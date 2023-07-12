Liam Smith on trial with English League One side as former Dundee United man searches for new club

Liam Smith is on trial with English League One side Cheltenham Town as the former Dundee United defender weighs up his next move.

Smith, 27, was among a plethora of senior players to depart Tannadice in the wake of United’s relegation to the Championship.

The former Hearts and St Mirren full-back made 128 appearances for United after joining the club in 2019.

Smith was part of the teams that won the Championship title in 2020 and secured European qualification in 2022.

However, he was unable to play any part in their doomed survival bid after an ill-timed ankle injury prematurely ended his campaign at the beginning of April.

Smith linked up with Cheltenham Town on Sunday and has impressed boss Wade Elliott.

Pedigree

Elliott told Gloucester Live: “He’s a good age, with good pedigree.

“We’ve had the chance to get Liam in for a week. He could have easily been a bit sniffy about it because he’s played at a good level.

“But it’s a good opportunity for him to come and have a look at us as much as it is for us to have a look at him.

“You can see he has played, understands the game and can handle the ball.”

Smith lined up as a trialist on Tuesday evening as the Robins defeated Swindon Supermarine 6-0 in a pre-season friendly.

Trialist Liam Smith (far right) in action for Cheltenham Town #ctfc pic.twitter.com/uG2CGu2Pyi — Jon Palmer (@JonPalmerSport) July 11, 2023

He is to remain with the club for Saturday’s game against Weston-super-mare before a decision is made on his future.