Dundee boss identifies key Scott Fraser traits ahead of possible debut versus Aberdeen

Scott Fraser’s experience will be crucial in Dundee’s youthful side says boss Tony Docherty.

The former Dundee United man signed a one-year deal with the Dark Blues on Friday and was thrust into action against his former team on Monday.

It was a ‘Wee Derby’ rather than a full-blown city battle as Fraser turned out for Dundee B in the Reserve Cup against Dundee United B, though both sides had plenty of first team players included.

Already, though, Docherty says he’s seen exactly what he wants from the 29-year-old, who has made over 200 appearances at English League One level for Burton Albion, MK Dons, Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic.

On Monday, Fraser started in midfield alongside two fellow Dundonians in Fin Robertson, who wore the captain’s armband, and Josh Mulligan.

And the Dundee boss says Fraser’s know-how in the middle of the park can only help the younger players around him as the season progresses.

“Scotty brings great experience, just look at the games he has played and the level he has played,” Docherty said.

“I’m looking to him to impart some of his knowledge and experience as well as orchestrating in the middle of the park for us.

“We’ve seen that already in the reserve game, he was excellent. He is so comfortable and good on the ball.

“The thing that’s great about Scott is his decision-making is brilliant and we saw that. That can only benefit the team.

“He was playing with Fin Robertson and Josh Mulligan played really well with playing alongside someone with that experience.

“He knows the league up here and knows how to win games in the Premiership.

“Scott is getting to know our boys but he knows all about the club.”

Ready for debut?

Fraser will be available to make his first-team debut against Aberdeen this weekend.

However, he made no appearances for Charlton this season before departing on deadline day.

And will take time to get up to full speed.

“His general fitness is good, he can run all day, but he just needs to get match fitness and sharpness up,” Docherty explained.

“We’ll spend a good bit of time on that because we know what a good addition he is.

“He will be a very valuable addition, he’s got real quality.”