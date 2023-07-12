Man, 32, due in court in connection with Fife armed police incident

A man is due to appear in court today in connection with an armed police incident in Fife on Monday.

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital for assessment following what police called concern for a person in Kildownie Crescent, Ballingry.

The man was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident, which also involved police negotiators.

Police negotiators called to Ballingry

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.40pm on Monday police received a concern for person call to Kildownie Crescent in Ballingry.

“Officers, including police negotiators, attended the incident and a 32-year-old man was taken to hospital for assessment.

“He was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today, Wednesday.”

The spokesperson confirmed armed police were called to the scene.

One witness said: “I saw armed police in Kildownie Crescent.

“There was a huge police response and they seemed to be talking to someone inside one of the houses.”