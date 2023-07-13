EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano spells out financial reality of relegation for Dundee United as Tannadice CEO makes ‘big ask’ to fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano spells out financial reality of relegation for Dundee United as Tannadice CEO makes ‘big ask’ to fans

United are restructuring and rebuilding following relegation

Luigi Capuano, Dundee United chief executive, pictured at Tannadice
Capuano speaks to Courier Sport at Tannadice. Image: DCT / Kim Cessford
By Alan Temple

Dundee United chief executive Luigi Capuano has estimated that relegation to the Championship will cost the Tangerines up to £4 million in lost revenue.

The Tannadice chief has been candid in his assessment of the financial challenges ahead, noting that the £300,000 parachute payment is a comparative drop in the ocean.

Fixtures against Dundee, Celtic and Rangers would have been guaranteed money-spinners, while securing sponsorship and hospitality income becomes a more challenging proposition in the second tier.

As such, United have slashed their wage bill, with the likes of Steven Fletcher, captain Ryan Edwards and Dylan Levitt (pictured below) among an exodus of senior players.

Dylan Levitt is pictured at Hibs' East Lothian training base after joining from Dundee United
Dylan Levitt was unveiled by Hibs last Wednesday. Image: Hibernian FC

That has afforded “breathing space”, according to Capuano, as they recalibrate for the realities of life in the Championship.

Chapping on the door

While confident the club are on the road to sustainability — United’s main creditor is owner Mark Ogren so there is no existential threat — Capuano has sought to be transparent regarding the cost of last season’s failure.

Luigi Capuano discusses Dundee United's relegation at Tannadice Park
Capuano discusses United’s finances. Image: DCT / Kim Cessford

“The parachute payment is £300,000,” he told Courier Sport. “If you take that and put it beside the drop in revenue, which is going to be between £3 million and £4 million, then it just doesn’t equate.

“We’ve had to make difficult decisions across the club to make sure — for this season AND beyond — this club is in a sustainable position. Mark (Ogren) was very clear that the club had to be self-sustainable.

“I know the supporters have seen players leave and some may be unhappy at seeing their favourites move on. There were many different factors as to why that happened, including players chapping on the door wanting to play at a higher level.

“But, being honest, a lot of these players leaving does help the club financially and creates a bit of breathing space in the wage bill, which was that of a Premiership club.”

Support

Impressive season ticket sales of 5,100 have also provided a welcome boost, with the Arabs backing their side in numbers despite the trials and travails of last season.

Dundee United fans at Tannadice
Dundee United fans have backed the club in their numbers. Image: SNS

“Am I surprised by that? No,” continued Capuano. “In the last two years at this football club, I’ve come to understand what our supporters are like.

“And when you are part of a club like this, the last thing you want to be part of a failure. That’s what it (last season) was: we failed. That really hurt.”

When United launched their 2023/24 season ticket push, a 10% rebate was included in the event of relegation, redeemable across the club in the form of a voucher.

While cognisant of the scale of the request, Capuano is hopeful some fans will choose to “donate” that rebate — drawing parallels with the 2020/21 campaign, which saw many fans pay for season tickets despite the enforced lockout.

Luigi Capuano pictured at Tannadice Park
Capuano, pictured at Tannadice. Image: DCT / Kim Cessford

“If I think back to season 20/21 when supporters donated their season ticket money to help us through Covid, I’m not sure it’s been fully appreciated just how big that was,” said Capuano.

“The financial situation was very difficult and for our fans to keep their money in the club was huge. To an extent, we are in that position again.

“The fans will be given the opportunity to donate the rebate — and I know that is a big ask, given what happened last season.”

To the bone

Ogren will inevitably be forced to plug gaps on occasion, but Capuano notes, “the biggest expense for any squad is the players. That needs to be addressed, which has happened to an extent.”

Mark Ogren pictured in Dingwall during a Dundee United defeat. Image: SNS
Mark Ogren remains committed to United. Image: SNS

And the Tangerines are determined to retain a Premiership level structure if they do return to the top-flight.

“Mark has used the phrase “we won’t cut things to the bone” because that just presents other challenges down the line,” added Capuano.

“We are making sensible decisions in terms of expenditure across the club to manage things, while staying at a level that — in 10 months time — if we are promoted, means we just need to build in a couple of areas to be a Premiership club again.”

