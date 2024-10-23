Dundee Planning Ahead: A-listed mansion hotel transformation and dog groomer proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: A-listed mansion hotel transformation and dog groomer proposals

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
Plans have been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to redevelop House of Gray.
Plans have been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to redevelop House of Gray.

A derelict 18th century mansion house on the outskirts of Dundee could be transformed into a hotel.

Plans have been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to redevelop House of Gray.

An application form details plans to create an 18-room bespoke hotel with function spaces to accommodate up to 100 people.

Work will also be carried out to create parking infrastructure, as well as landscaping and drainage improvements.

House of Gray has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour in recent years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The exterior features would also be refurbished and repaired in keeping with the original building.

House of Gray dates back to the 1700s. During WWII it was used as an orphanage.

However, the A-listed building has lain derelict for decades.

It has been subject to a number of planning applications over the years, including  proposals for seven residential apartments which were approved in 2020.

But these plans never materialised.

Christmas village rides revealed

Meanwhile, details on what fairground rides will be available during Dundee’s Christmas village have been revealed.

The proposals were outlined in a formal planning application submitted to the local authority.

A ferris wheel, the teacups, a ‘balloon ride’, and the ‘frozen palace’ will all be erected for the festivities.

Artist impression of the Dundee Christmas village. Image: NL Productions.

The rides are being provided by Horne’s Pleasure Fairs, who run the popular carnivals at Caird Park and Riverside.

Dundee’s Christmas village is due to kick off on November 21 and will run for six weeks until January 5.

Dundee dog groomer

Plans for a dog grooming business in the Blackness area of the city have been unveiled.

An application has been submitted to Dundee City Council looking to secure a change of use for a premises at 88 Peddie Street.

The unit was most recently home to W Stark Upholstery.

A dog groomer business is earmarked for the premises. Image: Google Maps.

Fish and chip shop plans

A hairdressing salon at a Happyhillock Road shopping centre could be transformed into a fish and chip shop.

If approved, the takeaway will serve a fish and chip shop menu, which will include pizzas.

The opening hours will be 11.30am to 2pm and then 4pm to 10pm, seven days a week.

The fish and chip takeaway will be at the Happyhillock shopping centre. Image: Google Maps.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

House of Gray

Dundee Christmas village

Dog groomer 

Happyhillock fish and chip shop

