Who is Melanie Ward? The new Palestine aid charity boss standing for Labour in Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy

A Palestine medical charity boss based in London has been picked to stand for Labour in the Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy seat at the next election.

Melanie Ward was chosen to replace disgraced candidate Wilma Brown, who was ditched by the party after she liked “racist” posts on social media.

Ms Brown was suspended in April for liking tweets describing Humza Yousaf as the “First Minister of Gaza” and “Hamas Yousless”.

Ms Ward is a highly experienced humanitarian worker and currently serves as the chief executive of UK charity Medical Aid for Palestinians.

She previously stood for Labour in Glenrothes at the 2015 election, where she suffered a resounding defeat to the SNP.

The way the selection has played out left some in Labour frustrated, while others thinks she would be a good MP for the region.

Fife Councillor Mary Lockhart, who represents Lochgelly, claimed local party activists were cut out of the selection process.

She said party members were left in the dark over who was being considered and only became aware of Ms Ward being chosen via the media.

But she added: “There is no doubt many members will welcome the choice that has been made for them.”

‘Parachuted in’

Another Fife Labour source said: “It has not been robust at all. She’s been parachuted in.”

Labour bosses said Ms Ward had been given the green light to stand as part of a “streamlined” selection contest.

This was deemed necessary since the party had been forced to ditch Ms Brown.

Labour’s national governing body jointly interviewed seven different candidates along with senior figures from the party in Fife.

It’s understood there was an “overwhelming” consensus that Ms Ward was the strongest contender.

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “All Scottish Labour candidates are selected in line with the rules and procedures of the party.”

Ms Ward picked up just 30% of the vote when she ran in 2015, even though Glenrothes had been a Labour stronghold for years.

She was beaten by SNP candidate Peter Grant – retiring at the next election – who won just under 60% of the vote.

‘She’d be a good MP’

Another Fife Labour source defended her selection.

They said: “She’s got a really good record. She’s really intelligent and she’d be a good MP for the area.”

They were also not concerned by Ms Ward being based in London, saying: “It’s not something that bothers me. She’s got the experience of being a good campaigner.”

Ms Ward failed in a bid to run for London seat Beckenham and Penge before she was picked to run in Fife.

Last Sunday we reported that a Canterbury councillor has been chosen to stand for the party in Angus and Perthshire Glens at the next election.

Labour has also picked an Edinburgh-based former Welsh Nationalist candidate to stand in Orkney and Shetland, and a London councillor to run in a Highlands constituency.

Ms Ward played a key role in providing support to Palestinians trapped in Gaza since the conflict escalated last October.

Her team sent international health workers into Gaza and has provided around 7 million US dollars in medical supplies.

She was recently named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential health workers in the world.

Her candidacy comes at a time when UK Labour chief Sir Keir Starmer has faced months of pressure over his lack of support for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Scottish party leader Anas Sarwar, by contrast, has backed calls to halt the conflict as quickly as possible.

A party spokesperson said: “Melanie Ward has an impressive and proven track record in fighting injustice and delivering change in politics and the third sector.”

Labour shock

Last month, Fife Labour sources said they were “completely shocked” after former candidate Ms Brown was exposed for liking offensive posts.

One party insider said they had “never heard a bad word” about the long-time trade union activist and NHS nurse before her suspension.

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy – an area previously held by Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown – will be a key target seat for the party.

The constituency is currently held by Alba Party MP Neale Hanvey, who defected from the SNP in 2021.

It was one of the few seats Labour managed to regain from the SNP in 2017.