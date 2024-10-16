Exploring Stirlingshire and Perthshire in Lexus’s new luxury electric SUV

Lexus feels like a car maker that was meant to go electric.

Its refined, futuristic image and reputation for luxury should go hand-in-hand with the smooth, silent power delivery that electric driving delivers.

Yet its first attempt at an EV, the UX, is just reasonable. I would struggle to recommend it over more talented electric cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and BMW iX1.

The UX suffered from sharing a platform with internal combustion engine cars. The RZ is a much tastier proposition – a full-size SUV that’s designed from the ground up to run on an electric powertrain.

The RZ launched last year with a four-wheel drive version that had a hefty 309bhp. That model, called the RZ 450e, had a price tag starting at £58,000 and a 272-mile range.

Now Lexus has introduced an entry-level RZ. The RZ 300e ditches the rear motor, dropping the power to 201bhp. Lower weight and increased efficiency mean range improves to 297 miles. And the price tag drops to a fiver under £50,000.

Lexus brought the new RZ 300e to Loch Lomond for Scottish motoring writers to try out. It’s a stylish car, with elegant, flowing lines, an elongated bonnet and some nice detailing.

Stirling and Perthshire in the Lexus RZ

Wasting no time, I got myself set up behind the wheel and embarked on tour around Loch Lomond, Stirlingshire, and the outskirts of Highland Perthshire.

The cabin is a very pleasant place to while away an hour or two. Lexus provides some of the comfiest seats in the business and finding the right position is easy thanks to electric adjustment.

A few years ago Lexus experimented with a control system operated by tickling a trackpad with your finger.

It was about as easy to master as a Rubik’s Cube. Holding their hands up to a poor system, Lexus now provides a much better 14-inch touchscreen along with easy-to-use dials for the heating controls.

Generous head and leg room in the front and rear mean four large adults can travel in comfort. And at 522 litres the boot is more capacious than that of a Kia EV6, Nissan Ariya or BMW iX.

All versions of the RZ 300e come with heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, keyless entry, parking sensors and a reversing camera. You also get a heat pump to improve efficiency during the winter months.

Premium spec models have heated seats, power tailgate, panoramic roof and faux leather seats.

The Premium Plus version I drove cost £55,495 and added a head-up display, cooled seats and clever wee knee heaters that warm you up with less drain on the battery than using the full heating system.

Top-grade models have a high-end sound system, sportier suspension and a price tag north of £60,000.

What’s it like to drive?

With 100 fewer horses running the show it’s no surprise that the entry-level RZ isn’t as fast as the more powerful and more expensive version of the RZ. Zero to 62mph increases from 5.3 to 8.0 seconds.

It doesn’t pin you back in your seat and you don’t feel the horizon rushing forward to meet you but it’s far from slow.

It whooshes forward quickly enough and I’m not sure we need electric cars to have the kind of pace you’d expect from a supercar.

It’s fast enough. And it’s very comfortable indeed. I enjoyed a long, easy cruise through Doune and Callander before taking Duke’s Pass to Aberfoyle and adding in a run down the side of Gare Loch.

Lexus have done a good job on noise suppression. At 60mph the cabin is whisper quiet and you can easily hold conversations with passengers in the back.

While it’s not designed as a sports car, handling is perfectly fine. The RZ has plenty of grip and remains composed through tight bends.

Range and verdict

Official range from the 71.4kWh battery is 297 miles. In reality, that means 250-260 during the summer months and 200 in the winter.

Plenty of other EVs can do better, but range isn’t everything.

A lot of people focus too much on how far a car can take them on a full battery without pausing to think how often they actually cover that kind of distance.

People are also concerned about whether batteries will degrade over time, and here is where Lexus shines.

The company offers a 10-year, 620,000-mile battery warranty that guarantees the battery will retain at least 90% of its initial capacity after a decade.

That’s a remarkable level of confidence in its technology and offers buyers a lot of peace of mind.

The Lexus RZ 300e is one of the most comfortable and refined electric SUVs on the market. This new version may not offer hair-raising performance but it’s spacious, packed with technology, and comes with Lexus’s usual bulletproof build quality.

Lexus RZ 300e review – facts:

Price: £49,995

0-62mph: 8 seconds

Top speed: 99mph

Range: 297 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km