Dundee’s unsung hero: How will Dee cope without suspended Mo Sylla at Motherwell?

The Frenchman will sit out after his red card against Kilmarnock.

Mo Sylla will miss the weekend clash. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee will be without Mo Sylla for this weekend’s trip to face Motherwell.

A punishment manager Tony Docherty described as a “double whammy” after the Frenchman’s controversial red card against Kilmarnock.

Two yellow cards equals a red equals a one-match suspension and that means missing the trip to Fir Park.

Without a like-for-like replacement in the squad, the Dens boss will have to try something different to get the better of the Steelmen.

Courier Sport takes a look at Sylla’s influence on this Dundee team and what options are available for Docherty to use to end a four-match losing streak.

Mo Sylla earns a second yellow card against Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Unsung hero

First of all, let’s look at what the Dark Blues will be missing.

Sylla has started 13 of 13 Dundee games this season and fast made himself a fans favourite after making the midfield slot his in the second half of last season.

Speaking earlier this term, boss Docherty was full of praise for unsung hero Sylla and what he brings to the side.

He said: “Mo is very much a players’ player.

“They appreciate him because he allows certain players more freedom because they know he’s going to give you that defensive cover and awareness.

“He brings a real calmness to it at times as well.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty with Mo Sylla. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
“So he’s one of the ones that’s much valued by his teammates.

“Sometimes he can go games unsung a wee bit, but we know the value of him and we know the quality that he brings to the squad.

“I actually think a big part of how well he’s playing is that he’s done a full pre-season with us now.

“You can see in terms of his strength, his running power, his athleticism he’s stronger.

“It was a wee bit of a stop-start last year.

“I think he’s getting a consistent run of performances now and we’re really pleased with him.

“He’s very disciplined. There are still elements of the game we’re trying to develop and improve on and he’s working really hard on the training ground as well.”

Stats

Sylla’s job is to provide a screen in front of the defence and to provide Dundee’s attacking midfielders with insurance to play freely.

That means winning the ball back for his team and playing the ball simply.

His numbers this season show that Sylla is among the best in the division at his job.

The Frenchman is second in the Premiership for tackles won with 16 in his seven matches.

Mo Sylla is a fans favourite at Dundee. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS
The only man with more is Rangers right-back James Tavernier with 17.

Dens team-mate Ziyad Larkeche is just one behind on 15 while Sylla is ahead of other midfielders Connor Randall (15), Craig Sibbald (14), Jamie McGrath, Graeme Shinnie and Beni Baningime (all on 12).

In terms of interceptions, Sylla is second in the Dundee squad with nine. Ahead of him is another Frenchman, Billy Koumetio with 11.

The top interceptors in the division are Gavin Molloy of Aberdeen and Akil Wright of Ross County with 15 each.

Ex-Dee Malachi Boateng is fourth on that list.

Replacements?

What is clear from the stats and the general make-up of the rest of Dundee’s midfielders is there isn’t another Mo Sylla in the squad.

He’s been a regular, starting every game – until this weekend.

They’ve been without him for the second half against Aberdeen, after he suffered a collapse at half-time, and for the final 47 minutes against Kilmarnock.

He was also replaced late on in heavy wins over Inverness and Airdrieonians.

Braybrooke gets a foot in against Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Options for Docherty include Scott Fraser, Sammy Braybrooke and Fin Robertson.

Against Aberdeen, Dundee kept a clean sheet in that second period without their midfield enforcer, though they couldn’t find a goal at the other end.

Taking the deeper midfield role that day was Sammy Braybrooke. Smaller in stature but bringing more quality on the ball, the Leicester City kid is a different prospect.

The England U/20 international has already shown his smaller size shouldn’t be underestimated after showing tenacity in the tackle.

Scott Fraser in action for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Fin Robertson hasn’t taken up that role for some time now but did emerge into the first-team picture as a deep-lying midfielder.

Experience

For the second half against Killie, the more experienced Scott Fraser took Sylla’s spot.

Nominally an attacking midfielder charged with opening up opposition defences, Fraser is seen as an ‘orchestrator’ for Docherty.

Using his nous to keep the younger guys around him on point and providing his quality on the ball from a deeper position will be important.

What he won’t be able to do is provide the same defensive strength and stamina that Sylla does.

However, should he be fit to start a match – he played 90 minutes in a bounce game last week – it’s likely Fraser is the man to fill the Sylla-shaped hole for Dundee this weekend.

And we’ll see a different Dundee from the one shown all season.

