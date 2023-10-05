Council calls for banking hubs in Aberfeldy, Auchterarder and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council calls for banking hubs in Aberfeldy, Auchterarder and Kinross

All three towns no longer have a bank.

By Reporter Local Democracy Reporter
Bank of Scotland in Kinross
The former Bank of Scotland in Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council (PKC) has made a unanimous call for banking hubs to be created in three towns now left without a bank.

SNP council leader Grant Laing will write to Cash Access UK and Link requesting their support to create banking hubs in Aberfeldy, Auchterarder and Kinross.

At a meeting of the full council on Wednesday, councillors unanimously supported an SNP motion calling for bank hubs to help their town centres “survive and thrive”.

Strathearn councillor Stewart Donaldson tabled the motion after the three towns went from having several banks to none.

Strathearn councillor Stewart Donaldson

He told councillors it was a matter of “social justice” for residents who cannot do online banking.

His motion also acknowledged “the closure of the Bank of Scotland in Crieff next year could have led to a similar outcome” but said he “welcomes the promise to establish a banking hub there by summer 2024”.

As well as asking council leader Grant Laing to write to Cash Access UK and Link to support applications for banking hubs in the three towns, the motion called on council officers to help Cash Access UK and Link find premises in any of the three towns that are successful in getting a banking hub.

53% of banks closed in past eight years

A report from the UK Government’s Scottish Affairs Committee on Access to Cash in Scotland said that “since 2015, 53 per cent of Scotland’s bank branches have closed”.

Where once there used to be four banks in Kinross and an additional bank in Milnathort we now have none

Seconding, Cllr Richard Watters said: “Within Kinross-shire we have seen first-hand the results of this when in 2020 the Lloyds/Bank of Scotland group announced the closure of the last bank in the area.

“Where once there used to be four banks in Kinross and an additional bank in Milnathort we now have none.”

He told councillors Kinross “failed at the first hurdle” to meet criteria for a banking hub due to geography.

The SNP councillor said this was partly due to the requirement of 4,000 people residing within a 1km radius of the centre.

Cllr Watters explained Kinross was spread out north and south of the centre due to “being hemmed in with a loch to the east and a motorway to the west”.

The second reason was the amount of businesses accepting cash within the 1km radius area which he will challenge.

Banking hubs idea welcomed

Strathallan councillor Steven Carr said Auchterarder businesses welcomed the idea of a banking hub and it would make a big difference to residents without a car.

Cllr Carr said: “Having discussed the idea of a banking hub with many businesses in Auchterarder, that are part of a vibrant High Street, this is a project that was welcomed with open arms within the town.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.
Concern as Perth and Kinross Council faces £12m deficit
Disposable vape cartridges.
Illegal vapes worth £2,350 seized at Errol Market
The former Bank of Scotland in Kinross
Pitlochry's Enchanted Forest: Photos and review ahead of big opening night
The former Bank of Scotland in Kinross
Jail for Perth thug who hurled Greggs steak bake at woman in street
The former Bank of Scotland in Kinross
Prison chiefs urged to tackle 'cramped' living conditions in HMP Perth
Scone fireman Ryan Witkowski.
Heroic Scone firefighter commended for saving eight people while off-duty
Lochmanor Lodges Holiday Park, near Dunnin
Council to probe alleged breach of 'holiday only' rule at luxury Perthshire lodge park
Cross Tay Link Road
Names revealed for Cross Tay Link Road and its bridge across Tay
A map of The Met Office yellow weather warning for parts of southern, western and northern Perthshire.
Fresh warning for heavy rain in parts of Perthshire
Kate Howie and Sally Spaven, and the listed footbridge at Pitlochry Railway Station.
Campaign to stop 'monstrosity' replacing grade-A listed Pitlochry Station footbridge

Conversation