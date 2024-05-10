Angus Audi driver was almost six times over limit on inter-town booze run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Angus Audi driver was almost six times over limit on inter-town booze run

Ex-engineer David Norman ploughed into a stationary work van after driving to Montrose to pick up four bottles of wine.

By Ross Gardiner
David Norman at Forfar Sheriff Court.
David Norman at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A former engineer crashed his Audi in Angus while nearly six times over the limit after driving to another town to buy four bottles of wine at lunchtime on Halloween.

David Norman travelled from Brechin to Montrose to buy his stash of booze as he did not want to be seen picking up the haul in a local shop.

However, he was spotted on a garage CCTV drinking from the bottle in his Audi Q3 before ploughing into a van on his way home in the middle of the day.

Norman, 60, of Brechin’s High Street, admitted driving dangerously and with excess alcohol (123mics/ 22) at Forfar Sheriff Court.

He was banned for 27 months and must resit the extended test before getting behind the wheel again.

‘I’m guilty’ admission to witnesses

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said the accident happened on the A935 at 12.40pm on October 31 last year.

“When the accused was spoken to by witnesses at the locus, he made the remark: ‘There’s no need for witnesses, I’m guilty’.

“There was a strong smell of alcohol.”

Norman was traced by police just before 2pm and taken to West Bell Street HQ in Dundee.

Almost three hours after the crash, he returned a breathalyser reading five and a half times the legal limit.

He freely admitted to police he’d been drinking and was “extremely” apologetic.

Embarrassed by booze run

First offender Norman admitted drink-driving and driving dangerously.

His solicitor Nick Markowski explained he had reported feeling “extremely low” at the time and had been “self-medicating” with alcohol.

He added Norman had been “embarrassed” to go to a shop in Brechin due to the quantity of booze he was buying, so travelled to Montrose to pick up four bottles of wine.

Mr Markowski also said his client had undergone a detox.

As well as the driving ban, Sheriff Derek Reekie told Norman to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff said: “The level of drinking at the time is extraordinary and dangerous.

“I read with some horror the level of the alcohol consumption at the time.

“It was extremely dangerous.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

