27 great pictures from first day of 2023 St Andrews University winter graduations

Students from 13 schools at the uni received their awards at two ceremonies.

Left to right is Yusuf Farag, Sathwic Jain and Kiran Baby. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Left to right is Yusuf Farag, Sathwic Jain and Kiran Baby. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald & Emma Grady

St Andrews University’s 2023 winter graduation celebrations kicked off on Tuesday.

Hundreds of students took to the Younger Hall to celebrate their academic achievements.

In two ceremonies on Tuesday, students from 13 different schools received their awards in front of friends, families and classmates.

During the morning’s ceremony, Dame Evelyn Glennie received a Doctor of Music award by the university.

More ceremonies take place on Wednesday.

Our photographer Kim Cessford/DC Thomson was on hand to capture some of the best moments.

The parade of graduates makes it’s way from the Younger Hall.
Proud graduates smile and wave for the camera.
The parade of graduates arrives to the St Salvadors Quad.
Graduates carry bouquets of flowers.
Graduate celebrates with fellow graduates.
Graduate smiles for the camera.
Left to right is Timothy Mutezo, Sue Wrightman, Ellen, Sean and Christopher Dube.
Graduates celebrate together.
Capturing memories.
Left to right is Abd Alsattar Ardati and Hiba Charaf.
Proud graduate Renia Correya.
Happy Graduate George Sato.
Graduates celebrate with friends and family.
Happy graduate Ya-Ling Chiu.
Left to right is Norman, Vicki, Jake, Kerry and June.
Proud graduate Mohammad Asif.
Graduates celebrate by taking a group photo.
Left to right is Emily McCluskey, Katherine Robertson and Melanie Beattie.
Friends and family taking photographs.
Left to right is Chris Sutherland and Christopher Hayden Chu.
Jumping for joy is graduate Annika Dean.
Graduate Yusuf Farag and some of his student mates.
Graduate Dwayne Rosario Fernandes.
Graduates laughing together.
Group of graduates getting their photo taken.
The parade of graduates.

