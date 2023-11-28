St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives Nicky Clark and Andy Considine injury update as one returns to training pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives Nicky Clark and Andy Considine injury update as one returns to training pitch

Clark missed the Hearts match and Considine was substituted half-way through it.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone duo Nicky Clark and Andy Considine.
St Johnstone duo Nicky Clark and Andy Considine. Images: SNS.

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark has resumed light training.

Manager Craig Levein isn’t at the point when he can set a target match for the Perth forward’s return to action from a calf injury.

But the prospect of that comeback being a good deal earlier than the original six to eight week lay-off prognosis is growing.

“Nicky was out on the grass today, which is a good step forward,” Levein reported.

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

“He’s not sprinting yet but it’s a real positive.

“There’s no timescale on his return yet.

“But the progress so far is encouraging.”

‘Sore one’

Andy Considine is almost certain to miss Saints’ next match against Celtic, after being forced off at half-time during the recent loss to Hearts.

“Andy obviously got a sore one on Saturday,” said Levein.

“We’re still not sure how long he’ll be out for.

“It wasn’t one of those where he was writhing about on the ground in agony and it’s ballooned up straight away.

“The fact that he was able to play for a while longer suggests it isn’t something really serious.

“But it’s still a case of wait and see.

“I don’t think there will be a chance for him on Sunday. You never know but I doubt it.”

Levein certainly wouldn’t have broken up his central defensive trio out of choice.

“Andy, Gowser (Ryan McGowan) and big Liam (Gordon) have been very steady for us over the last few games,” he said. “The Kilmarnock one under Alex and then the last three with me.

Liam Gordon makes a tackle.
Liam Gordon makes a tackle. Image: SNS.

“We haven’t lost that many goals and have generally been pretty solid.

“That’s given us a platform.

“Midfield is the same. It’s been very strong.

“Dan (Phillips) and Matty (Smith) have been excellent, Max (Kucheriavyi) did really well at the weekend and Graham (Carey) and Sven (Sprangler) have done well too.

“Those two areas have given us a solid look.

“There’s not an awful lot wrong.

“I’d like to have created more chances but that was always going to be tough at Tynecastle.

“There’s an element of being without Nicky involved in that for sure.

“If he’s fit, he’s the one with the recognised track record in the Premiership of being a regular goalscorer.

“The sooner we’ve got him back, the better.”

Sam McClelland

Meanwhile, Sam McClelland has taken a significant step closer to returning from an ankle injury sustained on Northern Ireland under-21 duty in October.

“Sam is another one who was out on the grass for the first time today,” said Levein. “That’s progress for him.”

Cammy MacPherson is likely to be missing for a “few weeks” after picking up a thigh injury in training last week.

