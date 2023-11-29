Auchterarder set for new banking ‘hub’ after loss of all its branches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Auchterarder set for new banking ‘hub’ after loss of all its branches

Auchterarder is the latest Scottish town chosen for a banking hub after the scheme restored counter services to Brechin and Carnoustie

By Morag Lindsay
Auchterarder High Street
Auchterarder lost its last bank branch in 2020. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Auchterarder is in line for a banking hub – two years after the loss of its last bank branch.

The unit will provide customers of all the banks with a shared counter service operated by Post Office employees.

There will also be a private area, where people can speak to representatives of their own bank on an alternating basis.

Discussions on potential sites will begin shortly.

It’s hoped it can open in 2024.

Auchterarder is one of only four towns chosen by LINK, the ATM operator, as new banking hub locations.

Auchterarder High Street with Bank of Scotland and Clydesdale signs among the shop signs
The Bank Of Scotland followed the Clydesdale Bank in pulling out of Auchterarder High Street.

It’s also the only successful Scottish bidder this time round.

Five hubs have already opened in Scotland, including at Brechin and Carnoustie in Angus.

Auchterarder’s last branch, the Bank of Scotland, was axed in 2020. The branches in Killin and Kinross closed at the same time.

Strathallan councillor Steve Carr said the banking hub announcement was good news for the town.

“The closure of the last remaining bank in 2020 was a big loss to many of the people, and small businesses, in Auchterarder,” he said.

Councillor Steve Carr wearing SNP rosette
Councillor Steve Carr. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“While online banking and contactless payments are becoming more popular there are still a substantial number of people who depend on the face to face banking and facilities offered by a high street bank.”

Bank closures affecting towns beyond Auchterarder

Banking hubs offer a shared space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone.

The counter service allows customers of any bank to withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

In addition, they offer private spaces where people can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge.

The banks will be working on a rotating basis in Auchterarder, so staff from different banks will be available on different days.

Marks on a wall where the letters B A N K once hung
The Auchterarder bank closures mirror a national trend: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Services will be run by Cash Access UK.

Chris Ashton, Head of Banking Services, for LINK, said: “Not everyone is able to go digital yet, so we’re pleased to announce new cash services to support Auchterarder.

“If any community believes it needs additional services such as a cash machine or banking hub, they can contact LINK directly and we can see if we can help.”

Perth and Kinross councillors voted in favour of a call to bring banking hubs to Aberfeldy and Kinross, as well as Auchterarder last month.

Council leader Grant Laing was asked to write to Cash Access UK and LINK, urging them to support applications for the three towns.

Strathearn councillor Stewart Donaldson tabled the motion, saying it was a matter of “social justice”.

