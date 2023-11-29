Auchterarder set for new banking ‘hub’ after loss of all its branches

Auchterarder is in line for a banking hub – two years after the loss of its last bank branch.

The unit will provide customers of all the banks with a shared counter service operated by Post Office employees.

There will also be a private area, where people can speak to representatives of their own bank on an alternating basis.

Discussions on potential sites will begin shortly.

It’s hoped it can open in 2024.

Auchterarder is one of only four towns chosen by LINK, the ATM operator, as new banking hub locations.

It’s also the only successful Scottish bidder this time round.

Five hubs have already opened in Scotland, including at Brechin and Carnoustie in Angus.

Auchterarder’s last branch, the Bank of Scotland, was axed in 2020. The branches in Killin and Kinross closed at the same time.

Strathallan councillor Steve Carr said the banking hub announcement was good news for the town.

“The closure of the last remaining bank in 2020 was a big loss to many of the people, and small businesses, in Auchterarder,” he said.

“While online banking and contactless payments are becoming more popular there are still a substantial number of people who depend on the face to face banking and facilities offered by a high street bank.”

Bank closures affecting towns beyond Auchterarder

Banking hubs offer a shared space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone.

The counter service allows customers of any bank to withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

In addition, they offer private spaces where people can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge.

The banks will be working on a rotating basis in Auchterarder, so staff from different banks will be available on different days.

Services will be run by Cash Access UK.

Chris Ashton, Head of Banking Services, for LINK, said: “Not everyone is able to go digital yet, so we’re pleased to announce new cash services to support Auchterarder.

“If any community believes it needs additional services such as a cash machine or banking hub, they can contact LINK directly and we can see if we can help.”

Perth and Kinross councillors voted in favour of a call to bring banking hubs to Aberfeldy and Kinross, as well as Auchterarder last month.

Council leader Grant Laing was asked to write to Cash Access UK and LINK, urging them to support applications for the three towns.

Strathearn councillor Stewart Donaldson tabled the motion, saying it was a matter of “social justice”.