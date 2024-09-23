Plans lodged to turn Auchterarder toilets into banking hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans lodged to turn Auchterarder toilets into banking hub

Cash Access UK wants to open a banking hub in the Perthshire town.

By Kieran Webster
The former public toilets just off Auchterarder High Street.
The former toilets just off Auchterarder High Street. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson

Plans have been launched to turn former public toilets in Auchterarder into a banking hub.

Cash Access UK, a not-for-profit company owned by 10 major banks, wants to create a hub at the former High Street/Crown Inn Wynd facility.

It comes after Auctherarder was earmarked for a banking hub after the closure of its last bank branch, Bank of Scotland, in 2020.

What is a banking hub?

Banking hubs allow customers of all major banks and building societies to carry out regular cash transactions.

They also offer a community banker service where customers can talk to their own banking provider.

Once open, they are operated by the Post Office.

Major players such as Santander, Barclays Bank, Virgin Money and Nat West are all part of Cash Access UK.

How the banking hub could look.
How the banking hub could look. Image: Space/Perth and Kinross Council

Perth and Kinross councillors voted in 2023 to scrap the toilets after a budget decision that March.

The council launched a consultation on the future use of the toilets this year.

Auchterarder Picture House put forward plans to retain the toilets and have them doubled as an art gallery.

Around 55% of respondents supported the proposal.

However, the council has opted for it to be used as a banking hub – despite only 39% being in favour.

Auchterarder facility ‘great news for community’

A spokesperson for Cash Access UK said: “Our team are committed to protecting access to cash and restoring local high streets.

“As part of this work, we are looking to turn the former public toilet building in Auchterarder into a fully working banking hub.

“While we work to set up this hub we will be opening a temporary hub which will provide local residents and businesses with access to cash and face-to-face banking services.

“This is great news for the community and we will provide them with updates on our work as it progresses.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The decision to create a banking hub in the town was based on the business cases for each project as well as the results of the consultation.

“We thank everyone who took part in the consultation for sharing their opinions with us.”

Would you be happy for the toilets to be turned into a banking hub? Let us know in the comments below.

