Serial sex offender from Cupar finally jailed after mobile phone breach

A serial sex offender from Cupar caught with an unauthorised mobile phone days after being convicted for possessing child abuse images for the second time has been jailed.

David Adamson was told he was lucky to have dodged a prison sentence in 2021 after admitting possessing indecent images.

They were described as being some of the worst ever seen by specialist officers.

He was placed on a stringent community payback order at Dundee Sheriff Court but admitted a “lapse” earlier this year when he was again caught with a vile stash.

Adamson was finally put behind bars after admitting being caught with a hidden mobile phone while awaiting sentence.

“These are serious offences given the level of depravity in relation to the first (2021) indictment,” Sheriff Paul Brown said.

“On one view, you were very fortunate to be given the benefit of a community payback order.

“Not only have you continued to offend, you have breached that order days after pleading guilty to the substantive indictment.

“There is no alternative, in my view, to a custodial sentence.”

Cupar sex offender had a ‘lapse’

Adamson was given unpaid work in 2021 for being caught with more than 8,000 images at his home on Cupar‘s Kirk Wynd in 2019.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for three years and believed he was “doing well” with work relating to the Moving Forward Making Changes rehabilitation programme.

But in April this year, Adamson pled guilty to possessing more than 100 indecent images.

Police raided his home and child abuse and bestiality material was discovered.

The 33-year-old said he suffered a “lapse”.

The additional mobile phone was uncovered days after Adamson’s second conviction for possessing indecent images.

He had been released on bail in 2022 with stringent conditions preventing him from owning more than one device capable of accessing the internet.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said: “The (social work) report isn’t particularly favourable in relation to the risks outwith custody.

“I have to accept that but he is still keen to get a non-custodial option.”

Adamson was sentenced to a total of 35 months in prison.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.