Positive news for Dunfermline duo as James McPake labels friendly ‘not ideal’

Chris Hamilton was sent off in the Pars' final warm-up match before competitive football starts this weekend.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake said Dunfermline's final pre-season friendly was 'not ideal'. Image: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline were reduced to 10 men in their final pre-season friendly but held out to win 1-0 away to Alloa.

Chris Hamilton scored the only goal of the game before being ordered off for a tackle early in the second half.

The player is now suspended for this weekend’s Fife derby and the subsequent tie versus Annan Athletic.

Most of the senior squad was given the night off but trained on the pitch ahead of Tuesday night’s match.

It came sandwiched between the visit of Hearts to KDM Group East End Park last weekend and this Saturday’s trip to Stark’s Park.

Friendly ‘not ideal’

“It wasn’t ideal, with Hearts on a Sunday, then coming here,” said McPake. “So that’s why some worked on the pitch before the game.”

On Hamilton’s red card, he added: “I’ve not seen it back and, to be fair, speaking to Hammy, he says he didn’t see him.

“I’m just glad the boy’s not injured. I’ll need to see it back before I can comment any further, but I’m glad there are no injuries.”

James McPake has been putting his Pars players through their paces
James McPake has been putting his Pars players through their paces. Image: Craig Brown.

That includes Ewan Otoo who was replaced before half-time, purely as a precautionary measure.

Breen update

There is also positive news on fellow Dunfermline defender Rhys Breen, who is back in training on Wednesday after hobbling off versus Hearts.

It did mean more minutes for some players who need it, not least latest signing Michael O’Halloran, who played around an hour.

It was also a great opportunity for some of the young players to cut their teeth against a good League One side.

“It’s tough enough for them going into an environment like that, but then they go down to 10 men, and you need to see them in that,” said the Pars boss.

“It exposes them to a lot, which I thought they handled great.

“The experience and the benefit they’ll take from the game, and then when we look over it and show them, that will be great for their development.

“Young Liam Hoggan I thought was excellent in the first part of it when he was playing as a right-wingback. Then he gets asked to go at left-wingback

“So loads of positives in terms of that to come out of it. It’s certainly served its purpose.”

