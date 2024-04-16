Prison warning for Fife paedophile caught with illegal mobile phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prison warning for Fife paedophile caught with illegal mobile phone

David Adamson was caught with an illegal phone, just days after he was convicted of having obscene images of children.

By Ciaran Shanks
David Adamson hoarded some of the worst child abuse images ever seen by Tayside Police Division's cyber crime unit.

A paedophile has been locked up ahead of sentencing after being caught with two mobile phones – just days after being convicted of possessing child abuse images.

Earlier this month, repeat sex offender David Adamson admitted suffering a “lapse” in downloading indecent images.

He was previous released on bail in November 2022 with stringent conditions restricting his access to the internet and devices.

However, a police tip-off led to him being caught with more than one mobile phone on Thursday (April 11) at his home in Cupar.

Police tip-off

Adamson pled guilty on April 2 to possessing indecent images. This was after he was convicted of an identical offence in 2021.

The 33-year-old was hauled into custody on Friday and pled guilty to breaching bail conditions by having a second mobile phone on Kirk Wynd.

Cupar paedophile David Adamson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Lana Norrie told Dundee Sheriff Court police “received intelligence” about the presence of another mobile phone.

She said: “Officers spoke to the accused about this and the accused said this was an old mobile phone and he just hadn’t handed it in to the police.”

The phone was described by solicitor Kyra Strachan as a pink iPhone that was set to factory settings.

In total, 103 inaccessible images were found on a laptop device by police in November 2022 with 33 of those being category A – the highest level of depravity.

These featured male and female children ranging from babies to 10 years old being abused. Bestiality content was also discovered.

‘Prepare’ for jail time

Adamson had used encrypted messaging services Discord and Telegram to access the sick material.

Sheriff Paul Brown had told Adamson to “prepare himself” for the possibility of a jail term after deferring sentence for reports.

Ms Strachan urged Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith to further defer sentence and release Adamson on bail.

“The accused clearly has been convicted in 2021 and was given the benefit of being rehabilitated in the community rather than receiving a custodial sentence,” Sheriff Niven-Smith said.

Dundee Sheriff Court.

“It would appear he breached the community service order and that’s thereafter continued. He has subsequently pled guilty to another offence which would, on the face of it, suggest he has further committed an offence past the imposition of a community payback order.

“Custody will now be uppermost in the court’s mind. What’s clear is that there’s special conditions of bail designed to protect the public from those who view, trade and compile indecent images of children.

“It’s concerning such a breach arose when he has been working for some time with Moving Forward Making Changes. It maybe suggested he has neither moved forward nor made changes.

“I am not satisfied that you no longer present a risk that can be militated in the community.”

Adamson was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month.

