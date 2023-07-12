Liam Smith on trial with English League One side as former Dundee United man searches for new club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Smith on trial with English League One side as former Dundee United man searches for new club

Smith spent four years at Tannadice

By Alan Temple
Liam Smith, pictured for Dundee United last term at Tannadice, Dundee
Liam Smith, pictured for Dundee United last term. Image: SNS

Liam Smith is on trial with English League One side Cheltenham Town as the former Dundee United defender weighs up his next move.

Smith, 27, was among a plethora of senior players to depart Tannadice in the wake of United’s relegation to the Championship.

The former Hearts and St Mirren full-back made 128 appearances for United after joining the club in 2019.

Smith was part of the teams that won the Championship title in 2020 and secured European qualification in 2022.

Liam Smith in action for Dundee United against Hearts at Tynecastle
Liam Smith, left, in action against Hearts. Image: SNS

However, he was unable to play any part in their doomed survival bid after an ill-timed ankle injury prematurely ended his campaign at the beginning of April.

Smith linked up with Cheltenham Town on Sunday and has impressed boss Wade Elliott.

Pedigree

Elliott told Gloucester Live: “He’s a good age, with good pedigree.

“We’ve had the chance to get Liam in for a week. He could have easily been a bit sniffy about it because he’s played at a good level.

“But it’s a good opportunity for him to come and have a look at us as much as it is for us to have a look at him.

“You can see he has played, understands the game and can handle the ball.”

Smith lined up as a trialist on Tuesday evening as the Robins defeated Swindon Supermarine 6-0 in a pre-season friendly.

He is to remain with the club for Saturday’s game against Weston-super-mare before a decision is made on his future.

