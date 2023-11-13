St Johnstone star striker Nicky Clark could be out for up to EIGHT weeks with calf injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star striker Nicky Clark could be out for up to EIGHT weeks with calf injury

Manager Craig Levein fears being without the former Dundee United man until 2024.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark could be out until the new year.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark could be out until the new year. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein fears that star striker Nicky Clark may be ruled out of action until after the winter break.

The former Dundee United man has yet to undergo a scan on his injured calf, after he was forced off near the hour mark of Saints’ weekend victory over Ross County.

But there’s already concern at McDiarmid Park that Clark, who has scored three goals since returning from an eight-month spell on the sidelines, could be unavailable for up to eight weeks.

“We will get him scanned, just to be sure,” said Levein.

“But how he’s feeling and how he’s walking it might be six to eight weeks, something like that.”

Saints fortunes have improved recently, with seven points taken from a possible nine lifting them from 12th in the Premiership to 10th.

But there’s no disguising the fact that Clark’s absence is a significant setback.

“We don’t have anyone else really like him so it’s a bit of a blow for us,” said Levein.

“He’s just come back and it always seems to happen that when you come back from a long-term injury, something else is a little weaker and gives in.

“It was always a risk but he’s started scoring. And you’re thinking: ‘Who else would’ve scored that goal?’

“It’s a bit of a disappointment for us and we just have to get on with it for the next six to eight weeks.

“The blow for me is the fact he is probably our most prolific striker. That’s the loss. Not the fact we might have to alter the system.”

Paisley closed-doors match

Meanwhile, Saints are set to play St Mirren in a Thursday bounce game as Levein continues to build a picture of the players he has at his disposal.

DJ Jaiyesimi, yet to feature under the new Perth boss, is expected to be available.

“DJ is training,” said Levein. “He’s a strong boy, I’ve seen that. Can he play 90 minutes? I don’t know.

“We are hoping to get a game organised on Thursday to see some of the guys who I haven’t seen other than in training two or three times.

“Watching them in training and playing games are two things altogether. I will get to see him and some others on Thursday.

“I can go and watch video of them but that’s not my way of making an opinion of players – what their attributes are. I will get to see DJ and Luke Jephcott.

“I am sure there are some guys here who can help. I just need a better idea of what we’ve got.

“I’m in the dark at the minute about who I am best to bring on in certain situations.

“I am looking forward to seeing who can help us.”

St Johnstone's Dara Costelloe.
St Johnstone’s Dara Costelloe. Image: SNS.

Dara Costelloe was suspended for the last two games but would have missed out through injury anyway.

“Dara has an adductor issue he’s picked up,” Levein reported. “He’s being scanned today.

“I don’t think it’s anything too serious but I will need to see.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Graham Carey won the match for St Johnstone on Saturday.
St Johnstone have yet to get full benefit of Levein and Kirk management change,…
Craig Levein made a bold call in restoring James Brown to the St Johnstone starting line-up.
3 St Johnstone talking points as bold Levein selection calls pay off, Perth side…
St Johnstone's Graham Carey applauds the fans at full-time.
Graham Carey: St Johnstone goal was 'written in the stars' on the day fans…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein at full-time.
Craig Levein hopeful on Nicky Clark's calf injury as St Johnstone boss says players…
St Johnstone's Graham Carey celebrates his goal.
Graham Carey stunner gives new boss Craig Levein first win and lifts St Johnstone…
Matt Smith of St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone star Matt Smith reveals desire to go one better than dad saw…
Nicky Clark (left) and Chris Kane are both fit again for St Johnstone. Images: SNS
Craig Levein admits 'empathy' for St Johnstone predecessor over 'huge' Nicky Clark-Chris Kane return
St Johnstone unveil Craig Levein as their new manager.
JIM SPENCE: Craig Levein is measured, thoughtful and occasionally volcanic - he'll need all…
Members of St Johnstone fans' group Fair City Unity wth Saints Women stars in their new training kit. Image: Stuart Cowper
St Johnstone fans' group Fair City Unity sponsor women's team
Craig Levein when he was the manager of Leicester City.
RAB DOUGLAS: Craig Levein was a manager ahead of his time and St Johnstone…

Conversation