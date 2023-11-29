Fife St Andrews University winter graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two Students from 12 schools at the uni received their awards at two ceremonies. MLitt Art History graduates Analia Kaufman, Anna-Sophie Kasprowski, Xingyi Stella Sheng, Jin Chenziau, Amelia Ritter and Sarah Lovett. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald November 29 2023, 3.44pm Share St Andrews University winter graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4826088/st-andrews-university-winter-graduations-2023-pictures-day-2/ Copy Link 0 comment The second and final day of 2023 winter graduations have taken place at St Andrews University. Hundreds of students attended two ceremonies at the Younger Hall on Wednesday. Students from 12 different schools received their awards in front of friends, families and classmates. During the morning’s ceremony, The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood received a Doctor of Letters award from the university. It follows the first day of celebrations on Tuesday. Our photographer Steve Brown was on hand to capture some of the best moments. University Principle Sally Mapstone led the procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Smiles all around for graduation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Piper Peter Meiklejohn (Masters Student) plays for the procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates makes their way from the Younger Hall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The parade of graduates arrives to the St Salvadors Quad. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson St Andrews University Winter Graduations Honourary Graduate Margaret Atwood. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Family and friends were there to celebrate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson 83 year old Ramsay Mackenzie-Dodd arrived in St Salvators Quad having obtained his PhD in Art History. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate celebrates with fellow graduates. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Smiles for the camera. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates celebrate together. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Even dogs came to celebrate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates enjoying their day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Will Sydserff with graduates Joshua Cook (MLitt Reformation History), Dihong Zhang (MLitt International History) and Yu Olivier Li. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson MLitt Art History graduates Analia Kaufman, Anna-Sophie Kasprowski, Xingyi Stella Sheng, Jin Chenziau, Amelia Ritter and Sarah Lovett. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Modern History Under Graduate, Sophia Windisch from Austria with parents Kim & Chris. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Astrophysics graduate Miriam West. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Calla Loftus graduated in History. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Hugs for graduates. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Chemistry Graduate Zachary Davis with Mum and Dad Victoria and Mark. Zachary also was the winner of the Princes Medal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Elena Waiglein, Krittika Sehtton, Christina Rue Mendoza, Teah Swingler, Wytse Wilhelm and Anna Wolkenstein all graduated in Masters of Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ziming Ji & Yonghua Fang graduated in Chemistry & Management. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Chunda Yuan from China who is going to go teach English. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A graduate with some flowers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
