Road Test: Honda Jazz an incredibly practical supermini capable of 70+mpg

The Honda Jazz is one of the most spacious, economical and reliable superminis on the market.

Now in its fourth generation, the latest version has a hybrid petrol-electric engine and a more modern interior.

With its utilitarian wedge shape and fuddy-duddy styling, the Jazz has always appealed to motorists with more grey than black in their hair.

That’s a shame, as younger people are missing out on what is an extremely impressive car. In a bid to attract more youthful buyers, Honda has added a range-topping model called the EX Style.

This comes with 16in alloy wheels, a black roof to contrast with the body colour, side body mouldings and a rear spoiler. It also has a rear-view camera and blind spot monitoring system as standard.

It’s still unlikely to be appearing in any TikTok videos about the world’s trendiest cars but the styling upgrades do smarten it up a good deal.

Under the bonnet there’s a 1.5 litre VTEC petrol engine, two small electric motors and a battery. A single-speed CVT transmission puts the power through the front wheels.

Fuel economy is very impressive indeed. The Jazz returns 61.4mpg according to official figures. In real world driving most cars struggle to match their on-paper economy but in a week with the Honda Jazz I averaged upwards of 65mpg. Driven carefully it should be capable of bettering 70mpg.

Practical interior

On the inside is where the Honda Jazz really separates itself from other superminis. Not only is it roomier than you’d imagine, everything has been designed with practicality and usability in mind.

The driver can easily reach three cup and bottle holders, and there are half a dozen other storage spaces up front. The door bins are a great size too.

In the back there’s far more space than you’ll find in a Corsa or a Fiesta. The Jazz will easily seat four adults and its tall shape means rear occupants have plenty of headroom.

There’s a 304 litre boot, which is a good size but not class leading. However Honda has a trick up its sleeve in the form of its ‘magic seats’. These tumble forward at the touch of a button and have squabs that drop down into the passenger footwell. This creates a load space that is completely flat and will swallow 844 litres worth of gear.

The Jazz is not really a driver’s car. If you want something that’s terrific to throw round bends then the Ford Fiesta is a much better bet. The Honda’s CVT gearbox is quiet under normal use, but put your foot down and its buzzes angrily as the revs build.

Few Jazz buyers will care about this, however. Driven more carefully it is refined and comfortable. It’s perfectly capable of sitting at 70mph for hours on end. I was all over Perthshire and Angus during my week with the car. While I found myself driving a little more sedately than normal I was thoroughly content with the Jazz.

Hybrid power

On short journeys around town the Jazz can operate in fully electric mode. When the petrol engine is needed it kicks in quietly and seamlessly. Honda’s hybrid system is one of the most impressive and easy to use on the market.

Prices for the Jazz start at just over £20,000 and the EX Style costs £26,850. That’s a couple of thousand more than the regular EX model, so if you aren’t fussed about the two-tone roof and other styling tweaks you can get the same standard kit for a good bit less cash.

Honda always come at or near the top of reliability surveys and you can expect the Jazz to offer years of trouble free motoring.

At a time when the cost of living has never been higher a car that’s practical, reliable and extremely frugal has an awful lot to recommend it.

Facts.

Price: £26,850

0-62mph: 9.5 seconds

Top speed: 109mph

Economy: 61.4mpg

CO2 emissions: 105g/km