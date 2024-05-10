Serial sex offender from Cupar finally jailed after mobile phone breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serial sex offender from Cupar finally jailed after mobile phone breach

David Adamson has been twice convicted of having vile child abuse material.

By Ciaran Shanks
Cupar sex offender David Adamson hoarded some of the worst child abuse images ever seen by Tayside Police Division's cyber crime unit.
A serial sex offender from Cupar caught with an unauthorised mobile phone days after being convicted for possessing child abuse images for the second time has been jailed.

David Adamson was told he was lucky to have dodged a prison sentence in 2021 after admitting possessing indecent images.

They were described as being some of the worst ever seen by specialist officers.

He was placed on a stringent community payback order at Dundee Sheriff Court but admitted a “lapse” earlier this year when he was again caught with a vile stash.

Adamson was finally put behind bars after admitting being caught with a hidden mobile phone while awaiting sentence.

“These are serious offences given the level of depravity in relation to the first (2021) indictment,” Sheriff Paul Brown said.

“On one view, you were very fortunate to be given the benefit of a community payback order.

“Not only have you continued to offend, you have breached that order days after pleading guilty to the substantive indictment.

“There is no alternative, in my view, to a custodial sentence.”

Cupar sex offender had a ‘lapse’

Adamson was given unpaid work in 2021 for being caught with more than 8,000 images at his home on Cupar‘s Kirk Wynd in 2019.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for three years and believed he was “doing well” with work relating to the Moving Forward Making Changes rehabilitation programme.

But in April this year, Adamson pled guilty to possessing more than 100 indecent images.

Police raided his home and child abuse and bestiality material was discovered.

The 33-year-old said he suffered a “lapse”.

The additional mobile phone was uncovered days after Adamson’s second conviction for possessing indecent images.

He had been released on bail in 2022 with stringent conditions preventing him from owning more than one device capable of accessing the internet.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said: “The (social work) report isn’t particularly favourable in relation to the risks outwith custody.

“I have to accept that but he is still keen to get a non-custodial option.”

Adamson was sentenced to a total of 35 months in prison.

