Home News Fife

St Andrews University winter graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two

Students from 12 schools at the uni received their awards at two ceremonies.

MLitt Art History graduates Analia Kaufman, Anna-Sophie Kasprowski, Xingyi Stella Sheng, Jin Chenziau, Amelia Ritter and Sarah Lovett. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

The second and final day of 2023 winter graduations have taken place at St Andrews University.

Hundreds of students attended two ceremonies at the Younger Hall on Wednesday.

Students from 12 different schools received their awards in front of friends, families and classmates.

During the morning’s ceremony, The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood received a Doctor of Letters award from the university.

It follows the first day of celebrations on Tuesday.

Our photographer Steve Brown was on hand to capture some of the best moments.

University Principle Sally Mapstone led the procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Smiles all around for graduation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Piper Peter Meiklejohn (Masters Student) plays for the procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates makes their way from the Younger Hall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The parade of graduates arrives to the St Salvadors Quad. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University Winter Graduations Honourary Graduate Margaret Atwood. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Family and friends were there to celebrate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
83 year old Ramsay Mackenzie-Dodd arrived in St Salvators Quad having obtained his PhD in Art History. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate celebrates with fellow graduates. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Smiles for the camera. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates celebrate together. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Even dogs came to celebrate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates enjoying their day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Will Sydserff with graduates Joshua Cook (MLitt Reformation History), Dihong Zhang (MLitt International History) and Yu Olivier Li. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Modern History Under Graduate, Sophia Windisch from Austria with parents Kim & Chris. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Astrophysics graduate Miriam West. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Calla Loftus graduated in History. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Hugs for graduates. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Chemistry Graduate Zachary Davis with Mum and Dad Victoria and Mark. Zachary also was the winner of the Princes Medal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Elena Waiglein, Krittika Sehtton, Christina Rue Mendoza, Teah Swingler, Wytse Wilhelm and Anna Wolkenstein all graduated in Masters of Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ziming Ji & Yonghua Fang graduated in Chemistry & Management. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Chunda Yuan from China who is going to go teach English. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A graduate with some flowers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

