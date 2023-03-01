Road Test: Honda Jazz an incredibly practical supermini capable of 70+mpg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Road Test: Honda Jazz an incredibly practical supermini capable of 70+mpg

By Jack McKeown
March 1 2023, 9.04am
The Honda Jazz is a reliable and efficient supermini. Image: Honda.
The Honda Jazz is a reliable and efficient supermini. Image: Honda.

The Honda Jazz is one of the most spacious, economical and reliable superminis on the market.

Now in its fourth generation, the latest version has a hybrid petrol-electric engine and a more modern interior.

With its utilitarian wedge shape and fuddy-duddy styling, the Jazz has always appealed to motorists with more grey than black in their hair.

That’s a shame, as younger people are missing out on what is an extremely impressive car. In a bid to attract more youthful buyers, Honda has added a range-topping model called the EX Style.

The Honda Jazz. Image: Honda.

This comes with 16in alloy wheels, a black roof to contrast with the body colour, side body mouldings and a rear spoiler. It also has a rear-view camera and blind spot monitoring system as standard.

It’s still unlikely to be appearing in any TikTok videos about the world’s trendiest cars but the styling upgrades do smarten it up a good deal.

Under the bonnet there’s a 1.5 litre VTEC petrol engine, two small electric motors and a battery. A single-speed CVT transmission puts the power through the front wheels.

Fuel economy is very impressive indeed. The Jazz returns 61.4mpg according to official figures. In real world driving most cars struggle to match their on-paper economy but in a week with the Honda Jazz I averaged upwards of 65mpg. Driven carefully it should be capable of bettering 70mpg.

Practical interior

On the inside is where the Honda Jazz really separates itself from other superminis. Not only is it roomier than you’d imagine, everything has been designed with practicality and usability in mind.

The driver can easily reach three cup and bottle holders, and there are half a dozen other storage spaces up front. The door bins are a great size too.

The interior is practical and easy to use. Image: Honda.

In the back there’s far more space than you’ll find in a Corsa or a Fiesta. The Jazz will easily seat four adults and its tall shape means rear occupants have plenty of headroom.

There’s a 304 litre boot, which is a good size but not class leading. However Honda has a trick up its sleeve in the form of its ‘magic seats’. These tumble forward at the touch of a button and have squabs that drop down into the passenger footwell. This creates a load space that is completely flat and will swallow 844 litres worth of gear.

There’s space for adults in the back. Image: Honda.

The Jazz is not really a driver’s car. If you want something that’s terrific to throw round bends then the Ford Fiesta is a much better bet. The Honda’s CVT gearbox is quiet under normal use, but put your foot down and its buzzes angrily as the revs build.

Few Jazz buyers will care about this, however. Driven more carefully it is refined and comfortable. It’s perfectly capable of sitting at 70mph for hours on end. I was all over Perthshire and Angus during my week with the car. While I found myself driving a little more sedately than normal I was thoroughly content with the Jazz.

Hybrid power

On short journeys around town the Jazz can operate in fully electric mode. When the petrol engine is needed it kicks in quietly and seamlessly. Honda’s hybrid system is one of the most impressive and easy to use on the market.

Prices for the Jazz start at just over £20,000 and the EX Style costs £26,850. That’s a couple of thousand more than the regular EX model, so if you aren’t fussed about the two-tone roof and other styling tweaks you can get the same standard kit for a good bit less cash.

The Jazz impresses with its practicality and economy. Image: Honda.

Honda always come at or near the top of reliability surveys and you can expect the Jazz to offer years of trouble free motoring.

At a time when the cost of living has never been higher a car that’s practical, reliable and extremely frugal has an awful lot to recommend it.

 

Facts.

Price: £26,850

0-62mph: 9.5 seconds

Top speed: 109mph

Economy: 61.4mpg

CO2 emissions: 105g/km

