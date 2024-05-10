Dundee driver left carer with life-threatening injuries after dragging her 10 metres along city road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee driver left carer with life-threatening injuries after dragging her 10 metres along city road

Careless Melissa White admitted causing serious injury to pedestrian Tessa Towell, who now needs three carers and two district nurses each day following 10 months in hospital.

By Ross Gardiner
Melissa White at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Melissa White at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee driver who left a carer with life-threatening injuries and requiring carers of her own has been banned from driving.

Melissa White, 36,  struck Tessa Towell, then aged 57, as she was preparing to drive off from a work client’s Kirkton home.

White, of Helmsdale Avenue in Dundee, admitted causing serious injury to Ms Towell by driving her Vauxhall Zafira without due care and attention.

She failed to give Ms Towell enough space when passing and dragged her 10 metres along Gillburn Road, leaving her unconscious and bleeding from her ear, nose, mouth and head.

Ms Towell spent 10 months in hospital and now requires help from carers and district nurses.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, White was banned from driving ahead of sentencing next month.

Emergency services attended at Gillburn Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid

Dragged 10 metres

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne MacKenzie said: “On November 11 in 2022 at 4.50pm, the complainer Ms Towell was attending a client who she cares for in Dundee.

“Her Audi A1 was parked on the nearside road, directly outside the driveway at the locus.

“At 5.20pm, the complainer left the address and walked back to her car.

“At this time, the accused has been driving east at the locus and has failed to observe the complainer standing at the rear of her own vehicle and has failed to move out sufficiently to pass the complainer’s vehicle… striking the complainer, causing her to be dragged along the side of her own car before falling, coming to rest approximately 10 metres in front of her own car.

“There was a witness travelling immediately behind the accused who stopped and tried to provide assistance to the complainer, who was found to have blood coming from her ear, nose, mouth and the back of her head.

“She was unconscious and making laboured breathing noises.

“At the same time, two police constables who were on routine mobile patrol came upon the incident.

“When the ambulance arrived, the complainer was still struggling to breathe.

“The road was closed and the accused was spoken to by police.”

Police closed Gillburn Road in the Kirkton area of Dundee. Image: Paul Reid

The ambulance crew found Ms Towell with life-threatening injuries.

The Kirkton road was not reopened until 11.15pm.

Months in hospital

Ms Towell was found to have a serious head injury and an injury to her chest.

She was initially admitted to the intensive care unit at Ninewells and thereafter taken to Aberdeen for surgery.

The operation she received there was to relieve pressure on her chest and allow her to breathe better.

She was then returned to Ninewells.

In all, Ms Towell spent 10 months in hospital, including at Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee – where NHS Tayside offers palliative care and has a brain injury unit.

She was eventually discharged from hospital and now requires help from carers three times a day and district nurses twice daily.

Ms MacKenzie added: “She is currently being assessed in relation to her capacity.”

Admission

White, who attended court aided by a walking stick, admitted causing serious injury by driving without due care or attention.

She pled guilty to failing to observe Ms Towell, colliding with her and knocking her down.

Her solicitor John Boyle said: “The complainer’s vehicle was parked in a line of vehicles along the side of the road.

“I imagine your lordship will require reports.”

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentencing until June 6 for White to meet with the social work department to have reports prepared.

