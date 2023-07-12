Road Test: Subaru Forester a comfortable, roomy SUV with real off road prowess

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Road Test: Subaru Forester a comfortable, roomy SUV with real off road prowess

Subaru has been making the Forester for more than two decades now. We took the current version on a road trip to Glencoe.

Subaru's Forester is a spacious and capable SUV. Image: Subaru.
Subaru's Forester is a spacious and capable SUV. Image: Subaru.
By Jack McKeown

Subaru is a car maker I’ve had a soft spot for since I was a teenager watching Colin McRae tear through forests in his Impreza rally car.

Of course most Subarus are driven in a much more sedate manner. Indeed, the customer age profile for the company tends to be at the older end of the scale.

Age often brings wisdom, however, and those buyers know they’re getting practical, sturdily-built cars that can take a beating and handle years of hard living.

The Subaru Forester can cut the mustard off road. Image: Subaru.

The Forester has been a mainstay of the Subaru range for over two decades. The current model of the family SUV doesn’t look dramatically different from previous iterations but under the skin it’s completely revised.

There’s mild-hybrid electrification to boost economy, much improved road manners, and a more luxurious cabin.

Off road prowess

With full time four-wheel drive it’s as much at home crossing a muddy field or climbing a steep farm track as it is cruising along the motorway.

It may not have the approach angles, low range mode or diff lock that dedicated off roaders often come with but that’s not to say it isn’t capable. Subaru has a well-earned reputation for ruggedness. Indeed, you’re far more likely to see a Subaru crossing a muddy field or roaming a forest track than you are a Range Rover.

Forester prices start at just over £36,000 and the high spec Premium model I spent a week with cost a little under £41,000.

Steep slopes are no problem. Image: Subaru.

Under the bonnet lies a 2.0 litre four cylinder engine with mild hybrid battery system. This helps improve performance, increase fuel economy and reduce emissions. It’ll even run on electric power alone but only for short distances at very low speeds.

Having not driven a Subaru Forester for a few years I was impressed by the current model’s high quality interior. From the leather seats to the chrome dials and touchscreen infotainment system, everything feels well put together.

On the road

I was similarly pleased with the driving experience. We took the Forester to Glencoe for a summer break. Its refined drive and comfortable suspension made easy work of the winding A82 while its ground clearance and four-wheel drive meant bumpy trails and forest car parks were never a problem.

The Forester’s huge front windscreen gives a great view of the road ahead. Meanwhile, the panoramic sunroof on my high spec model meant my partner could appreciate the spectacular mountain scenery as we rolled into Ballachulish.

It’s good on and off road. Image: Subaru.

Like most Subarus, the Forester comes with Subaru’s EyeSight safety system which uses adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane-keep assist and lots of other electronic features to help make it one of the safest cars in its class.

With a 0-62mph time of 11.8 seconds the Forester isn’t going to set the heather alight with its straight line speed. It doesn’t love to be revved hard either, with the engine getting pretty noisy if you put your foot to the floor. The Forester will overtake just fine but it’s a car best suited to a more relaxed driving style.

Lots of room

It’s also extremely spacious. There’s plenty of leg and headroom in the front and rear and a huge boot. Four adults and all their luggage can easily fit inside.

Indeed, with its four-wheel drive and capacious interior the Forester would be a superb car to take to the Alps for a ski trip. Large door bins and a storage cubby under the centre armrest are perfect for stashing drinks and snacks.

The big boot makes it ideal for family holidays. Image: Subaru.

Even with the mild hybrid system the Forester only returns around 34mpg, lagging behind many of its rivals when it comes to fuel economy.

There’s still plenty to recommend it though. It’s incredibly spacious, very comfortable and great off road.

It also feels built to last and will handle anything Scotland’s great outdoors can throw at it.

 

Facts

Price: £40,895

0-62mph: 11.8 seconds

Top speed: 118mph

Economy: 34mpg

CO2 emissions: 185g/km

More from Motoring

Charge point operators will be required to meet new regulations. (Kia)
Government demands 99 per cent reliability from public EV chargers
The Arkana gets a series of changes for 2023. (Renault)
Renault’s Arkana gets updated with new trims and push upmarket
Beautiful homes in Carnoustie and East Haven were the most popular on TSPC in June. Image: TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in June
The new Project V could hit the roads in 2025
Caterham’s Project V is a lightweight electric car concept
The Valour is limited to just 110 units
Aston Martin celebrates 110-year anniversary with striking Valour
The Gemera combines petrol and electric power
Koenigsegg unveils customer-ready Gemera with 2,268bhp
Car functions can now be controlled through CarPlay
Porsche integrates vehicle function controls into Apple CarPlay
There are various things to know before heading abroad in your car. (Kia)
European road trip checklist: Here are the things to remember
The Wild One Max is fully battery powered
Tamiya’s iconic remote-controlled car inspires full-size version
NIO’s ET5 will go on show in the UK for the first time. (NIO)
Electric NIO ET5 to make debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed