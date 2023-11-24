James McPake: Dunfermline score reflects exactly what we deserved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake: Dunfermline score reflects exactly what we deserved

Raith are through the fourth round of the Scottish Cup after a 3-0 win.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
There have been times on this current run when James McPake has been proud of his Dunfermline players, even if the result wasn’t there.

On Friday, he was in no mood to put any spin on a poor performance after they lost 3-0 to Raith Rovers in the Fife derby in the Scottish Cup.

Goals from Jack Hamilton, Sam Stanton and Lewis Vaughan sent Rovers into the next round, with Lewis McCann missing a late penalty for Dunfermline.

James McPake: Credit to Raith

The Pars had a few spells of pressure in the game but in the end it wasn’t nearly enough.

“I think the scoreline reflects exactly what we deserved out the game,” said McPake. “Raith were the better team on the night.

“I’ve been the one that’s maybe stood here a couple of times, here and at Stark’s Park, and said we didn’t get out the game what we probably deserved, but certainly tonight we got exactly what we deserved.”

“The performance wasn’t great but credit to them. Look, they came, they changed their formation, whether that was due to injury or what they’ve seen against us, and I can’t stand here and say it didn’t work, because it did.

“It gives us something to go and look at, but that’s why myself, Dave, the rest of the coaching staff, that’s on us as much as anybody, when you see a team come and play a different formation.

“I wouldn’t say it spooked us, because Inverness played with the back three, and it was slightly different, the way Inverness did it than Raith, so I think credit has to go to Raith for that.”

Regardless of the reasons, McPake said there is much for the team to work on – and that extends to the management staff

There is a quick turnaround too, with Abroath up next at East End Park on Tuesday.

Jack Hamilton puts Raith ahead against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

“There’s lots. I’ll need to watch it back and analyse that but, again, it’s goals you concede, and I just thought we were sloppy in terms of our use of the ball all over the pitch all night,” said McPake.

“It’s a mixture of both, but I think a lot of credit has to go to Raith for the way they came and did play, particularly with changing that, because it’s not easy to go into a back three against a team that it normally does work pretty well for.
“Credit to them for that.”

Conversation