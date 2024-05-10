Dundee driver left carer with life-threatening injuries after dragging her 10 metres along city road

A Dundee driver who left a carer with life-threatening injuries and requiring carers of her own has been banned from driving.

Melissa White, 36, struck Tessa Towell, then aged 57, as she was preparing to drive off from a work client’s Kirkton home.

White, of Helmsdale Avenue in Dundee, admitted causing serious injury to Ms Towell by driving her Vauxhall Zafira without due care and attention.

She failed to give Ms Towell enough space when passing and dragged her 10 metres along Gillburn Road, leaving her unconscious and bleeding from her ear, nose, mouth and head.

Ms Towell spent 10 months in hospital and now requires help from carers and district nurses.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, White was banned from driving ahead of sentencing next month.

Dragged 10 metres

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne MacKenzie said: “On November 11 in 2022 at 4.50pm, the complainer Ms Towell was attending a client who she cares for in Dundee.

“Her Audi A1 was parked on the nearside road, directly outside the driveway at the locus.

“At 5.20pm, the complainer left the address and walked back to her car.

“At this time, the accused has been driving east at the locus and has failed to observe the complainer standing at the rear of her own vehicle and has failed to move out sufficiently to pass the complainer’s vehicle… striking the complainer, causing her to be dragged along the side of her own car before falling, coming to rest approximately 10 metres in front of her own car.

“There was a witness travelling immediately behind the accused who stopped and tried to provide assistance to the complainer, who was found to have blood coming from her ear, nose, mouth and the back of her head.

“She was unconscious and making laboured breathing noises.

“At the same time, two police constables who were on routine mobile patrol came upon the incident.

“When the ambulance arrived, the complainer was still struggling to breathe.

“The road was closed and the accused was spoken to by police.”

The ambulance crew found Ms Towell with life-threatening injuries.

The Kirkton road was not reopened until 11.15pm.

Months in hospital

Ms Towell was found to have a serious head injury and an injury to her chest.

She was initially admitted to the intensive care unit at Ninewells and thereafter taken to Aberdeen for surgery.

The operation she received there was to relieve pressure on her chest and allow her to breathe better.

She was then returned to Ninewells.

In all, Ms Towell spent 10 months in hospital, including at Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee – where NHS Tayside offers palliative care and has a brain injury unit.

She was eventually discharged from hospital and now requires help from carers three times a day and district nurses twice daily.

Ms MacKenzie added: “She is currently being assessed in relation to her capacity.”

Admission

White, who attended court aided by a walking stick, admitted causing serious injury by driving without due care or attention.

She pled guilty to failing to observe Ms Towell, colliding with her and knocking her down.

Her solicitor John Boyle said: “The complainer’s vehicle was parked in a line of vehicles along the side of the road.

“I imagine your lordship will require reports.”

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentencing until June 6 for White to meet with the social work department to have reports prepared.

