St Johnstone star striker Nicky Clark could be out for up to EIGHT weeks with calf injury

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein fears that star striker Nicky Clark may be ruled out of action until after the winter break.

The former Dundee United man has yet to undergo a scan on his injured calf, after he was forced off near the hour mark of Saints’ weekend victory over Ross County.

But there’s already concern at McDiarmid Park that Clark, who has scored three goals since returning from an eight-month spell on the sidelines, could be unavailable for up to eight weeks.

“We will get him scanned, just to be sure,” said Levein.

“But how he’s feeling and how he’s walking it might be six to eight weeks, something like that.”

Saints fortunes have improved recently, with seven points taken from a possible nine lifting them from 12th in the Premiership to 10th.

But there’s no disguising the fact that Clark’s absence is a significant setback.

“We don’t have anyone else really like him so it’s a bit of a blow for us,” said Levein.

“He’s just come back and it always seems to happen that when you come back from a long-term injury, something else is a little weaker and gives in.

“It was always a risk but he’s started scoring. And you’re thinking: ‘Who else would’ve scored that goal?’

“It’s a bit of a disappointment for us and we just have to get on with it for the next six to eight weeks.

“The blow for me is the fact he is probably our most prolific striker. That’s the loss. Not the fact we might have to alter the system.”

Paisley closed-doors match

Meanwhile, Saints are set to play St Mirren in a Thursday bounce game as Levein continues to build a picture of the players he has at his disposal.

DJ Jaiyesimi, yet to feature under the new Perth boss, is expected to be available.

“DJ is training,” said Levein. “He’s a strong boy, I’ve seen that. Can he play 90 minutes? I don’t know.

“We are hoping to get a game organised on Thursday to see some of the guys who I haven’t seen other than in training two or three times.

“Watching them in training and playing games are two things altogether. I will get to see him and some others on Thursday.

“I can go and watch video of them but that’s not my way of making an opinion of players – what their attributes are. I will get to see DJ and Luke Jephcott.

“I am sure there are some guys here who can help. I just need a better idea of what we’ve got.

“I’m in the dark at the minute about who I am best to bring on in certain situations.

“I am looking forward to seeing who can help us.”

Dara Costelloe was suspended for the last two games but would have missed out through injury anyway.

“Dara has an adductor issue he’s picked up,” Levein reported. “He’s being scanned today.

“I don’t think it’s anything too serious but I will need to see.”