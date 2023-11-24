PICTURES: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Arbroath

Arbroath got into the festive spirit for the switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights.

The High Street hosted an afternoon festive fair, with a selection of stalls for locals and visitors to enjoy.

It was the warm-up for the main event when Santa put in an appearance for the lights switch-on in Kirk Square.

There was a host of entertainment in the lead up to the event.

Notorious Dance, Dance JC, Shane Doyle and Legacy Dance all performed.

And Arbroath Pipe Band played for Santa’s arrival.

The volunteers who put on the Christmas lights thanked locals for their support in ensuring the event’s success.

Our photographer Paul Reid captured the Arbroath fun.