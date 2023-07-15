The Spartans 1-0 Dundee United: Penalty pain for Tony Watt as Tangerines crash to shock defeat

Dundee United slipped to a humbling 1-0 defeat against League Two Spartans to kick off their Viaplay Cup campaign in nightmare fashion.

Blair Henderson bagged the only goal of the game and, on the balance of the opening 45 minutes, the lead at the interval was richly merited.

United dominated after the break but found Blair Carswell in inspired fashion between the sticks for Spartans, denying Glenn Middleton, Rory MacLeod and saving a Tony Watt penalty.

Miller Thomson rattled the cross-bar in injury-time but the hosts held firm for a famous victory in their first EVER game as an SPFL operation; and leaving the Tangerines with no further room for error in their bid to qualify from Group B.

Slow start

The Spartans fired an early warning shot across United bows after six minutes when Henderson latched on to a Rhys Armstrong flick and fired narrowly over the bar.

But Henderson would not be denied. The powerful No.9 crept in at the back-post to slot home a scuffed Cameron Russell cross after Ollie Denham has been beaten by Armstrong in midfield.

The advantage was the least the North Edinburgh outfit deserved. Indeed, it could have got worse when a looping Jamie Dishington delivery almost dropped into the net. A fine Jack Walton save was required.

United gradually awoke from their slumber as the half-hour mark approached.

Glenn Middleton stung the palms of Blair Carswell from the edge of the box, before the Spartans’ No.1 produced a super stop to deny Tony Watt moments later.

However, the visitors were jeered off at the break by a portion of the 1000-plus travelling support.

Penalty pain

Mathew Cudjoe fizzed a volley inches over the bar after meeting a Middleton delivery as the Terrors sought parity after the break. Liam Grimshaw then shot wildly over the bar after meeting a deep Archie Meekison cross.

United were afforded a golden opportunity to level when Watt robbed Jordan Tapping and scampered through on goal. But the new Tannadice vice-captain inexplicably failed to pull the trigger and was halted by Kevin Waugh.

An even better chance came and went when Watt saw his penalty kick brilliantly saved by Carswell after Scott McMann had been felled in the box.

Carswell, having the game of his life, then denied Rory MacLeod from point-blank range to keep Spartans’ lead in tact.

Chris Mochrie saw a late effort trundle wide and Thomson smashed a drive against the bar as the Terrors began their 2023/24 campaign in the worst possible fashion.

Dundee United (4-3-3): Walton 6; Freeman 5, Denham 5 (Thomson 85), Holt 6, McMann 6; Grimshaw 5 (Mochrie 65), Meekison 5 (Chalmers 75), Docherty 6; Middleton 5 (Glass 65), Watt 5 (MacLeod 65), Cudjoe 6. Subs not used: Newman, Graham, Sibbald, Duffy.

Att: 1,701