Outpouring of affection for Dundee shopkeeper ahead of newsagents closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Outpouring of affection for Dundee shopkeeper ahead of newsagents closure

Dave Forbes has been described as a "proper gentleman" by customers past and present.

By James Simpson
Dave Forbes is closing his shop after 30 years. Image: DC Thomson
Dave Forbes is closing his shop after 30 years. Image: DC Thomson

Customers past and present have thanked a Dundee shopkeeper for serving the community for over 30 years.

Dave Forbes announced this week that Forbes Newsagents will close this Saturday.

An outpouring of affection from customers and former paper delivery boys and girls has sparked a wave of nostalgia from many across the city.

Dave, 81, announced he was forced to call it a day due to ill health after being unable to work in the Clepington Road shop in recent months.

Forbes Newsagents will close this weekend. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

When we reported the closure, it sparked a wave of affectionate comments on social media.

‘He was a great servant’

One wrote: “So sad, such a big part of the local community.

“Health always comes first Dave and his sister (Jean) will be sadly missed.”

Another said: “Sorry to hear this, Dave was always good guy to deal with, always had time for a chat about football.”

One commented: “Such a gentleman when my late mum used to go in to pay her papers, always a gent to her.”

Another customer said: “He was a great servant to the local community.”

The well wishes have been well received from the family with Dave’s sister, Jean McGill, thanking customers for their comments.

Forbes Newsagent, Clepington Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The sad news of being forced to close has left Dave “heartbroken” though there has been some comfort with customers visiting him at home.

It is hoped the newsagent could still find new operators or an alternative use for the building.

As Dave gets set to say goodbye the retailer said he had enjoyed his career in the sector immensely after serving generations of families.

More from Dundee

Highland Cattle at Riverside Nature Park.
Highland cows at Dundee Riverside park will not be replaced - budget gap due…
Callum McKay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Tesco worker had hours of toddler abuse on home computer
An HGV negotiates a busy Albert Street in Stobswell, Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Should 'rat run' lorry ban and 20mph zone be imposed on Dundee's Albert Street?
One of the vehicles involves in the spate of Sunday crashes. Image: Supplied
Angus crematorium campaigners call for planning decision reversal after spate of rural road accidents
Police at North Marketgait, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Driver flees scene after stolen vehicle involved in crash near Dundee multi-storey car park
Police in Auchinblae Place in Dundee. Image: Supplied
21-year-old robbed in broad daylight after Dundee street disturbance
Charlie Robertson with sister Kirsty (L) and brother Harry (R). Images: Alison Robertson.
Mum of Angus tennis starlet reveals pride at son’s Wimbledon exploits
John Reid and Westie Charlie who were injured in the attack. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee pensioner too scared to walk dog after traumatising attack
Dundee Eljamel victim Leann Sutherland
Dundee Eljamel victim breaks down as she reveals harrowing ordeal to Jeremy Vine
Courier/Tele News, spec pic. Pic shows; General view of exterior Dundee Sheriff Court. Saturday, 14th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Dundee drug dealer pulled gun on car with three women and baby