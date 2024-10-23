Zipping around Dundee and Fife in the super efficient but slightly confusing Mazda 2 Hybrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zipping around Dundee and Fife in the super efficient but slightly confusing Mazda 2 Hybrid

The Mazda 2 Hybrid is a rebadged Toyota Yaris. Get past its identity crisis, however, and you'll discover a very fine car.

The Mazda 2 Hybrid is a smart and economical supermini. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

The Mazda 2 Hybrid may be Mazda’s most confusing car.

It looks completely unlike its near namesake the Mazda 2. That’s because it’s a totally different car.

While the Mazda 2 is Mazda’s own supermini, the Mazda 2 Hybrid is in fact a rebadged Toyota Yaris.

So far, so confusing. But if you can wrap your head around its puzzling origin story, the Mazda 2 Hybrid is a rather excellent car.

The Mazda 2 Hybrid in Camperdown, Dundee.
The Mazda 2 Hybrid in Camperdown. Image: Jack McKeown.

Mine was delivered to my little corner of Dundee on a Wednesday morning and coincided with a number of errands I had to run.

It was the perfect steed for a couple of hours zipping round the city, dropping off this and picking up that.

Because it’s a modern car it can drive in Dundee’s LEZ with impunity – unlike my 11-year old Audi, which isn’t allowed to set tyre in the city centre.

Hybrid engine

As its name suggests, the Mazda 2 Hybrid is a full hybrid car, pairing 1.5 litre petrol engine with an electric motor and 0.7kWh battery.

It will travel short distances on electricity alone and you don’t need to plug it in at night – the battery is charged by the engine and by energy recaptured during braking and descents.

The Mazda 2 Hybrid outside Water's Edge in Dundee.
The Mazda 2 Hybrid outside Water’s Edge in Dundee. Image: Jack McKeown.

It’s incredibly efficient. Official fuel economy is 67.3mpg and I almost exactly matched that figure over a week of driving that took me all over Fife, Angus, and on a couple of trips to Edinburgh.

If you drive with economy in mind it should be easy enough to break 70mpg.

The Mazda 2 Hybrid is a great looking little car with a stylish wedge shape and lots of nice detailing.

Prices start at around the £24,000 mark and my high spec Homura model weighed in at a little over £27,000.

The Mazda 2 Hybrid is a smart looking car. Image: Jack McKeown.

All versions come with a CVT automatic gearbox. It’s smooth and responsive as long as you don’t ask it for full power, at which point it becomes a little noisy as revs build.

It is nippy though. Zero to 62mph takes 9.7 seconds and in real-world driving it feels faster than that. It’s one of the better superminis for overtaking manoeuvres.

At home around town

Around town is where the Mazda 2 Hybrid really shines, however. Go easy with the right foot and you’ll find yourself floating noiselessly on electricity alone for short stretches. There’s even an EV mode button which will keep you in electric mode for as long as the battery lasts.

Lightweight steering and good visibility made it easy to negotiate the narrow lanes of Dundee’s West End.

You can expect 67mpg from the frugal little Mazda. Image: Jack McKeown.

On some Fife backroads it displayed good levels of grip and poise. At up to 60mph the cabin is pretty quiet and only at motorway speeds do a bit of engine and tyre noise make their presence felt.

You can choose from Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes. After a bit of experimenting I left it in Normal mode for the majority of my time with the car – it provides the best balance of power and efficiency.

What’s the Mazda 2 Hybrid like inside?

Inside there is, of course, the ubiquitous touchscreen, but the heating and fan controls are operated by dials, which are straightforward to adjust when you’re driving.

Being a Toyota interior, the 2 Hybrid doesn’t get Mazda’s useful rotary control dial but other than that everything is well laid out and easy to operate.

All models get a rear view camera, with higher trim levels adding front parking sensors. Only the top of the range model gets sat nav, but you can link your phone’s maps app to the car so that’s not an issue.

The front interior of the Mazda 2 Hybrid.
The interior is well laid out and easy to use. Image: Mazda.

Storage is good as well. There’s a slot for your phone that comes with wireless charging on higher end models. A tray under the touchscreen has a grippy surface and is a good spot to store keys, sweets, lip balm and other small items without them sliding around. You also get a pair of easy-to-reach cupholders.

There’s a handy storage tray beneath the touchscreen. Image: Mazda.

I’m very tall but there was plenty of space in the front and it was easy to find a comfortable driving position. The flipside is sliding the front seat all the way back means no one could sit behind me.

At 286 litres, the boot is slightly smaller than that in most small cars, although I found it would easily take a week’s shopping or a few large holdalls.

Mazda 2 Hybrid: Verdict

If you need an extremely economical supermini that’s a bit more practical take a look at the Honda Jazz.

Most people buying a supermini know what kind of interior space they can expect, though. The Mazda 2 Hybrid is perfect for singletons, couples, or as a second car for families.

It’s good looking, easy and fun to drive, and offers superb efficiency. I liked it a lot.

Mazda 2 Hybrid review – facts:

Price: £27,290

0-62mph: 9.7 seconds

Top speed: 109mph

Economy: 67.3mpg

CO2 emissions: 97k/gm

Conversation