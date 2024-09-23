Plans lodged to turn Auchterarder toilets into banking hub

Plans have been launched to turn former public toilets in Auchterarder into a banking hub.

Cash Access UK, a not-for-profit company owned by 10 major banks, wants to create a hub at the former High Street/Crown Inn Wynd facility.

It comes after Auctherarder was earmarked for a banking hub after the closure of its last bank branch, Bank of Scotland, in 2020.

What is a banking hub?

Banking hubs allow customers of all major banks and building societies to carry out regular cash transactions.

They also offer a community banker service where customers can talk to their own banking provider.

Once open, they are operated by the Post Office.

Major players such as Santander, Barclays Bank, Virgin Money and Nat West are all part of Cash Access UK.

Perth and Kinross councillors voted in 2023 to scrap the toilets after a budget decision that March.

The council launched a consultation on the future use of the toilets this year.

Auchterarder Picture House put forward plans to retain the toilets and have them doubled as an art gallery.

Around 55% of respondents supported the proposal.

However, the council has opted for it to be used as a banking hub – despite only 39% being in favour.

Auchterarder facility ‘great news for community’

A spokesperson for Cash Access UK said: “Our team are committed to protecting access to cash and restoring local high streets.

“As part of this work, we are looking to turn the former public toilet building in Auchterarder into a fully working banking hub.

“While we work to set up this hub we will be opening a temporary hub which will provide local residents and businesses with access to cash and face-to-face banking services.

“This is great news for the community and we will provide them with updates on our work as it progresses.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The decision to create a banking hub in the town was based on the business cases for each project as well as the results of the consultation.

“We thank everyone who took part in the consultation for sharing their opinions with us.”

