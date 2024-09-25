Loch Lomond and Stirlingshire in the powerful new 5th generation Toyota Prius

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Loch Lomond and Stirlingshire in the powerful new 5th generation Toyota Prius

Our motoring writer took the latest version of Toyota's famous hybrid for a test on Scottish roads - and was impressed by its pace.

The new Toyota Prius on a misty glen road
The new Toyota Prius. Image: Toyota.
By Jack McKeown

The Toyota Prius was one of the original ‘green’ cars.

Its hybrid engine allowed it to run partly on electric power to reduce emissions.

Back in the late 2000s and early 2010s Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts were among its celebrity owners.

Your humble Courier scribe hasn’t owned one but he has driven every version of the Prius since 2006.

Recently, Toyota brought a range of their cars up to Scotland and I spent an hour behind the wheel of the new, fifth-generation model.

The Toyota Prius seen in profile in front of a loch.
Loch and awe: The Toyota Prius has a sleek new look. Image: Toyota.

The plug-in hybrid shares a platform with its sister car the Corolla and pairs a 2.0 litre petrol engine with an electric motor and a 13.6kWh battery.

It’s capable of covering up to 44 miles on battery alone, which will be enough for many people’s daily drives.

More power to your Prius

The most exciting headline is that the new model has had its power boosted by 99bhp.

The petrol engine has 150bhp, with the electric motor adding another 61bhp for a combined 221bhp.

For the first time, the Toyota Prius is exciting as well as economical.

A 0-62mph time of 6.8 seconds endows it with the kind of pace most hot hatchback owners would be pleased with.

A yellow Prius on a forest road
The Prius has 221bhp. Image: Toyota.

I spent an hour driving the Prius around Loch Lomond, Stirlingshire and Perthshire. It really is rather fun to drive.

Give the accelerator a good push and the Prius surges forward. I was able to get past a row of slow-moving traffic on a straight very easily.

Jack McKeown takes a selfie with the car in the background
Our writer after his drive in the Prius. Image: Jack McKeown.

It also handles much better than any previous Prius I’ve driven, with good levels of grip and very little body-lean during cornering.

Of course, if you make full use of the performance, you lose a lot of economy.

Under gentle acceleration, the Prius will run on battery power but if you put the foot down the petrol engine kicks in to add its power to the mix.

Economy

According to official figures, the Prius averages 565mpg. That’s ludicrous and shows that our system of measuring economy isn’t fit for purpose.

As is the case with all plug-in hybrids, economy varies wildly depending on how – and how far – you drive the car.

If you keep topping it up from home on a cheap overnight tariff and your daily journey is less than 40 miles, you’ll hardly ever use a drop of petrol and your running costs will be buttons.

the Prius on a straight road seen from behind
Economy depends on how you drive it. Image: Toyota.

Do long journeys on an empty battery and you can expect 50-55mpg, which is still pretty good.

I only had an hour with the car – unlike most manufacturers, Toyota won’t do week-long loans for Scottish journalists – but I’d expect most owners will average 70-80mpg if they use the car for a mixture of shorter and longer journeys.

At 70mph on a stretch of dual carriageway, the Prius was impressively quiet. That coupled with its comfortable ride make it a good option for long motorway journeys.

Inside the new Toyota Prius

The interior of the Prius is spacious and, even as a tall fellow, I found it easy to get a comfortable seating position.

As with virtually all cars these days, there is a large central touchscreen to operate most of the controls.

Commendably, however, Toyota have put physical controls for the heating and fan systems, making them much easier to adjust without taking your eyes off the road.

The interior has a smart new look.
The interior has a smart new look. Image: Toyota.

One minor niggle is that the steering wheel gets in the way of the digital driver’s display, meaning you have to stretch your neck to see some of the information it’s showing you.

Legroom in the back is reasonable, although the sloping ceiling means tall passengers will struggle for headroom a little.

On paper, a 287-litre boot doesn’t sound terrific but there’s a nice big hatchback opening and a long load space.

You’d easily get a week’s worth of shopping or enough luggage for a family weekend trip in there, but my golden retrievers would be complaining about a lack of space for their furry heads.

Cost and verdict

There are two versions, Design and Excel, costing from around £37,000. The Excel version I drove has a £39,995 price tag.

As with all Toyotas, it comes with a 10-year warranty as long as you stick to the main dealer network.

For company car drivers, it costs a lot less in benefit-in-kind than a petrol or diesel, although fully electric models are cheaper still.

The Prius seen from the front and parked in front of a loch
The new Prius is economical and powerful. Image: Toyota.

During my limited time with the car I was impressed by the new Prius.

It looks good. It’s comfortable to drive and should be very economical to run if you top the battery up at home every night.

And it’s much more powerful and more fun to drive than any previous Prius has been.

Toyota Prius review – facts:

Price: £39,995

0-62mph: 6.8 seconds

Top speed: 109mph

Economy: 565mpg

CO2 emissions: 11g/km

Conversation