Liam Gordon: The sooner St Johnstone get Nicky Clark back, the better

The St Johnstone players had a tantalising reminder of what Nicky Clark brings to their team when the striker’s three goals in a short space of time helped lift them off the foot of the Premiership table.

The former Rangers and Dundee United forward’s absence impacted on Saints’ penalty box threat at Tynecastle on Saturday – the first game in which they haven’t scored in the post-Steven MacLean era.

And news that Clark’s spell on the sidelines with a calf should be less than the two months that was initially feared has been warmly welcomed by his captain.

“It would be great to get Nicky back ahead of schedule,” said Liam Gordon.

“You want a player of his calibre in your team.

“The sooner we get him back, the better.

“He’d say himself that he wasn’t 100% fit but he still chipped in with three goals in two games.

3 goals in 2 games 🔥 Nicky Clark headed us 1-0 up last night #SJFC | #NC10 | @nickyclark91 pic.twitter.com/ueCt5ktluK — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) November 8, 2023

“That’s what he can do for you.

“It’s good news that he’s progressing well and hopefully that will continue without any speed bumps.”

‘Big difference’

Gordon stressed that Clark isn’t the only forward who has made Saints a more balanced team of late.

“You’ve seen a big difference in the last few games,” he said.

“We’ve been set up well and have made ourselves harder to beat.

“That has started from the two strikers.

“When the ball goes up the pitch, it’s staying. That’s great for a defender.

“It allows us to push further up.

“The midfield have responded to that and so have the defence.

“Kano (Chris Kane), Nicky and Stevie (May) have all done a great job.”

Disappointing not to pick up any points yesterday,lots of positives onto next weekend ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/QzGY3piGIr — Matt Smith (@MattSmith) November 26, 2023

Matt Smith is another player who has become key to Saints’ hopes of pushing up the league.

“Matty has been terrific for us,” said Gordon.

“I knew from day one he was a player.

“You don’t get 19 caps for Wales if you’re not really good.

“Now he’s getting regular games and everybody is seeing him get better and better.

“It’s a joy to have him in the team.”