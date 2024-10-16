Exploring Stirlingshire and Perthshire in Lexus’s new luxury electric SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Exploring Stirlingshire and Perthshire in Lexus’s new luxury electric SUV

The Lexus RZ 300e is one of the most refined and comfortable SUVs.

Lexus RZ 300e parked by a loch
The Lexus RS 300e costs from £49,995. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

Lexus feels like a car maker that was meant to go electric.

Its refined, futuristic image and reputation for luxury should go hand-in-hand with the smooth, silent power delivery that electric driving delivers.

Yet its first attempt at an EV, the UX, is just reasonable. I would struggle to recommend it over more talented electric cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and BMW iX1.

The UX suffered from sharing a platform with internal combustion engine cars. The RZ is a much tastier proposition – a full-size SUV that’s designed from the ground up to run on an electric powertrain.

Jack McKeown and the Lexus RZ 300e beside Gare Loch on a sunny afternoon
The banks of Gare Loch on a sunny afternoon. Image: Jack McKeown.

The RZ launched last year with a four-wheel drive version that had a hefty 309bhp. That model, called the RZ 450e, had a price tag starting at £58,000 and a 272-mile range.

Now Lexus has introduced an entry-level RZ. The RZ 300e ditches the rear motor, dropping the power to 201bhp. Lower weight and increased efficiency mean range improves to 297 miles. And the price tag drops to a fiver under £50,000.

The Lexus RZ seen side on while driving past a building
The Lexus RZ is a stylish car. Image: Lexus.

Lexus brought the new RZ 300e to Loch Lomond for Scottish motoring writers to try out. It’s a stylish car, with elegant, flowing lines, an elongated bonnet and some nice detailing.

Stirling and Perthshire in the Lexus RZ

Wasting no time, I got myself set up behind the wheel and embarked on tour around Loch Lomond, Stirlingshire, and the outskirts of Highland Perthshire.

The cabin is a very pleasant place to while away an hour or two. Lexus provides some of the comfiest seats in the business and finding the right position is easy thanks to electric adjustment.

The cabin is spacious and comfortable.
The cabin is spacious and comfortable. Image: Lexus.

A few years ago Lexus experimented with a control system operated by tickling a trackpad with your finger.

It was about as easy to master as a Rubik’s Cube. Holding their hands up to a poor system, Lexus now provides a much better 14-inch touchscreen along with easy-to-use dials for the heating controls.

Room in the rear is generous.
Room in the rear is generous. Image: Lexus.

Generous head and leg room in the front and rear mean four large adults can travel in comfort. And at 522 litres the boot is more capacious than that of a Kia EV6, Nissan Ariya or BMW iX.

All versions of the RZ 300e come with heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, keyless entry, parking sensors and a reversing camera. You also get a heat pump to improve efficiency during the winter months.

Premium spec models have heated seats, power tailgate, panoramic roof and faux leather seats.

The boot has plenty of room.
The boot has plenty of room. Image: Lexus.

The Premium Plus version I drove cost £55,495 and added a head-up display, cooled seats and clever wee knee heaters that warm you up with less drain on the battery than using the full heating system.

Top-grade models have a high-end sound system, sportier suspension and a price tag north of £60,000.

What’s it like to drive?

With 100 fewer horses running the show it’s no surprise that the entry-level RZ isn’t as fast as the more powerful and more expensive version of the RZ. Zero to 62mph increases from 5.3 to 8.0 seconds.

It doesn’t pin you back in your seat and you don’t feel the horizon rushing forward to meet you but it’s far from slow.

It whooshes forward quickly enough and I’m not sure we need electric cars to have the kind of pace you’d expect from a supercar.

The Lexus RZ seen from the front while parked beside a loch
The Lexus RZ has excellent refinement. Image: Jack McKeown.

It’s fast enough. And it’s very comfortable indeed. I enjoyed a long, easy cruise through Doune and Callander before taking Duke’s Pass to Aberfoyle and adding in a run down the side of Gare Loch.

Lexus have done a good job on noise suppression. At 60mph the cabin is whisper quiet and you can easily hold conversations with passengers in the back.

While it’s not designed as a sports car, handling is perfectly fine. The RZ has plenty of grip and remains composed through tight bends.

Range and verdict

Official range from the 71.4kWh battery is 297 miles. In reality, that means 250-260 during the summer months and 200 in the winter.

Plenty of other EVs can do better, but range isn’t everything.

A lot of people focus too much on how far a car can take them on a full battery without pausing to think how often they actually cover that kind of distance.

the car on the move with trees in the background
It’s an easy car to cover long distances in. Image: Lexus.

People are also concerned about whether batteries will degrade over time, and here is where Lexus shines.

The company offers a 10-year, 620,000-mile battery warranty that guarantees the battery will retain at least 90% of its initial capacity after a decade.

That’s a remarkable level of confidence in its technology and offers buyers a lot of peace of mind.

The Lexus RZ 300e is one of the most comfortable and refined electric SUVs on the market. This new version may not offer hair-raising performance but it’s spacious, packed with technology, and comes with Lexus’s usual bulletproof build quality.

Lexus RZ 300e review – facts:

Price: £49,995

0-62mph: 8 seconds

Top speed: 99mph

Range: 297 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

More from Motoring

Chris and Jack with the 10-year old Tesla. Image: Kim Cessford.
Revisiting Scotland's first Tesla with Chris van der Kuyl
Courier Motoring writer Jack McKeown beside a Kia Sorento
Why Kia's latest 7-seater SUV could be perfect for families on a Perthshire adventure
Jack McKeon and the car beside St Andrews golf course
Exploring Fife in Audi's latest 'immensely fast' saloon
The new Toyota Prius on a misty glen road
Loch Lomond and Stirlingshire in the powerful new 5th generation Toyota Prius
Jack McKeown and the BYD Seal in the Highlands, surrounded by trees.
From Dundee to the west coast in superfast BYD Seal with 350-mile range
The MG3 is an economical and well equipped supermini. Image: Jack McKeown.
Why 'value' MG3 Hybrid supermini is a winner on East Neuk's rural roads
2
The KGM Torres EVX on a sunset hillside in Fife.
KGM Torres: Exploring Fife in spacious electric SUV with 287-mile range
Rory MacLeod engagement manager with Traffic Scotland in the Traffic Scotland National Control Centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Behind the scenes at Traffic Scotland's National Control Centre: 'We're dealing with people's lives'
A Tiger Moth aircraft flies over the three Forth bridges. Image: BBC
Forth Road Bridge at 60: Why have all three Forth bridges become a must…
4
Our motoring writer took the 600hp, £130,000 Taycan for a spin. Image: Jack McKeown
Around Fife in the £130k electric Porsche Taycan

Conversation