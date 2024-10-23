Zipping around Dundee and Fife in the super efficient but slightly confusing Mazda 2 Hybrid

The Mazda 2 Hybrid may be Mazda’s most confusing car.

It looks completely unlike its near namesake the Mazda 2. That’s because it’s a totally different car.

While the Mazda 2 is Mazda’s own supermini, the Mazda 2 Hybrid is in fact a rebadged Toyota Yaris.

So far, so confusing. But if you can wrap your head around its puzzling origin story, the Mazda 2 Hybrid is a rather excellent car.

Mine was delivered to my little corner of Dundee on a Wednesday morning and coincided with a number of errands I had to run.

It was the perfect steed for a couple of hours zipping round the city, dropping off this and picking up that.

Because it’s a modern car it can drive in Dundee’s LEZ with impunity – unlike my 11-year old Audi, which isn’t allowed to set tyre in the city centre.

Hybrid engine

As its name suggests, the Mazda 2 Hybrid is a full hybrid car, pairing 1.5 litre petrol engine with an electric motor and 0.7kWh battery.

It will travel short distances on electricity alone and you don’t need to plug it in at night – the battery is charged by the engine and by energy recaptured during braking and descents.

It’s incredibly efficient. Official fuel economy is 67.3mpg and I almost exactly matched that figure over a week of driving that took me all over Fife, Angus, and on a couple of trips to Edinburgh.

If you drive with economy in mind it should be easy enough to break 70mpg.

The Mazda 2 Hybrid is a great looking little car with a stylish wedge shape and lots of nice detailing.

Prices start at around the £24,000 mark and my high spec Homura model weighed in at a little over £27,000.

All versions come with a CVT automatic gearbox. It’s smooth and responsive as long as you don’t ask it for full power, at which point it becomes a little noisy as revs build.

It is nippy though. Zero to 62mph takes 9.7 seconds and in real-world driving it feels faster than that. It’s one of the better superminis for overtaking manoeuvres.

At home around town

Around town is where the Mazda 2 Hybrid really shines, however. Go easy with the right foot and you’ll find yourself floating noiselessly on electricity alone for short stretches. There’s even an EV mode button which will keep you in electric mode for as long as the battery lasts.

Lightweight steering and good visibility made it easy to negotiate the narrow lanes of Dundee’s West End.

On some Fife backroads it displayed good levels of grip and poise. At up to 60mph the cabin is pretty quiet and only at motorway speeds do a bit of engine and tyre noise make their presence felt.

You can choose from Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes. After a bit of experimenting I left it in Normal mode for the majority of my time with the car – it provides the best balance of power and efficiency.

What’s the Mazda 2 Hybrid like inside?

Inside there is, of course, the ubiquitous touchscreen, but the heating and fan controls are operated by dials, which are straightforward to adjust when you’re driving.

Being a Toyota interior, the 2 Hybrid doesn’t get Mazda’s useful rotary control dial but other than that everything is well laid out and easy to operate.

All models get a rear view camera, with higher trim levels adding front parking sensors. Only the top of the range model gets sat nav, but you can link your phone’s maps app to the car so that’s not an issue.

Storage is good as well. There’s a slot for your phone that comes with wireless charging on higher end models. A tray under the touchscreen has a grippy surface and is a good spot to store keys, sweets, lip balm and other small items without them sliding around. You also get a pair of easy-to-reach cupholders.

I’m very tall but there was plenty of space in the front and it was easy to find a comfortable driving position. The flipside is sliding the front seat all the way back means no one could sit behind me.

At 286 litres, the boot is slightly smaller than that in most small cars, although I found it would easily take a week’s shopping or a few large holdalls.

Mazda 2 Hybrid: Verdict

If you need an extremely economical supermini that’s a bit more practical take a look at the Honda Jazz.

Most people buying a supermini know what kind of interior space they can expect, though. The Mazda 2 Hybrid is perfect for singletons, couples, or as a second car for families.

It’s good looking, easy and fun to drive, and offers superb efficiency. I liked it a lot.

Mazda 2 Hybrid review – facts:

Price: £27,290

0-62mph: 9.7 seconds

Top speed: 109mph

Economy: 67.3mpg

CO2 emissions: 97k/gm