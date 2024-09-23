Host of Dundee and Dundee United stars in ‘Wee Derby’ action as Scott Fraser makes first Dark Blues appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Host of Dundee and Dundee United stars in ‘Wee Derby’ action as Scott Fraser makes first Dark Blues appearance

The two sides battled out a 0-0 draw before a penalty shootout in the Reserve Cup at Gayfield.

By George Cran
Dundee United B faced Dundee B in the Reserve Cup. Image: Dundee United.
The Wee Derby Reserve Cup clash at Gayfield had more first team than reserve about it as Dundee United B earned a penalty shootout win over rivals Dundee B at Gayfield.

A first appearance in dark blue for Scott Fraser saw the former United man line up against his old club.

There was a return to action for Clark Robertson and Charlie Reilly for the Dark Blues after injury lay-offs in a very strong line-up with Fin Robertson skipper.

The Tangerines, meanwhile, went strong themselves with Kevin Holt, Vicko Sevelj, Louis Moult and Miller Thomson all starting.

Dundee United B faced Dundee B in the Reserve Cup. Image: Dundee United
There was also an opportunity to impress for the likes of Glenn Middleton, Kai Fotheringham and Meshack Ubochioma.

Goalies on top

The first half saw goalkeepers Dave Richards and Harry Sharp come out on top.

Early on strong saves from Sharp denied Middleton twice before Seb Palmer-Houlden fired just wide at the other end.

Middleton was bright for the Tangerines and laid a cross up for Sam Dalby in the area but the on-loan striker couldn’t beat Sharp in goal.

Dundee B and Dundee United B battled it out at Gayfield. Image: George Cran/DCT
Josh Mulligan, meanwhile, was causing problems for Dundee, crossing for Palmer-Houlden to head over on 37 minutes.

Late in the half, Richards pulled of a good low save to deny Palmer-Houlden before denying the same man again right on half-time.

Penalty shut-out

Fraser and Clark Robertson were replaced at the break as they built up their match fitness, Ross Clark and Marley Sweenie-Rowe replacing them.

Fraser had shown quality in his 45 minutes, some good touches and throughballs while Robertson was strong at the back.

Mulligan continued to impress, though he couldn’t break the deadlock moments after the break as he rolled an effort wide of the post.

On the hour mark, Dalby curled a nice effort just wide of the post before Moult stuck a decent chance over the bar on 71 minutes.

Dave Richards saves from Josh Mulligan as Dundee United beat Dundee in the Reserve Cup shootout. Image: George Cran
Into the final 10 minutes, silky footwork from Mulligan opened up a chance but once again Richards was equal to it with a fine stop.

But there would be no winner with both teams having to settle for a point apiece with a penalty shootout deciding the bonus point.

It was home side Dundee United who took that with a 3-0 shootout victory as Richards saved from Palmer-Houlden and Mulligan while Fin Robertson blazed over.

Holt, Fotheringham and Dalby made no mistake to take the Reserve Cup bonus point.

Stand-out for United was Middleton while Mulligan was Dundee’s best man on the day.

Teams

Dundee United: Richards, Holt, Sevelj, Moult (Stirton 77), Middleton (Carnwath 77), Fotheringham, Dalby, Thomson, Domeracki, Simpson, Ubochioma.

Subs not used: Haldane, Mwangi, Cleall-Harding, Borland, Cameron.

Dundee: Sharp, Ingram, C Robertson (Sweenie-Rowe 46), Astley, Graham, Fraser (Clark 46), Palmer-Houlden, Vetro, Mulligan, F Robertson, Reilly (Richardson 57).

Subs not used: Lynch, Allan, Mohammed, Davies-Browne, Lorimer, Corrigan.

