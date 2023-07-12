Man, 32, due in court in connection with Fife armed police incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 32, due in court in connection with Fife armed police incident

The man will appear in Dunfermline Sheriff Court following the incident in Ballingry on Monday night.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kildownie Crescent, Ballingry. Image: Google Maps
Kildownie Crescent, Ballingry. Image: Google Maps

A man is due to appear in court today in connection with an armed police incident in Fife on Monday.

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital for assessment following what police called concern for a person in Kildownie Crescent, Ballingry.

The man was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident, which also involved police negotiators.

Police negotiators called to Ballingry

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.40pm on Monday police received a concern for person call to Kildownie Crescent in Ballingry.

“Officers, including police negotiators, attended the incident and a 32-year-old man was taken to hospital for assessment.

“He was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today, Wednesday.”

The spokesperson confirmed armed police were called to the scene.

One witness said: “I saw armed police in Kildownie Crescent.

“There was a huge police response and they seemed to be talking to someone inside one of the houses.”

