Dundee Planning Ahead: A-listed mansion hotel transformation and dog groomer proposals

A derelict 18th century mansion house on the outskirts of Dundee could be transformed into a hotel.

Plans have been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to redevelop House of Gray.

An application form details plans to create an 18-room bespoke hotel with function spaces to accommodate up to 100 people.

Work will also be carried out to create parking infrastructure, as well as landscaping and drainage improvements.

The exterior features would also be refurbished and repaired in keeping with the original building.

House of Gray dates back to the 1700s. During WWII it was used as an orphanage.

However, the A-listed building has lain derelict for decades.

It has been subject to a number of planning applications over the years, including proposals for seven residential apartments which were approved in 2020.

But these plans never materialised.

Christmas village rides revealed

Meanwhile, details on what fairground rides will be available during Dundee’s Christmas village have been revealed.

The proposals were outlined in a formal planning application submitted to the local authority.

A ferris wheel, the teacups, a ‘balloon ride’, and the ‘frozen palace’ will all be erected for the festivities.

The rides are being provided by Horne’s Pleasure Fairs, who run the popular carnivals at Caird Park and Riverside.

Dundee’s Christmas village is due to kick off on November 21 and will run for six weeks until January 5.

Dundee dog groomer

Plans for a dog grooming business in the Blackness area of the city have been unveiled.

An application has been submitted to Dundee City Council looking to secure a change of use for a premises at 88 Peddie Street.

The unit was most recently home to W Stark Upholstery.

Fish and chip shop plans

A hairdressing salon at a Happyhillock Road shopping centre could be transformed into a fish and chip shop.

If approved, the takeaway will serve a fish and chip shop menu, which will include pizzas.

The opening hours will be 11.30am to 2pm and then 4pm to 10pm, seven days a week.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

House of Gray

Dundee Christmas village

Dog groomer

Happyhillock fish and chip shop