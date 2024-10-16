Grieving woman jailed for exploding fist assault in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grieving woman jailed for exploding fist assault in Perth city centre

Gillian Thomson's cigarette lighter blew up when she punched a man in the face at her father's wake.

By Jamie Buchan
Gillian Thomson admitted assaulting a man in Fleshers Vennel, Perth
Gillian Thomson admitted assaulting a man in Fleshers Vennel, Perth

A grieving Perth woman has been jailed for an explosive assault at her father’s wake.

Gillian Thomson’s cigarette lighter blew up when she punched a man in the face hours after her dad’s funeral.

Her victim was left bruised and scratched following the sudden assault in the city’s Fleshers Vennel.

Thomson, 36, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the man to his injury on February 19 this year.

She was told there was no alternative to custody.

Remorseful

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton told the court: “Following the funeral for the accused’s father, parties attended in the city centre for drinks.

“At about 7.30pm, the accused became rowdy and began shouting.

“She was told to go home because she had had too much to drink.”

Thomson eventually agreed to leave, the fiscal depute said.

The assault happened on Fleshers Vennel, off South Street, Perth

“While she was outside waiting for a taxi, she punched the complainer to the face with a closed fist while she was holding a cigarette lighter.

“That caused the lighter to explode on impact, to the complainer’s face.”

Mr Hamilton said the victim did not require medical treatment, but had a scratched face and bruising.

“The accused got into a taxi and the matter was reported to the police,” he said.

“When she was traced by officers on March 7, she was described as being remorseful.”

No animosity against victim

Solicitor John McLauchlin, defending, said: “Her father had died of a massive heart attack.

“She was very close to him and during the course of the day she took alcohol.”

He said: “The young man who she struck lived across the road from the family. She has no animosity against him.

“She was in an emotional state and she cannot understand why she did this.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Thomson: “I have taken account of all that has been said about the very unfortunate circumstances of this day.

“Whilst you were no doubt upset on the day of your father’s funeral, there was no excuse for you behaving in this way towards someone who – on the face of it – was not doing you any harm.”

She said: “There is no alternative to custody given the circumstances.”

Thomson, of Shore Road, Perth, was jailed for 15 weeks.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

