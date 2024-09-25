Dundee boss identifies key Scott Fraser traits ahead of possible debut versus Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss identifies key Scott Fraser traits ahead of possible debut versus Aberdeen

Tony Docherty has explained what he expects from new signing Scott Fraser.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty gets his man - Scott Fraser is now a Dundee player. Image: David Young

Scott Fraser’s experience will be crucial in Dundee’s youthful side says boss Tony Docherty.

The former Dundee United man signed a one-year deal with the Dark Blues on Friday and was thrust into action against his former team on Monday.

It was a ‘Wee Derby’ rather than a full-blown city battle as Fraser turned out for Dundee B in the Reserve Cup against Dundee United B, though both sides had plenty of first team players included.

Already, though, Docherty says he’s seen exactly what he wants from the 29-year-old, who has made over 200 appearances at English League One level for Burton Albion, MK Dons, Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic.

On Monday, Fraser started in midfield alongside two fellow Dundonians in Fin Robertson, who wore the captain’s armband, and Josh Mulligan.

And the Dundee boss says Fraser’s know-how in the middle of the park can only help the younger players around him as the season progresses.

Scott Fraser signed for Dundee last Friday. Image: David Young

“Scotty brings great experience, just look at the games he has played and the level he has played,” Docherty said.

“I’m looking to him to impart some of his knowledge and experience as well as orchestrating in the middle of the park for us.

“We’ve seen that already in the reserve game, he was excellent. He is so comfortable and good on the ball.

“The thing that’s great about Scott is his decision-making is brilliant and we saw that. That can only benefit the team.

“He was playing with Fin Robertson and Josh Mulligan played really well with playing alongside someone with that experience.

“He knows the league up here and knows how to win games in the Premiership.

“Scott is getting to know our boys but he knows all about the club.”

Ready for debut?

Fraser will be available to make his first-team debut against Aberdeen this weekend.

Scott Fraser left Charlton Athletic after two-and-a-half years at The Valley. Image: Shutterstock

However, he made no appearances for Charlton this season before departing on deadline day.

And will take time to get up to full speed.

“His general fitness is good, he can run all day, but he just needs to get match fitness and sharpness up,” Docherty explained.

“We’ll spend a good bit of time on that because we know what a good addition he is.

“He will be a very valuable addition, he’s got real quality.”

