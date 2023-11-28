Liam Gordon: The sooner St Johnstone get Nicky Clark back, the better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Gordon: The sooner St Johnstone get Nicky Clark back, the better

The Perth striker should return quicker than had been expected.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

The St Johnstone players had a tantalising reminder of what Nicky Clark brings to their team when the striker’s three goals in a short space of time helped lift them off the foot of the Premiership table.

The former Rangers and Dundee United forward’s absence impacted on Saints’ penalty box threat at Tynecastle on Saturday – the first game in which they haven’t scored in the post-Steven MacLean era.

And news that Clark’s spell on the sidelines with a calf should be less than the two months that was initially feared has been warmly welcomed by his captain.

“It would be great to get Nicky back ahead of schedule,” said Liam Gordon.

“You want a player of his calibre in your team.

“The sooner we get him back, the better.

“He’d say himself that he wasn’t 100% fit but he still chipped in with three goals in two games.

“That’s what he can do for you.

“It’s good news that he’s progressing well and hopefully that will continue without any speed bumps.”

‘Big difference’

Gordon stressed that Clark isn’t the only forward who has made Saints a more balanced team of late.

“You’ve seen a big difference in the last few games,” he said.

“We’ve been set up well and have made ourselves harder to beat.

“That has started from the two strikers.

“When the ball goes up the pitch, it’s staying. That’s great for a defender.

“It allows us to push further up.

“The midfield have responded to that and so have the defence.

“Kano (Chris Kane), Nicky and Stevie (May) have all done a great job.”

Matt Smith is another player who has become key to Saints’ hopes of pushing up the league.

“Matty has been terrific for us,” said Gordon.

“I knew from day one he was a player.

“You don’t get 19 caps for Wales if you’re not really good.

“Now he’s getting regular games and everybody is seeing him get better and better.

“It’s a joy to have him in the team.”

