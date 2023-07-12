Road Test: Subaru Forester a comfortable, roomy SUV with real off road prowess

Subaru is a car maker I’ve had a soft spot for since I was a teenager watching Colin McRae tear through forests in his Impreza rally car.

Of course most Subarus are driven in a much more sedate manner. Indeed, the customer age profile for the company tends to be at the older end of the scale.

Age often brings wisdom, however, and those buyers know they’re getting practical, sturdily-built cars that can take a beating and handle years of hard living.

The Forester has been a mainstay of the Subaru range for over two decades. The current model of the family SUV doesn’t look dramatically different from previous iterations but under the skin it’s completely revised.

There’s mild-hybrid electrification to boost economy, much improved road manners, and a more luxurious cabin.

Off road prowess

With full time four-wheel drive it’s as much at home crossing a muddy field or climbing a steep farm track as it is cruising along the motorway.

It may not have the approach angles, low range mode or diff lock that dedicated off roaders often come with but that’s not to say it isn’t capable. Subaru has a well-earned reputation for ruggedness. Indeed, you’re far more likely to see a Subaru crossing a muddy field or roaming a forest track than you are a Range Rover.

Forester prices start at just over £36,000 and the high spec Premium model I spent a week with cost a little under £41,000.

Under the bonnet lies a 2.0 litre four cylinder engine with mild hybrid battery system. This helps improve performance, increase fuel economy and reduce emissions. It’ll even run on electric power alone but only for short distances at very low speeds.

Having not driven a Subaru Forester for a few years I was impressed by the current model’s high quality interior. From the leather seats to the chrome dials and touchscreen infotainment system, everything feels well put together.

On the road

I was similarly pleased with the driving experience. We took the Forester to Glencoe for a summer break. Its refined drive and comfortable suspension made easy work of the winding A82 while its ground clearance and four-wheel drive meant bumpy trails and forest car parks were never a problem.

The Forester’s huge front windscreen gives a great view of the road ahead. Meanwhile, the panoramic sunroof on my high spec model meant my partner could appreciate the spectacular mountain scenery as we rolled into Ballachulish.

Like most Subarus, the Forester comes with Subaru’s EyeSight safety system which uses adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane-keep assist and lots of other electronic features to help make it one of the safest cars in its class.

With a 0-62mph time of 11.8 seconds the Forester isn’t going to set the heather alight with its straight line speed. It doesn’t love to be revved hard either, with the engine getting pretty noisy if you put your foot to the floor. The Forester will overtake just fine but it’s a car best suited to a more relaxed driving style.

Lots of room

It’s also extremely spacious. There’s plenty of leg and headroom in the front and rear and a huge boot. Four adults and all their luggage can easily fit inside.

Indeed, with its four-wheel drive and capacious interior the Forester would be a superb car to take to the Alps for a ski trip. Large door bins and a storage cubby under the centre armrest are perfect for stashing drinks and snacks.

Even with the mild hybrid system the Forester only returns around 34mpg, lagging behind many of its rivals when it comes to fuel economy.

There’s still plenty to recommend it though. It’s incredibly spacious, very comfortable and great off road.

It also feels built to last and will handle anything Scotland’s great outdoors can throw at it.

Facts

Price: £40,895

0-62mph: 11.8 seconds

Top speed: 118mph

Economy: 34mpg

CO2 emissions: 185g/km