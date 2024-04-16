Prison warning for Fife paedophile caught with illegal mobile phone

A paedophile has been locked up ahead of sentencing after being caught with two mobile phones – just days after being convicted of possessing child abuse images.

Earlier this month, repeat sex offender David Adamson admitted suffering a “lapse” in downloading indecent images.

He was previous released on bail in November 2022 with stringent conditions restricting his access to the internet and devices.

However, a police tip-off led to him being caught with more than one mobile phone on Thursday (April 11) at his home in Cupar.

Police tip-off

Adamson pled guilty on April 2 to possessing indecent images. This was after he was convicted of an identical offence in 2021.

The 33-year-old was hauled into custody on Friday and pled guilty to breaching bail conditions by having a second mobile phone on Kirk Wynd.

Prosecutor Lana Norrie told Dundee Sheriff Court police “received intelligence” about the presence of another mobile phone.

She said: “Officers spoke to the accused about this and the accused said this was an old mobile phone and he just hadn’t handed it in to the police.”

The phone was described by solicitor Kyra Strachan as a pink iPhone that was set to factory settings.

In total, 103 inaccessible images were found on a laptop device by police in November 2022 with 33 of those being category A – the highest level of depravity.

These featured male and female children ranging from babies to 10 years old being abused. Bestiality content was also discovered.

‘Prepare’ for jail time

Adamson had used encrypted messaging services Discord and Telegram to access the sick material.

Sheriff Paul Brown had told Adamson to “prepare himself” for the possibility of a jail term after deferring sentence for reports.

Ms Strachan urged Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith to further defer sentence and release Adamson on bail.

“The accused clearly has been convicted in 2021 and was given the benefit of being rehabilitated in the community rather than receiving a custodial sentence,” Sheriff Niven-Smith said.

“It would appear he breached the community service order and that’s thereafter continued. He has subsequently pled guilty to another offence which would, on the face of it, suggest he has further committed an offence past the imposition of a community payback order.

“Custody will now be uppermost in the court’s mind. What’s clear is that there’s special conditions of bail designed to protect the public from those who view, trade and compile indecent images of children.

“It’s concerning such a breach arose when he has been working for some time with Moving Forward Making Changes. It maybe suggested he has neither moved forward nor made changes.

“I am not satisfied that you no longer present a risk that can be militated in the community.”

Adamson was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month.

