almost dropped into the net. A fine Jack Walton save was required.

United gradually awoke from their slumber as the half-hour mark approached.

Glenn Middleton stung the palms of Blair Carswell from the edge of the box, before the Spartans’ No.1 produced a super stop to deny Tony Watt moments later.

However, the visitors were jeered off at the break by a portion of the 1000-plus travelling support.

Penalty pain

Mathew Cudjoe fizzed a volley inches over the bar after meeting a Middleton delivery as the Terrors sought parity after the break. Liam Grimshaw then shot wildly over the bar after meeting a deep Archie Meekison cross.

United were afforded a golden opportunity to level when Watt robbed Jordan Tapping and scampered through on goal. But the new Tannadice vice-captain inexplicably failed to pull the trigger and was halted by Kevin Waugh.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin looks on in anguish against Spartans
Jim Goodwin looks on in anguish. Image: SNS

An even better chance came and went when Watt saw his penalty kick brilliantly saved by Carswell after Scott McMann had been felled in the box.

Carswell, having the game of his life, then denied Rory MacLeod from point-blank range to keep Spartans’ lead in tact.

Chris Mochrie saw a late effort trundle wide and Thomson smashed a drive against the bar as the Terrors began their 2023/24 campaign in the worst possible fashion.

Dundee United (4-3-3): Walton 6; Freeman 5, Denham 5 (Thomson 85), Holt 6, McMann 6; Grimshaw 5 (Mochrie 65), Meekison 5 (Chalmers 75), Docherty 6; Middleton 5 (Glass 65), Watt 5 (MacLeod 65), Cudjoe 6. Subs not used: Newman, Graham, Sibbald, Duffy.

Att: 1,701

