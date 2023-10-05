Thursday court round-up — Alleged robber in court and bus bother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Alleged robber in court and bus bother

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Jamie Buchan
A man has appeared in court following an alleged robbery in Dundee’s Balunie Avenue.

A police investigation was launched after reports on an incident in the area on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene and a 62-year-old was taken to hospital.

Darren Jackson made no plea when he appeared on petition at the city’s sheriff court.

The 31-year-old faces allegations of assault and robbery, and vehicle theft.

He is further accused of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Jackson, who is from Dundee, was remanded in custody and will make a second appearance at the same court next week.

Bus bother

A drunken passenger with a “clinking” carrier bag smashed a bus window when he thought the driver had taken a wrong turn.

Christopher Cantwell, 54, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a “concerning” incident on a Stagecoach night service through rural Perthshire.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Ann Mckenzie said Cantwell boarded the bus at Perth’s South Street at around 9.35pm on August 10 last year.

“He was observed to be intoxicated,” she said. “He was in possession of a carrier bag, which witnesses heard clinking as he moved.”

When Cantwell was told the bus didn’t go as far as Glenfarg, he said he would travel on it anyway and sat at the rear.

The coach continued to Abernethy where all other passengers got off.

“The driver told the accused he would be going back to Perth,” said the fiscal depute.

Again, Cantwell seemed fine with this.

But by about 10.20pm, he was pacing up and down the bus and shouting to the driver that he was going the wrong way.

Moments later, the driver heard the sound of glass smashing.

“He stopped the bus and left the driver’s cab,” said Ms Mckenzie. “He observed there was a hole in the rear window and a glass bottle on the floor.”

Cantwell was told to stay on the bus while they waiting for police to arrive.

When he tried to push passed the driver, he noticed blood on his hands.

Officers spoke to the driver when he returned to the depot at Inveralmond.

They later traced Cantwell walking along the A912.

Cantwell, of Greenbank Crescent, Glenfarg, admitted breaking the bus window and resisting or obstructing officers as they tried to arrest him.

He also admitted possession of cannabis, which police recovered from his rucksack.

Solicitor Jamie Baxter, defending, said his client had been “self-medicating” for mental health issues.

“He has no recollection of the incident,” he said. “But he will accept responsibility.”

Sheriff Alison McKay said the offence reached the custody threshold.

“This would have been a very concerning incident, particularly for the driver,” she said.

Cantwell was placed on supervision for six months and must stay home between 7pm and 7am as part of a two month restriction of liberty order.

Fake news

A Dundee publican has been fined for spreading sordid misinformation about an SNP candidate days before an election.

John Justice made false claims about Chris Law MP on social media, alleging without foundation he was being investigated for sexual misconduct.

Mr Law’s campaign team were alerted to the concerning Facebook post ahead of the Dundee West snap election in 2019.

John Justice, left, was convicted of illegally interfering with Chris Law MP’s election campaign.

The post read: “Unbelievable. Watch the news on the next day or two, Chris Law SNP investigated for taking nude photographs without the woman’s consent. You heard it hear first.”

Justice denied breaking the law, claiming he had a reasonable belief that his allegations were true.

He told Dundee Sheriff Court the claim was being investigated by a Scottish journalist rather than police.

But he was found guilty after a one-day trial.

Sheriff George Way told Justice, of Whitehall Street, it was a “deliberate attempt to slur and besmirch the candidate.”

Read the full story here.

Steak bake attack

A Perth thug who lobbed a steak bake at a woman in the street has been jailed for 20 months.

James Russell hurled the Greggs pastry during a terrifying encounter outside rival city centre baker Murrays.

James Russell.

The 43-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted acting in a threatening manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, on October 26 last year.

The court heard the outburst came after a separate incident where Russell dragged his sick girlfriend out of her bed and berated her for chatting online to male friends.

Read the full story here.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

