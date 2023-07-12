Outpouring of affection for Dundee shopkeeper ahead of newsagents closure

Customers past and present have thanked a Dundee shopkeeper for serving the community for over 30 years.

Dave Forbes announced this week that Forbes Newsagents will close this Saturday.

An outpouring of affection from customers and former paper delivery boys and girls has sparked a wave of nostalgia from many across the city.

Dave, 81, announced he was forced to call it a day due to ill health after being unable to work in the Clepington Road shop in recent months.

When we reported the closure, it sparked a wave of affectionate comments on social media.

‘He was a great servant’

One wrote: “So sad, such a big part of the local community.

“Health always comes first Dave and his sister (Jean) will be sadly missed.”

Another said: “Sorry to hear this, Dave was always good guy to deal with, always had time for a chat about football.”

One commented: “Such a gentleman when my late mum used to go in to pay her papers, always a gent to her.”

Another customer said: “He was a great servant to the local community.”

The well wishes have been well received from the family with Dave’s sister, Jean McGill, thanking customers for their comments.

The sad news of being forced to close has left Dave “heartbroken” though there has been some comfort with customers visiting him at home.

It is hoped the newsagent could still find new operators or an alternative use for the building.

As Dave gets set to say goodbye the retailer said he had enjoyed his career in the sector immensely after serving generations of families.