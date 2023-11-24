St Johnstone boost after Nicky Clark scan but Craig Levein suffers midfielder blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boost after Nicky Clark scan but Craig Levein suffers midfielder blow

It was suspected the centre-forward would be out for a couple of months.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark could be back sooner than expected.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark could be back sooner than expected. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone star Nicky Clark may have escaped a long spell on the sidelines, with manager Craig Levein revealing a scan on his injured calf has provided better news than feared.

The Perth boss initially suspected that the former Dundee United and Rangers forward could be out until the new year, after hurting his calf and being forced off early during Saints’ last game against Ross County.

No exact timescale has yet been put on Clark’s return.

But the signs are far more encouraging than a week ago.

“Nicky got a scan and isn’t too serious at all,” said Levein.

“We’re happier about his progress. We don’t know about next week or the week after, though.

“I’d like to get him back as quickly as possible as he’s a proven goalscorer at this level.

“But there are a lot of things I wish for that I don’t get!”

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

Even without Clark for an extended period, Levein would be reluctant to dip into the free agent market.

“The problem would be that the window is open fairly soon,” he explained.

“Whoever we get maybe hasn’t been doing anything since the summer and there will be that period of three or four weeks you need to get them up to speed.

“It’s almost not worth it as you’re coming into the window.

“We have a meeting this afternoon to go through all the recruitment stuff.”

MacPherson set-back

Cammy MacPherson has taken his chance to catch his manager’s eye during the international break.

However, a training ground injury looks to have scuppered any chance of a weekend start against Hearts.

“Cammy felt his thigh in training today,” said Levein. “It’s a bit of a blow as he’s been doing well.

“He’s had injury after injury. We played a bounce game last week and he was good. He’s been good in training.”

All of Saints’ international players are back at McDiarmid Park fit and healthy.

“Dan (Phillips) trained well today,” said Levein. “So did Max (Kucheriavyi) and Dimi (Mitov).

“I like having players that go away on international duty. It’s a break for them and they come back with a sense of pride.”

Familiar territory

Levein’s Tynecastle return will see him a few yards down the touchline from Steven Naismith, a player he signed.

“Naisy was down at Norwich at the time,” he said.

“He played for me in the national team as well. He’s got a wee bit about him. Feisty!

“He’s done well, it’s a big club to manage for your first job and he’s done a decent job so far.

“Let’s see if I can put him under a bit of pressure now!”

A win for Saints would take them to within just three points of their opponents.

“You can climb the table easily but you can also fall down it easily,” said Levein.

“But I’m not that interested in looking at it just now.

“If we can keep picking up some points, playing well at the same time then at least we’ve got some substance behind it.

“Not going up then down is what we want.

“We’re working hard on the training ground to get the players into a way of thinking and way of playing.

“We look at every fixture as an exam. We’ll see how this exam goes.”

