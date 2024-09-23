Host of Dundee and Dundee United stars in ‘Wee Derby’ action as Scott Fraser makes first Dark Blues appearance

The Wee Derby Reserve Cup clash at Gayfield had more first team than reserve about it as Dundee United B earned a penalty shootout win over rivals Dundee B at Gayfield.

A first appearance in dark blue for Scott Fraser saw the former United man line up against his old club.

There was a return to action for Clark Robertson and Charlie Reilly for the Dark Blues after injury lay-offs in a very strong line-up with Fin Robertson skipper.

The Tangerines, meanwhile, went strong themselves with Kevin Holt, Vicko Sevelj, Louis Moult and Miller Thomson all starting.

There was also an opportunity to impress for the likes of Glenn Middleton, Kai Fotheringham and Meshack Ubochioma.

Goalies on top

The first half saw goalkeepers Dave Richards and Harry Sharp come out on top.

Early on strong saves from Sharp denied Middleton twice before Seb Palmer-Houlden fired just wide at the other end.

Middleton was bright for the Tangerines and laid a cross up for Sam Dalby in the area but the on-loan striker couldn’t beat Sharp in goal.

Josh Mulligan, meanwhile, was causing problems for Dundee, crossing for Palmer-Houlden to head over on 37 minutes.

Late in the half, Richards pulled of a good low save to deny Palmer-Houlden before denying the same man again right on half-time.

Penalty shut-out

Fraser and Clark Robertson were replaced at the break as they built up their match fitness, Ross Clark and Marley Sweenie-Rowe replacing them.

Fraser had shown quality in his 45 minutes, some good touches and throughballs while Robertson was strong at the back.

Mulligan continued to impress, though he couldn’t break the deadlock moments after the break as he rolled an effort wide of the post.

On the hour mark, Dalby curled a nice effort just wide of the post before Moult stuck a decent chance over the bar on 71 minutes.

Into the final 10 minutes, silky footwork from Mulligan opened up a chance but once again Richards was equal to it with a fine stop.

But there would be no winner with both teams having to settle for a point apiece with a penalty shootout deciding the bonus point.

It was home side Dundee United who took that with a 3-0 shootout victory as Richards saved from Palmer-Houlden and Mulligan while Fin Robertson blazed over.

Holt, Fotheringham and Dalby made no mistake to take the Reserve Cup bonus point.

Stand-out for United was Middleton while Mulligan was Dundee’s best man on the day.

Teams

Dundee United: Richards, Holt, Sevelj, Moult (Stirton 77), Middleton (Carnwath 77), Fotheringham, Dalby, Thomson, Domeracki, Simpson, Ubochioma.

Subs not used: Haldane, Mwangi, Cleall-Harding, Borland, Cameron.

Dundee: Sharp, Ingram, C Robertson (Sweenie-Rowe 46), Astley, Graham, Fraser (Clark 46), Palmer-Houlden, Vetro, Mulligan, F Robertson, Reilly (Richardson 57).

Subs not used: Lynch, Allan, Mohammed, Davies-Browne, Lorimer, Corrigan.